Summer McIntosh Breaks 45-Year Old Canadian Age Group Record

Central Region A Championships

January 31-February 3, 2019

Etobicoke Olympium, Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada

12-year old Summer McIntosh of the host Etobicoke Swim Club has broken the Canadian National Age Group Record in the 11-12 girls’ 800 meter freestyle (LCM).

Swimming at a home-hosted meet, McIntosh swam 9:07.16 in Thursday evening’s distance session. That broke a 45-year old Canadian record set by Shannon Smith in 1974 at 9:12.83. Smith would go on to represent Canada at the 1976 Olympic Games when she was just 14-years old, where she took bronze in the 400 free. She swam for the Van Parks Swim Club, which doesn’t exist anymore.

McIntosh dropped more than 22 seconds from her previous best time in the event.

100m split 200m split 400m split 100 1:05.94 200 1:09.86 2:15.80 300 1:09.30 400 1:09.29 2:18.59 4:34.39 500 1:08.89 600 1:09.05 2:17.94 700 1:08.60 800 1:06.23 2:14.83 4:32.77 TOTAL TIME 9:07.16

McIntosh has 5 more events to swim this weekend. Her other entries are in the 200 breast, 100 free, 100 fly, 100 breast, and 400 free.