Beyond the Pancakes: How Queens University Won Mens/Women’s Titles in 5 Years

In Practice + Pancakes, SwimSwam takes you across the country and through a practice day in the life of swimming’s best athletes. It breaks down training sessions, sub sets, and what every team is doing to be at their best. But why are they doing things that way? In Beyond the Pancakes, we dive inside the minds of coaches and athletes, getting a first hand look at why they do the things they do, and where their minds are pointed on the compass of evolution as a swimmer.

When SwimSwam went to visit Queens University, we sat down with head coach Jeff Dugdale to speak with him about Queens’ success since his arrival in 2011. Dugdale breaks down numerous factors to Queen’s success, including their “ultimate” pool (an indoor pool with the breathibility of an outdoor pool), Queen’s lack of a football team letting Olympic sports take higher priority, and the support of their athletic department in chasing Olympic dreams over NCAA success.