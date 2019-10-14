200 Fly WR Holder Kristof Milak: “I Think I Can Go Under 1:50”

FINA WORLD CUP SERIES – BERLIN

Friday, October 11th – Sunday, October 13th

Schwimm- und Sprunghalle im Europasportpark (SSE), Berlin

LCM

Results

Cluster #2 of the 2019 FINA World Cup Series wrapped up tonight in Berlin, Germany, but not before Cate Campbell of Australia and Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands were named King and Queen. They each earned a $50,000 cluster bonus for their efforts.

Look for a post detailing out the money winners and FINA point rankings heading into the final cluster, which begins on November 1st in Kazan, Russia. In the meantime, catch up on our recaps from the 3-day meet below, as well as hear from some of the top performers from Berlin, with quotes courtesy of FINA.

Michelle Coleman (SWE)

25-year-old Michele Coleman of Sweden pulled out a mild upset in the women’s 50m freestyle, beating out World Championships medalists Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Cate Campbell. Coleman entered this meet with a lifetime best 50m free time of 24.56 from just last week in Budapest but found another gear to hack that mark down to 24.26 for the win.

For Coleman, she now checks-in among the world’s top 20 all-time performers, tying Canada’s Taylor Ruck in the 20th slot.

As for her performance, Coleman stated, “I did not expect that time at all. Last season I was at 25.0 so coming here and doing that 24.2, that’s unreal. I was really nervous so maybe the extra adrenaline got me going. I also noticed that I had a good swim because I had Cate on one side and Ranomi on the other.”

Kristof Milak (HUN)

Newly-minted 200m fly World Record holder Kristof Milak of Hungary dominated the men’s 100m fly field night 1, establishing himself as the gold medalist in a time of 51.78. His other gold came in the 2fly on the final night where he touched in a time of 1:55.47.

After his 200m fly event, Milak stated, “I swam cleverly, they pushed the first 100m too much. On the last 50 my experience helped, I knew I could win it. These competitions are practice for me with very highly skilled competitors, but my main goal is the times.”

As for his future plans for the 200m fly, Milak stated regarding new boundaries, “I already did it. I think have 10 years [left in my career]. I think I could go under 1 minute 50.”

Vlad Morozov (RUS)

27-year-old Vlad Morozov of Russia racked up wins across the 50m back, 100m free and 50m free events.

Morozov said of his performances in Berlin, “It feels good, not just the freestyle race but the whole tournament, so I hope to keep it going and win every race of the World Cup, I’m not sure if anyone has done that before. The 50 back was really close; I think this one [100m freestyle] hurt the most but wasn’t as close.”

Katinka Hosszu (HUN)

The Iron Lady ended Berlin with the 299th World Cup gold medal of her career, leaving the goal all but attained with 2 more World Cup stops to go. Hosszu had pulled out of the women’s 100m fly on the final day, with the event possibly representing her 300th win. Instead, she took gold in the 200m IM.

Hosszu’s 2IM time on the final night of 2:10.38 was off the 2:09.56 from last week but was enough to stay ahead of Japan’s rising star Rika Omoto and her silver medal-garnering swim of 2:10.61.

With a 300th World Cup gold on the horizon, Hosszu says, “I don’t want to think about it [my legacy] now but if I have hard moments it’s nice to think about it. I’ve done so many things in swimming already and it definitely gives me that kind of confidence having all these years of experience.”

Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED)

Veteran sprinter Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands got her hand on the wall first in the women’s 50m fly in Berlin on day 2.

“Today I was really focusing on my own race and technique and that was a lot better than yesterday. I use these competitions for race strategy and training for the Olympics. There was strong competition with Cate and there were three bronze girls, so I think it’s really funny to medal with four other girls instead of two. It was a close field.”

Cate Campbell (AUS)

C1 ended her 2nd World Cup cluster with a win in the 100m free, topping the field in a 52.51 scorcher. That was after her aforementioned 50m free bronze in a time of 24.87 from night 1.

“It’s been a bit of a rough cluster for me, the 50 [freestyle event] was nowhere near the time I wanted so it was great to come out and put in a really strong performance. I think all the German pastries are keeping my carbs up. That was really solid swimming, I’m really pleased with that 100 freestyle. My speed hasn’t been very good but to be able to put together such a solid 100 after it’s been a bit of a disappointing meet for me is really encouraging.”

Ryosuke Irie (JPN)

Ever-consistent Japanese Olympian Ryosuke Irie closed his cluster out with a 100m backstroke victory to pair with his 200m gold earlier in the meet.

Already looking ahead to a home Olympic Games in Japan, Irie says, “My main focus now is Tokyo 2020, I want to get some medals: 100, 200 and also the 4×100 medley relay so my goal is to get three medals.”