Katie McClintock Breaks National High School Record in 200 SCM IM

Sophomore Katie McClintock of Mainland Regional High School in New Jersey has broken the NISCA Public High School National Record in the 200 short course meters IM. Swimming at the Cape Atlantic League Championships at Atlantic City High School, McClintock swam 2:15.94.

That time improves the old record of 2:16.06 that was swum by Kaitlin Pawlowicz of Oakton High in Virginia in 2011. It’s also the fastest overall high school time ever, with the Independent School Record remaining at a 2:19.17 done by Westminster Schools (Georgia) alum Katherine Bell in 2004.

McClintock’s splits:

Fly – 30.58

Back – 33.52

Breast – 39.81

Free – 32.13

Total Time – 2:15.94

McClintock’s best time in yards is a 2:02.99 set at last year’s New Jersey High School Meet of Champions, where as a freshman she placed 2nd in the event (4-tenths behind Cherry Hill East sophomore Grace Yoon).

Mainland Regional now holds 2 National High School Records in SCM – Joanna Thomas’ 5:24.40 in the 500 short course meter freestyle, set in 2006, still stands as the public school record more than 12 years later. Mainland Regional is the same school that Destin Lasco attends. The Mainland Regional boys hold 7 out of 12 public records on offer.

While most high school racing in the United States is swum in a 25 yard pool, 25 meter courses are also approved for high school competition by the NFHS.