Men’s NCAA Tickets Sold Out Before Public Sales Even Open

All-session tickets for the 2019 men’s NCAA Championships have sold out ahead of the official opening of ticket sales to the general public.

Tickets were slated to go on sale tomorrow, February 1. But the ticket sales page currently shows tickets listed as “sold out” for the men’s meet, which will take place from March 20-23 at the University of Texas.

Prior to the opening of tickets to the public, teams are allowed to request tickets. Up to 40 per team are treated as priority. Typically, teams sell these tickets to parents of athletes who qualify, but the team tickets can also go to alumni or friends of the program. Requesting or buying tickets early is a gamble, as NCAA invites aren’t finalized until early March, and invites for most athletes are still very much in flux as of January.

It appears the team request period has bought out the entire stock of men’s NCAA tickets. The Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center lists its spectator seating at 2100 grandstand seats. That’s relatively large compared to most college venues – we ran through some of the top collegiate pools in spectator capacity last year, when tickets to the men’s NCAA meet in Minneapolis, MN also sold out early.

Women’s NCAA swimming & diving tickets go on sale tomorrow morning at 10:00 AM. The ticket website still indicates that all-session tickets for that meet are available.

Hswimmer

How is that fair? Lol

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Superfan

I bet Texas alums got a huge segment of the tickets!

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
MrBreastroke

I can guarantee you they did, I was lucky to get some of the Texas tickets and we have a lot of people going.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
17 minutes ago
RenéDescartes

That’s not cool.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago

