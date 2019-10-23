Crystal Murphy Verbally Commits to UCLA in Class of 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

New UCLA head coach Jordan Wolfrum has begun to wind up her very first recruiting class in charge of the Bruins, with Crystal Murphy from San Francisco announcing her verbal commitment this week. A high school senior, Murphy attends Lowell High School and swims for The Olympic Club.

I am so grateful for the opportunity to continue my athletic and academic career at UCLA. I chose UCLA for its strong academics, stellar athletics, and welcoming team and staff. I can’t wait to be a Bruin!!

For a UCLA team with a lot of holes to fill, Murphy is a perfect piece in that she excels in all 4 strokes and the IM races. She leans toward sprint events, where she has the potential to contribute almost everywhere immediately upon arrival for the Bruins.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 23.85 (relay leadoff)

100 free – 51.18

100 back – 56.32

100 breast – 1:07.12

50 fly – 24.03 (rolling start)

100 fly – 54.38

200 fly – 2:01.07

200 IM – 2:03.54

Right now, Murphy projects to primarily be a butterflier at the collegiate level, though she has a lot of options for a 3rd individual event come championship season. Last year, she would’ve ranked 5th in the 100 fly on the UCLA team, though 2 of the swimmers ahead of her will be graduated by the time Murphy joins the team. Murphy would have ranked as the team’s 2nd-best 200 butterflier.

Murphy swam at the 2018 California High School State Championship meet as a sophomore and finished 6th in the 100 fly. In 2019, she was 6th-best in prelims of that race before scratching the final.

She is one of two butterfliers in the class who have announced so far, alongside Sam Baron, who committed late last month with a 53.7 in the 100 fly. Greta Fanta has also announced her commitment in the class of 2020.

