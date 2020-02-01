Will Melsha Sweeps 400 IM & 1000 Free to Kick Off Schroeder A+ Meet

35TH ANNUAL SCHROEDER A+ SWIM MEET

January 31st-February 2nd, 2020

Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center, Brown Deer, Wisconsin

SCY (25y) pool

Psych Sheets

Meet Page (with results)

Results will also be available on Meet Mobile “2020 Schroeder YMCA A+ Presented by Speedo”

Night 1 of the 2020 Schroeder A+ Swim Meet in Brown Deer, Wisconsin saw the senior 400 IMs and 1000 frees, along with several other age group events.

With the two biggest names of the meet, Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones and US National Team member Isabelle Stadden, scheduled to begin racing on Saturday, it was the distance swimmers that took center stage on Friday evening in a timed finals session.

In the women’s pool, the opening 400 IM win went to Annika Wagner of NASA Wildcat Aquatics. She swam a lifetime best of 4:14.87, which is the 14th-best time by a 17 & under swimmer nationally this season.

The winner of the senior 1000 free, 16-year old Emmaleigh Zietlow, also went a best time, swimming a 10:16.98. That put her 9 seconds ahead of runner-up Sydney Stoll, who swam 10:26.01.

In the men’s open racing, 16-year old Will Melsha swept the day’s two events. First he won the 400 IM comfortably in 4:03.70. That undercut his previous best time by almost 4-and-a-half seconds.

Later in the session, in the 1000 free, he swam 9:42.07, which was about 10 seconds from a best time.

Among the standout swims in the age group results was a 4:37.09 from 13-year old Mason Turner of the Eastern Iowa Swim Federation. That’s the 2nd-best time by a 13-year old nationally this season, behind only the 4:31 done by Dean Jones in Texas in December.