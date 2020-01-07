Annika McEnroe Makes Verbal Commitment to Cal for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Spartanburg, South Carolina’s Annika McEnroe, an Honorable Mention on our Way Too Early List of Top 20 Girls in the high school class of 2021, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of California, Berkeley for 2021-22. That puts her in a class of 2025 with Jessica Davis, McKenna Stone, and #16 Mia Kragh.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at the University of California Berkeley. I would like to thank my family, coaches, friends, and teammates for all the love and support during this process. I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the Cal family!! GO BEARS!!!!🐻💙💛 #babybear”

McEnroe is a junior at Spartanburg High School where she is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and six-time SCHSL 5A state champion. She won the 100 fly (54.58) and 100 back (55.63) and contributed to a pair of winning relays (24.49 butterfly on the medley and 52.67 leadoff on the 4×100 free) at the 2019 SCHSL 5A Championships in October. The previous year, as a sophomore, she was runner-up in the fly (55.74) and back (57.30, tie) and was on the same two state-champion relays.

McEnroe swims year-round for Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club. Outside of high school she specializes more in the longer-range breaststroke, fly, and IM events. She earned 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials cuts in the 200m breast (2:31.53) and 400m IM (4:51.76) this summer at Speedo Junior Nationals. There, she placed 3rd in the 200 breast, 5th in the 400 IM, 16th in the 200 IM, 21st in the 100 breast, and 24th in the 200 fly. She left the meet with new PBs in the 100 free (1:00.01), 100 breast (1:11.68), 100 fly (1:02.63), 200 fly (2:16.82), and 200 IM (2:18.81), in addition to the two OT cuts. At 2019 YMCA National Short Course Championships in April, McEnroe updated her lifetime bests in the 200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM, earning Summer Juniors cuts in all her events. She was runner-up in the 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 IM and placed 3rd in the 100 fly.

McEnroe’s best SCY times are already within scoring range for Cal at the conference level. She would have made the B finals of the 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 IM, and the C finals of the 100 fly and 200 IM last season. It took 1:02.94 to score in the 100 breast at 2019 Pac-12 Women’s Championships.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:12.43

100 breast – 1:04.28

400 IM – 4:12.94

200 IM – 2:00.39

200 fly – 1:58.27

100 fly – 53.99

