Northwestern Men, Minnesota Women Lead Triple Dual with Purdue After Night One

PURDUE V. NORTHWESTERN V. MINNESOTA TRIPLE DUAL

Jan 31 – Feb 1, 2020

West Lafayette, IN

Short Course Yards

Full Results

WOMEN’S MEET

Scores so far

Minnesota 130, Purdue 75

Minnesota 112, Northwestern 93

Northwestern 111, Purdue 94

The Minnesota women are leading after night one, doing so significantly over Purdue while the battle with Northwestern is a bit tighter.

The Gophers got a 1-2 finish over the field in the 1000 free, with Abbey Kilgallon (10:04.68) and Abbey Erwin (10:09.63). The next event, freshman Jordan McGinty claimed the 200 free (1:50.20) in a tight race over Purdue’s Maizie Seidl (1:50.23) and McGinty’s teammate Kate Sullivan (1:50.45).

Gopher Lindsey Kozelsky, who will likely be vying for the 100 breast NCAA title this March, was locked in a duel with Northwestern freshman Hannah Brunzell tonight. Kozelsky got the better of Brunzell, going 1:00.50 over Brunzell’s 1:00.72. Minnesota also won the 800 free relay at the end of the session at 7:21.39, getting a 1:49.91 lead-off from Tevyn Waddell.

Calypso Sheridan led the way for the NU Wildcats, first going 24.93 to lead off their winning 200 medley relay (1:40.17). She was a double-winner tonight, going 54.42 in the 100 back in a tight win over Waddell (54.66) and then 2:00.57 in the 200 IM.

NU also got wins out of Miriam Guevara in the 200 fly (2:01.66) and Maddie Smith in the 50 free (23.23).

MEN’S MEET

Scores so far

Northwestern 111, Minnesota 94

Northwestern 109, Purdue 96

Minnesota 103, Purdue 102

Through night one, the Northwestern men hold slim leads over Minnesota and Purdue, while Minnesota is ahead of Purdue by just one point; this meet is going to be much more competitive than the women’s which is already pretty close.

A trio of Northwestern freshman contributed a win each, and the Wildcat men won the 800 free relay tonight. Federico Burdisso opted for the 50 free rather than the 200 fly, going 20.05 to beat Purdue’s Nikola Acin (20.21). Despite Burdisso’s absence, Northwestern still took the 200 fly, as freshman Ben Miller clocked a 1:49.18 to win by over a second. The third first-year winner for NU was Aleksa Bobar, who posted a 1:38.07 to claim the 200 free.

Manu Bacarizo was a fourth winner for the NU men, going 48.79 to clip Minnesota freshman Gavin Olson (48.88) while NU sophomore Ryan Gridley was third in 48.92.

Purdue won the opening 200 medley relay in 1:28.50, the only team under 1:29. Acin anchored in 19.68. Nick McDowell then took the 1000 in 9:11.77, and Brett Riley clocked a 1:50.39 to edge out NU’s Henry Blaul (1:50.58) and Marcus Mok (1:50.68).

The Gophers got a win out of standout breaststroker Max McHugh. In the 100 breast, he was 53.79 to win easily, touching by over a second over Purdue’s Trent Pellini (54.82).