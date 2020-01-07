Mackenzie Padington Won’t Return To Minnesota In The Fall Of 2020

Two-time Canadian World Championship team member Mackenzie Padington will not be returning to Minnesota for the 2020-21 NCAA season.
Padington, who is taking an Olympic redshirt for the current college campaign, announced her decision on Instagram on Monday night.
I would like to confirm that I will not be attending the University Of Minnesota come Fall of 2020. With a lot of consideration I have decided that I want to pursue my swimming career elsewhere. Thank you to the Minnesota coaching staff and team for all that they have taught and given to me as I move forward. The Gophers will always be a part of me and who I am. I’m excited for the future and what it may hold.
This year Padington, who will be entering her junior season in September, has been training at the High Performance Center – Victoria which will shut down after the 2020 Olympics. In an Instagram comment, she did indicate she would be returning to the NCAA.
As a sophomore, the now 20-year-old Padington finished third at NCAAs in both the 500 and 1650 free and was Minnesota’s second-leading scorer with 32 individual points.
A 2018 Pan Pac bronze medalist in the women’s 4×200 free relay, Padington will have a great shot at making her first Olympic team in April (Trials are Mar.30-Apr.5). At the 2019 World Championship Trials, she placed first in the women’s 400, 800 and 1500 free.
She will not stay at Victoria as its shutting down. I know she has intentions on staying in the NCAA
She is planning on staying in the NCAA but is just changing schools
The HPC VIC is shutting down as of August 2020, she has all intention to stay in the NCAA. She is in the transfer portal as of today.