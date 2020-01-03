Crow Canyon Backstroker Jessica Davis Verbals to Cal for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jessica Davis of the Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks is staying local with her verbal commitment to join the nearby California Golden Bears in 2021.

“I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at UC Berkeley! Thank you so much to my family, teammates and coaches for supporting me. GO BEARS!!”

TOP TIMES

50y free – 24.01

100y free – 51.31

200y free – 1:52.59

50y back – 25.77

100y back – 54.47

200y back – 1:58.98

100m back – 1:02.55

200m back – 2:14.38

Davis is primarily a backstroker, an area in which the Golden Bears have had no shortage of All-Americans.

Most recently, Davis competed at the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West, where she reached the 200 back B-final and 100 back C-final. Her 25.77 lead-off leg helped Crow Canyon’s 200 medley relay to a third-place finish there, too, and her 54.47 lead-off helped their 400 medley take sixth. Last high school season with Carondelet, Davis raced to third in the 100 back and seventh in the 100 free at the 2019 CIF North Coast Section Championships, and she went on to take eighth in the 100 back at the 2019 CIF State Championships.

Cal graduates Keaton Blovad after this season, a 51.3/1:51.7 backstroker who took ninth in the 100 back and 14th in the 200 back at last year’s NCAA Championships and led off both of Cal’s medley relays in prelims. Izzy Ivey has been 51.08 this season to lead the Bears, and the sophomore was 50.42 at NCAAs last year to finish fourth overall. Ivey will be a senior when Davis is a freshman.

The Bears will get age group star Isabelle Stadden this coming fall (24.3/51.2/1:50.3) along with in-state backstroker Tea Laughlin (52.5/1:56.3). Davis joins two sprint freestylers/butterfliers in Illinois’ McKenna Stone and California’s #16 Mia Kragh.

