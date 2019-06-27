UCLA Names Ohio State’s Jordan Wolfrum Head Coach

The University of California, Los Angeles, has named Ohio State associate head coach Jordan Wolfrum its next head swimming and diving coach, the school announced Thursday.

“I am incredibly honored and excited for the opportunity to lead the UCLA women’s swimming and diving program,” Wolfrum said. “I am sincerely grateful to Director of Athletics Dan Guerrero and Associate Athletic Director Gavin Crew for entrusting me with this great responsibility and for bringing me into the Bruin family.”

Wolfrum takes over the women-only program after five years (three as associate head) for the Buckeyes. Prior to that, she was a volunteer assistant at Stanford and assistant for three years and head coach for one at the College of Saint Benedict. Wolfrum swam collegiately at St. Cloud State, graduating in 2009.

Her hire comes after former UCLA head coach of 31 years Cyndi Gallagher announced her retirement in May.

The UCLA women have not cracked the top-10 at NCAAs since the 2003-2004 season. Gallagher’s tenure saw the unveiling of the school’s $14 million Spieker Aquatics Center in 2009, which many thought would draw more national talent to the program, but the Bruins have not capitalized on the situation.

The team’s highest national finish under Gallagher came in her second and third seasons, when the team was fifth, and its highest finish in the past decade is 17th in 2013 and 2016, and 2019. Last season, the team scored 75 points in total at NCAAs, with 20 coming from Diver of the Meet Maria Polyakova, who notched first- and second-place finishes on the 3-meter and 1-meter boards, respectively.

Replacing Gallagher, Wolfrum is now one of the three female head coaches of Division I top-25 schools nationwide, the others being Cal’s Teri McKeever and Texas’ Carol Capitani. The UCLA position was the biggest opening remaining this NCAA offseason, which has seen heavy turnover in the Division I coaching ranks.