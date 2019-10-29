College Swimming Weekly Preview: Oct. 28 – Nov. 3, 2019

One of this week’s marquee meets is a battle for Texas supremacy as the #15/#12 Texas A&M Aggies host the #5/#2 Texas Longhorns.

That happens Friday in College Station, and should be one of our top cross-conference battles. On the men’s side, we get to see Aggie standout Shaine Casas take on Texas’s talented fly/back group, led by former NCAA backstroke champ Austin Katz and fly transfer Maxime Rooney.

The rest of our highlighted matchups take place under some heated conference rivalries:

In the ACC, #13/#6 Louisville hosts Notre Dame , which received ranking votes for both men and women in our season-opening Power Ranks.

In the SEC, the #8/#13 Georgia Bulldogs head to the #16/#9 Florida Gators, where we should get a great matchup between top young IMer Zoie Hartman (UGA) and Vanessa Pearl (Florida).

In the Pac-12, both USC and UCLA are making swings through Arizona. #10/#19 USC will face #14/#14 Arizona State on Friday while UCLA faces Arizona. On Saturday, things flip-flop, with UCLA at Arizona State and #10/#19 USC battling -/#10 Arizona.

Then there's the Big Ten, where the #8 Indiana men host #4 Michigan.

Additionally, Penn State hosts #18/#5 Ohio State, with the ACC's Virginia Tech also in the mix.

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.