WATCH: Caeleb Dressel Swim 21.3 in Skins Finale, Other ISL Naples Race Videos

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 2 – NAPLES
- Saturday, October 12th – Sunday, October 13th
- 7:00 pm – 9:00 PM, local time (UTC+2), (1:00 pm – 3:00 pm U.S. Eastern Time)
- Naples, Italy
- Piscina Felice Scandalone, Via Giochi del Mediterraneo
- Short Course Meters (SCM)
- Group A: Cali Condors, DC Trident, Energy Standard, Aqua Centurions
Caeleb Dressel made a statement in his first appearance at the International Swimming League this weekend, earning MVP, the $5,000 bonus check that comes with it, and the coveted triple-points (and triple-money) ‘skins’ race.
He wasn’t quite perfect – Chad le Clos pipped him by .01 seconds in the 100 fly – but the Condors couldn’t have hoped for much more from their captain and superstar in his first meet this weekend in Naples, Italy. Arguably his most impressive performance came in that meet-closing ‘skins’ event. Even with Energy Standard already in command of the team title for the weekend, Dressel was inexhaustable in the 50 free, swimming 21.05, 21.31, and 21.33 in the 3 rounds. He was dominant in the final ahead of France’s Florent Manaudou, who won last week but was 1.8 seconds back in the final this week.
Watch that final below, along with select other races from Naples, below:
Dressel (CAC) def. Manaudou (ENS) in men’s 50 free skins race:
Dressel vs. Manaudou in individual men’s 50 free
Sjostrom def. Energy Standard teammate Heemskerk for the 2nd-straight week in women’s skins finale
Le Clos (ENS) def. Dressel (CAC) by .01 in men’s 100 fly
Men’s 400 medley relay – Aqua Upset Lights Up Naples; Energy Standard DQ’ed
I know Florent has been out of swimming for awhile, but to destroy an Olympic champ like that in a 50 race is pretty amazing.
Manadou never had to worry about swimming back to back races like this before. Dressel is one of the best to ever swim the NCAA and race multiple events in a very short time frame so he is pretty much made for this racing format
Dressel’s round 3 is only 0.02s slower than round 2. That’s something special.
Troy’s favorite sprint workout, according to a recent article, is 60 X 25 SCYs from the blocks on :60, with Dressel keeping them all under 9 seconds to the feet. Skins races are a comparative walk in the park.
Jeebus. How much time is between these rounds again? I wanna guess it’s either 2 or 6 minutes. (Maybe I read it’s 2 minutes in between and 6 minutes total? Idk my brain don’t work good anymore Post Comment)
I believe they swim every 3 mins