Mackenzie Padington Won’t Return To Minnesota In The Fall Of 2020

Two-time Canadian World Championship team member Mackenzie Padington will not be returning to Minnesota for the 2020-21 NCAA season.

Padington, who is taking an Olympic redshirt for the current college campaign, announced her decision on Instagram on Monday night.

This year Padington, who will be entering her junior season in September, has been training at the High Performance Center – Victoria which will shut down after the 2020 Olympics. In an Instagram comment, she did indicate she would be returning to the NCAA.

As a sophomore, the now 20-year-old Padington finished third at NCAAs in both the 500 and 1650 free and was Minnesota’s second-leading scorer with 32 individual points.

A 2018 Pan Pac bronze medalist in the women’s 4×200 free relay, Padington will have a great shot at making her first Olympic team in April (Trials are Mar.30-Apr.5). At the 2019 World Championship Trials, she placed first in the women’s 400, 800 and 1500 free.