2019 CIF-Central Section 100 Free Runner-Up Ella Mazurek Chooses Cal

Ella Mazurek of Aptos, California has verbally committed to the California Golden Bears for 2021. A dual citizen in the U.S. and Canada, she trains club with Quicksilver Swimming Santa Cruz and goes to Soquel High School. She’s coached by Lucas Salles-Cunha.

I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at UC Berkeley!!! I would like to thank coach Lucas Salles-Cunha for helping me get to where I am today and coaches Teri and Dani for believing in me. I would also like to thank all of my teammates, friends, and family who have supported me throughout this recruiting process and my whole life. I can’t wait to see where this journey takes me. Go Bears!

TOP TIMES

50y free – 23.16

100y free – 49.60

200y free – 1:48.04

50m free – 26.47

100m free – 56.71

200m free – 2:04.80

Mazurek is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and five-time NISCA High School Swimming All-American. She’s the Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League (SCCAL) record-holder in the 100 and 200 free and won league titles in 2018 and 2019 in both events. At the 2019 CIF-Central Coast Section Championships, she was runner-up in the 100 free and third in the 200 free, and she went on to place fifth in the 100 free at the 2019 CIF State Championships.

At the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West, Mazurek was fifth in the 100 free, 15th in the 50 free and 17th in the 200 free. Competing at the 2019 Canadian World Swimming Trials last spring, she just missed finals with a 23rd place finish in the 50 free and also touched 28th in the 100 free, and she was named to Swimming Canada’s 2019 National ID Team. She’s currently qualified to swim at Canada’s Olympic Trials this coming spring in the 50, 100, and 200 free.

Mazurek is a strong sprint free pickup for the Bears, joining Jessica Davis, McKenna Stone, HM Annika McEnroe and #16 Mia Kragh.

