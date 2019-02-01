Alabama 6A-7A Champ Olivia Smith Commits to Kenyon

Olivia Smith from Spanish Fort, Alabama has announced her intent to swim for NCAA Division III runner-up Kenyon College next fall.

“I am thrilled to announce my commitment to study and swim at Kenyon College in the fall! I knew from the minute I stepped on campus that Kenyon was the perfect fit for me academically and athletically. The atmosphere and camaraderie of the team was unprecedented and the coaching staff is dedicated to the success of the student-athletes. In addition, the campus is beautiful and the athletic facilities are incredible. I cannot wait to be a Lady in the fall! Go Lords and Ladies!!”

Smith is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Daphne High School. She swims year-round for the City of Mobile Swim Association and specializes in backstroke and butterfly. At the 2018 Alabama High School State Championships she won both the Class 6A-7A 100 fly (56.40) and 100 back (55.52). She also swam the lead-off leg of the 200 medley relay (26.8) and anchored the 200 free relay (24.4), leading the Trojans to an overall tenth-place team finish.

Last summer she competed at the 2018 Southern Zone Age Group Long Course Championship and finaled in the 100/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM. She earned a new PB in the 100 fly. Two weeks earlier, at the Southeastern Swimming LSC Long Course Championships she updated her lifetime bests in the 200 free, 50 back, and 200 fly.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.34

100 back – 55.52

200 back – 2:02.92

50 fly – 26.48

100 fly – 56.40

200 fly – 2:07.53

Smith’s top times would have earned her an A-final appearance in the 100 back and a B-final appearance in the 200 back at 2018 NCAA Division III Championships. Current Kenyon sophomore Crile Hart won both those events, setting an NCAA D3 meet record in the latter. Smith will overlap with Hart for two years.