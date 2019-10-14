Caeleb Dressel on Losing to Energy Standard by 2.5 pts: “It hurts” (Video)

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 2 – NAPLES

Reported by Anne Lepesant/Jared Anderson.

MEN’S 50 FREE SKINS

ROUND 1 – QUARTERFINAL

Caeleb Dressel – CAC – 21.05 Florent Manaudou – ENS – 21.25 Kristian Gkolomeev – AQC/Ben Proud – ENS – 21.51 – Bowe Becker – CAC – 21.63 Santo Condorelli – AQC – 21.72 Jeremy Stravius – DCT – 21.75 Robert Howard – DCT – 21.76

Great starts for Cali Condors’ Caeleb Dressel and Energy Standard’s Florent Manaudou but Dressel got the win, 21.05 to 21.25. Manaudou and his teammate Ben Proud will move on for Energy Standard. Aqua Centurions advanced Kristian Gkolomeev.

Energy Standard led by half a point heading into this race. Proud besting Bowe Becker for 0.12 for the final spot in the final four is a major swing: right now, that would be a 14-point swing between Becker’s 4 points and Proud’s current projected 11.

ROUND 2 – SEMIFINAL

As expected, it will be Dressel and Manaudou in the final. Dressel’s fitness level is unmatched; he was only .26 off his round 1 time while Manaudou was just over half a second slower. Manaudou, to his credit, has only been back in the pool for four months after taking two years off.

It appears that Energy Standard’s 2-3 finish here will ice the meet for them. Proud earns 12 and Manaudou is guaranteed 21. That’s 32, compared to a max of 31 Cali can win if Dressel wins the final.

ROUND 3 – FINAL

Caeleb Dressel blasted off the start and won the final but almost a body length over Energy Standard’s Florent Manaudou.

Dressel was absolutely dominant through three rounds. His start was so much better than Manaudou, who looked beyond shot after two rounds. Dressel’s 21.33 is 1.6 seconds faster than Manaudou went in last week’s final.

FINAL TEAM SCORES: