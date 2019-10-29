Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: Oct. 28 – Nov. 3, 2019

One of this week’s marquee meets is a battle for Texas supremacy as the #15/#12 Texas A&M Aggies host the #5/#2 Texas Longhorns.

That happens Friday in College Station, and should be one of our top cross-conference battles. On the men’s side, we get to see Aggie standout Shaine Casas take on Texas’s talented fly/back group, led by former NCAA backstroke champ Austin Katz and fly transfer Maxime Rooney.

The rest of our highlighted matchups take place under some heated conference rivalries:

  • In the ACC, #13/#6 Louisville hosts Notre Dame, which received ranking votes for both men and women in our season-opening Power Ranks.
  • In the SEC, the #8/#13 Georgia Bulldogs head to the #16/#9 Florida Gators, where we should get a great matchup between top young IMer Zoie Hartman (UGA) and Vanessa Pearl (Florida).
  • In the Pac-12, both USC and UCLA are making swings through Arizona. #10/#19 USC will face #14/#14 Arizona State on Friday while UCLA faces Arizona. On Saturday, things flip-flop, with UCLA at Arizona State and #10/#19 USC battling -/#10 Arizona.
  • Then there’s the Big Ten, where the #8 Indiana men host #4 Michigan.
  • Additionally, Penn State hosts #18/#5 Ohio State, with the ACC’s Virginia Tech also in the mix.

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.

Meet Date Men Women
Louisville vs Notre Dame 11/1 x x
Florida International vs Illinois, Miami 11/1 x
Michigan State vs UIC 11/1 x x
Iowa vs Michigan 11/1 x
South Carolina vs UNC 11/1 x x
Arizona State vs USC 11/1 x x
Utah vs UNLV 11/1 x x
Cincinatti vs IUPUI 11/1 x x
Providence vs Iona 11/1 x x
Texas A&M vs Texas 11/1 x x
Florida vs Georgia 11/1 x x
Oakland vs Northwestern 11/1 x x
Drexel vs. Loyola 11/1 x x
Holy Cross vs Fairfield 11/1 x x
Georgia Southern vs UNC Asheville (Diving Only) 11/1 x
Howard vs American 11/1 X X
Incarnate Word vs Southwestern 11/1 x x
Florida Atlantic vs Princeton 11/1 x x
Monmouth vs Mount St Mary’s 11/1 x
Ball State vs Eastern Illinois 11/1 x x
New Mexico vs Northern Arizona 11/1 x
St Francis U vs LIU 11/1 x
Nebraska – Omaha vs Western Illinois 11/1 x
Arizona vs UCLA 11/1 x
Air Force vs Colorado Mesa, Colorado School of Mines 11/1 x x
Idaho vs Northern Colorado 11/1 x
West Virginia State Games 11/1-11/2 x x
Penn State vs Ohio State, Virginia Tech 11/1-11/2 x x
Thomas Murphy Invite (Loyola) 11/1-11/2 x
Houston vs Florida Gulf Coast 11/1-11/2 x
UC Davis vs Pepperdine, Cal State East Bay, San Diego State 11/1-11/2 x
Bryant vs Central Connecticut State, Wagner 11/1-11/2 x
UNI vs St Cloud State, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Illinois 11/1-11/2 x
Indiana vs Michigan, Iowa 11/2 x
Michigan State vs Northwestern 11/2 x x
Arizona State vs UCLA 11/2 x
Arizona vs USC 11/2 x x
Davidson vs. Old Dominion 11/2 x x
Stony Brook vs Siena 11/2 x
Maine vs Vermont 11/2 x
New Hampshire vs Northeastern 11/2 x
SMU vs LSU 11/2 x
SMU vs LSU, North Texas 11/2 x
Connecticut vs Army 11/2 x x
Georgetown vs Villanova 11/2 x x
Providence vs Fairfield 11/2 x x
Rice Alumnae Meet 11/2 x
Navy vs Auburn 11/2 x
Missouri State vs Missouri 11/2 x x
Denison vs Xavier 11/2 x x
Drexel vs. Johns Hopkins 11/2 x x
Drexel vs. Westchester 11/2 x x
Towson vs UMBC 11/2 x x
UMass vs Boston U 11/2 x x
Colgate vs Niagara 11/2 x x
Loyola Marymount vs San Diego 11/2 x
Georgia Southern vs UNC Asheville 11/2 x
Oakland vs UIC 11/2 x x
Youngstown State vs Valparaiso 11/2 x x
Canisius vs Colgate 11/2 x x
Marist vs Rider 11/2 x x
Niagra vs Colgate 11/2 x x
Bryant vs Coast Guard Academy 11/2 x
Ball State vs Eastern Michigan and Wabash 11/2 x x
Buffalo vs Miami (OH) 11/2 x
Evansville vs Little Rock, Indiana State 11/2 x
St Francis College vs Mount St. Mary’s 11/2 x x
BYU vs UNLV 11/2 x x
San Diego vs LMU 11/2 x
Pacific vs UC Santa Cruz, San Jose 11/2 x
Pacific vs UC Santa Cruz 11/2 x
Boise State vs Nevada 11/2
Fresno State vs Fresno Pacific 11/2 x
California Baptist vs CSU Bakersfield 11/2 x x
CSU Bakersfield vs Pomona-Pitzer 11/2 x x
New Mexico State vs Wyoming 11/2 x
Seattle vs Simon Fraser 11/2 x x
Atlantic 10 Classic 11/2-11/3 x
Gulf Senior Open (Rice) 11/2-11/3 x
James Madison vs UNCW, Delaware, William & Mary 11/2-11/3 x
William & Mary vs UNCW, Delaware 11/2-11/3 x

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!