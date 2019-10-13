WATCH: Caeleb Dressel Swim 21.3 in Skins Finale, Other ISL Naples Race Videos

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 2 – NAPLES

Caeleb Dressel made a statement in his first appearance at the International Swimming League this weekend, earning MVP, the $5,000 bonus check that comes with it, and the coveted triple-points (and triple-money) ‘skins’ race.

He wasn’t quite perfect – Chad le Clos pipped him by .01 seconds in the 100 fly – but the Condors couldn’t have hoped for much more from their captain and superstar in his first meet this weekend in Naples, Italy. Arguably his most impressive performance came in that meet-closing ‘skins’ event. Even with Energy Standard already in command of the team title for the weekend, Dressel was inexhaustable in the 50 free, swimming 21.05, 21.31, and 21.33 in the 3 rounds. He was dominant in the final ahead of France’s Florent Manaudou, who won last week but was 1.8 seconds back in the final this week.

Watch that final below, along with select other races from Naples, below:

Dressel (CAC) def. Manaudou (ENS) in men’s 50 free skins race:

Dressel vs. Manaudou in individual men’s 50 free

Sjostrom def. Energy Standard teammate Heemskerk for the 2nd-straight week in women’s skins finale

Le Clos (ENS) def. Dressel (CAC) by .01 in men’s 100 fly

Men’s 400 medley relay – Aqua Upset Lights Up Naples; Energy Standard DQ’ed