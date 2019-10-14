UCLA Adds Verbal Commitment from NCA Freestyler Greta Fanta

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

San Diego, California freestyler Greta Fanta has announced she intends to swim for the University of California, Los Angeles beginning in the fall of 2020. Fanta is a senior at Cathedral Catholic High School and swims year-round for North Coast Aquatics.

“I am so grateful to commit to UCLA!! It is the perfect combination of academics and athletics, and the team welcomed me with open arms! I couldn’t be happier to be a Bruin:))”

Fanta won the 500 free (4:51.01) and took 5th in the 200 free (1:51.78) as a sophomore at the 2018 CIF-San Diego Section Division II Championships.

Fanta does her club swimming at NCA. She was a member of the National Select Camp class of 2018 and has Summer Juniors times or faster in the 400/800/1500 freestyle. At this summer’s Speedo Junior Nationals, she placed 17th in the 1500, 14th in the 800, and 40th in prelims of the 400 free. She earned PBs in the SCY version of all three events at Carlsbad Sectionals at the beginning of March, where she was runner-up in the 1650 and placed 3rd in the 1000 and 500. Fanta also competed at Winter Juniors West in the 500 free and the mile. She placed 7th in the latter and notched a PB in the 200 free leading off the NCA relay.

Fanta’s best mile time would have scored 14th at 2019 Pac-12 Championships and her 500 time would have landed her in the C final. She will overlap 2 years with Kathleen Sulkevich, the highest returning miler from 2018-19. She will join the class of 2024 with fellow verbal commit Sam Baron.

Top SCY times

1650 freestyle – 16:26.59

1000 freestyle – 9:50.03

500 freestyle – 4:47.14

200 free – 1:50.38

