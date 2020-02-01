Daily Swim Coach Workout #56

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 23+ years old
- Target level: Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm up
300 50 choice, 50 Pinky Drill – have your pinky exit the water first
300 50 back or breast, 50 kick
300 Paddle or pull BC 3 (75 , 25 Build)
4 x Pull or Paddle
100 last 25 Build 1:25, 1:35, 1:45, 1:55
100 last 50 Build 1:25, 1:35, 1:45, 1:55
100 last 75 Build 1:25, 1:35, 1:45, 1:55
100 ez
Speed kick and swim
1 x 50 Kick Fast on 1:10
4 x 25 Swim Fast on :35
2 x 50 Kick Fast on 1:10
4 x 25 Swim Fast on 35
3 x 50 Kick Fast on 1:10
4 x 25 Swim Fast on :35
400 LD
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
