Guilherme Costa is Hitting 100K Meters/Week Leading Up to Tokyo

Rising Brazilian distance star Guilherme Costa wants to up his training sessions– and stay up– as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics tick closer. He’s reportedly been training 16,000 meters a day, divided up in two 8,000-meter sessions, which can surpass 100,000 meters some weeks.

Quoted in Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, the 21-year-old says that he’s tried longer rests (a la the traditional taper) that haven’t worked out.

“At the [2019] Worlds, I asked [my coach Rogério Karfunkelstein] to try a longer rest and it turned out it didn’t work out,” Costa told Globo Esporte (translated via Google Chrome). Indeed, Costa finished outside of the top 20 in both the 800 free and 1500 free at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, Korea, adding big time in both races.

“I need volume. After I saw that there was no explosion at the Worlds, I had to raise the volume to the Pan [Ams] a lot,” he said. While he didn’t go a best, Costa went 15:09.93 in the mile at the 2019 Pan Am Games to win gold, over ten seconds faster than he had gone earlier in the summer at Worlds.

“We now tried to get [the training volume] high and it worked,” said Costa, referring to staying up in yardage rather than dropping and resting a ton for the 2019 U.S. Open. Worked, it did. Costa broke South American records in the 400 free, 800 free, and 1500 free; the meet of his life.

Up next, Costa is focusing on qualifying for Tokyo, and then seeing what is possible on the world’s biggest stage.

“I first want to qualify for my first Olympics. Then, in Tokyo, I want the final. Then, in the final, is to go to fight for the medal. If I can evolve everything I can, I know I can.”