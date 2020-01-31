Men’s NCAA Championship Tickets on Sale Friday; Women’s Meet Already Sold Out

Tickets for the 2020 men’s NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships will go on sale on Friday, January 31st, at Noon Eastern time. Tickets for the women’s meet have already sold out for University of Georgia’s Gabrielsen Natatorium, which holds 2,000 spectators.

Tickets to the Division III Championships, which will be held from March 19th-21st in Greensboro, North Carolina, are already on sale, at $65 for an all-session pass.

Last year, tickets for the men’s Division I Championship meet in Austin, Texas were sold out before they were available to the general public, with the team pre-sales snapping up all available tickets. The Texas Swim Center seats 2,600 and played host to a team contending for the title, the University of Texas; this year’s host, the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, seats 4,700 along the full length of the 50 meter pool, and the home team IUPUI is not likely to send any swimmers to the meet (though near by Indiana University will).

This year, however, the women’s meet has sold out in presale.

Prior to the opening of tickets to the public, teams are allowed to request tickets. Up to 40 per team are treated as priority. Typically, teams sell these tickets to parents of athletes who qualify, but the team tickets can also go to alumni or friends of the program. Requesting or buying tickets early is a gamble, as NCAA invites aren’t finalized until early March, and invites for most athletes are still very much in flux as of January.

Only all-session passes for the men’s meet go on sale this Friday, with individual session tickets, if they are still available, up for grabs on Wednesday, February 26th at 12 PM.

NCAA 2020 Swimming & Diving Championship Schedules