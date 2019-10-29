College Swimming Weekly Preview: Oct. 28 – Nov. 3, 2019

One of this week’s marquee meets is a battle for Texas supremacy as the #15/#12 Texas A&M Aggies host the #5/#2 Texas Longhorns.
That happens Friday in College Station, and should be one of our top cross-conference battles. On the men’s side, we get to see Aggie standout Shaine Casas take on Texas’s talented fly/back group, led by former NCAA backstroke champ Austin Katz and fly transfer Maxime Rooney.
The rest of our highlighted matchups take place under some heated conference rivalries:
- In the ACC, #13/#6 Louisville hosts Notre Dame, which received ranking votes for both men and women in our season-opening Power Ranks.
- In the SEC, the #8/#13 Georgia Bulldogs head to the #16/#9 Florida Gators, where we should get a great matchup between top young IMer Zoie Hartman (UGA) and Vanessa Pearl (Florida).
- In the Pac-12, both USC and UCLA are making swings through Arizona. #10/#19 USC will face #14/#14 Arizona State on Friday while UCLA faces Arizona. On Saturday, things flip-flop, with UCLA at Arizona State and #10/#19 USC battling -/#10 Arizona.
- Then there’s the Big Ten, where the #8 Indiana men host #4 Michigan.
- Additionally, Penn State hosts #18/#5 Ohio State, with the ACC’s Virginia Tech also in the mix.
Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Louisville vs Notre Dame
|11/1
|x
|x
|Florida International vs Illinois, Miami
|11/1
|x
|Michigan State vs UIC
|11/1
|x
|x
|Iowa vs Michigan
|11/1
|x
|South Carolina vs UNC
|11/1
|x
|x
|Arizona State vs USC
|11/1
|x
|x
|Utah vs UNLV
|11/1
|x
|x
|Cincinatti vs IUPUI
|11/1
|x
|x
|Providence vs Iona
|11/1
|x
|x
|Texas A&M vs Texas
|11/1
|x
|x
|Florida vs Georgia
|11/1
|x
|x
|Oakland vs Northwestern
|11/1
|x
|x
|Drexel vs. Loyola
|11/1
|x
|x
|Holy Cross vs Fairfield
|11/1
|x
|x
|Georgia Southern vs UNC Asheville (Diving Only)
|11/1
|x
|Howard vs American
|11/1
|X
|X
|Incarnate Word vs Southwestern
|11/1
|x
|x
|Florida Atlantic vs Princeton
|11/1
|x
|x
|Monmouth vs Mount St Mary’s
|11/1
|x
|Ball State vs Eastern Illinois
|11/1
|x
|x
|New Mexico vs Northern Arizona
|11/1
|x
|St Francis U vs LIU
|11/1
|x
|Nebraska – Omaha vs Western Illinois
|11/1
|x
|Arizona vs UCLA
|11/1
|x
|Air Force vs Colorado Mesa, Colorado School of Mines
|11/1
|x
|x
|Idaho vs Northern Colorado
|11/1
|x
|West Virginia State Games
|11/1-11/2
|x
|x
|Penn State vs Ohio State, Virginia Tech
|11/1-11/2
|x
|x
|Thomas Murphy Invite (Loyola)
|11/1-11/2
|x
|Houston vs Florida Gulf Coast
|11/1-11/2
|x
|UC Davis vs Pepperdine, Cal State East Bay, San Diego State
|11/1-11/2
|x
|Bryant vs Central Connecticut State, Wagner
|11/1-11/2
|x
|UNI vs St Cloud State, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Illinois
|11/1-11/2
|x
|Indiana vs Michigan, Iowa
|11/2
|x
|Michigan State vs Northwestern
|11/2
|x
|x
|Arizona State vs UCLA
|11/2
|x
|Arizona vs USC
|11/2
|x
|x
|Davidson vs. Old Dominion
|11/2
|x
|x
|Stony Brook vs Siena
|11/2
|x
|Maine vs Vermont
|11/2
|x
|New Hampshire vs Northeastern
|11/2
|x
|SMU vs LSU
|11/2
|x
|SMU vs LSU, North Texas
|11/2
|x
|Connecticut vs Army
|11/2
|x
|x
|Georgetown vs Villanova
|11/2
|x
|x
|Providence vs Fairfield
|11/2
|x
|x
|Rice Alumnae Meet
|11/2
|x
|Navy vs Auburn
|11/2
|x
|Missouri State vs Missouri
|11/2
|x
|x
|Denison vs Xavier
|11/2
|x
|x
|Drexel vs. Johns Hopkins
|11/2
|x
|x
|Drexel vs. Westchester
|11/2
|x
|x
|Towson vs UMBC
|11/2
|x
|x
|UMass vs Boston U
|11/2
|x
|x
|Colgate vs Niagara
|11/2
|x
|x
|Loyola Marymount vs San Diego
|11/2
|x
|Georgia Southern vs UNC Asheville
|11/2
|x
|Oakland vs UIC
|11/2
|x
|x
|Youngstown State vs Valparaiso
|11/2
|x
|x
|Canisius vs Colgate
|11/2
|x
|x
|Marist vs Rider
|11/2
|x
|x
|Niagra vs Colgate
|11/2
|x
|x
|Bryant vs Coast Guard Academy
|11/2
|x
|Ball State vs Eastern Michigan and Wabash
|11/2
|x
|x
|Buffalo vs Miami (OH)
|11/2
|x
|Evansville vs Little Rock, Indiana State
|11/2
|x
|St Francis College vs Mount St. Mary’s
|11/2
|x
|x
|BYU vs UNLV
|11/2
|x
|x
|San Diego vs LMU
|11/2
|x
|Pacific vs UC Santa Cruz, San Jose
|11/2
|x
|Pacific vs UC Santa Cruz
|11/2
|x
|Boise State vs Nevada
|11/2
|Fresno State vs Fresno Pacific
|11/2
|x
|California Baptist vs CSU Bakersfield
|11/2
|x
|x
|CSU Bakersfield vs Pomona-Pitzer
|11/2
|x
|x
|New Mexico State vs Wyoming
|11/2
|x
|Seattle vs Simon Fraser
|11/2
|x
|x
|Atlantic 10 Classic
|11/2-11/3
|x
|Gulf Senior Open (Rice)
|11/2-11/3
|x
|James Madison vs UNCW, Delaware, William & Mary
|11/2-11/3
|x
|William & Mary vs UNCW, Delaware
|11/2-11/3
|x
