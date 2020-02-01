Terka Grusova Wins Twice on Day 1 of Rutgers/Nebraska Dual

RUTGERS vs NEBRASKA (TWO-DAY DUAL)

January 31st-February 1st, 2020

Piscataway, NJ

Short Course Yards

Day 1 Results

TEAM SCORES (THROUGH DAY 1)

Rutgers – 88 Nebraska – 79

Day 1 Recap:

After one day of competition, Rutgers holds a slim 9 point lead over Nebraska heading into Day 2, despite Nebraska winning 5 of 9 events today. Autumn Haebig was Nebraska’s big winner of the day, taking both the 500 free and 100 free. The junior clocked a 4:45.35 to touch first in the 500, besting the field by 4 seconds. Haebig swam an excellent race, even-splitting with a 2:22.51 on the first 250, and 2:22.84 on the second 250. That time was also excellent for Haebig, who has a personal best of 4:42.69 from the 2018 Big Tens. Haebig also won the 100 free, where she finished in 50.09. Haebig led a trio of Rutgers freshman, who finished 2-4. Sofia Chichaikina was 2nd (50.31), Elinah Phillip 3rd (50.85), and Giulia Ghidini 4th (51.13).

Terka Grusova was Rutgers’ double event winner, taking the 200 backstroke and 200 IM. Grusova was the only swimmer in the field to break 2:00 in the 200 back, touching in 1:59.87. She led the race from start to finish. Grusova also won the 200 IM, finishing in 2:00.85, besting teammate Chichaikina (2:01.77). Grusova used a quick front half to build a lead, splitting 25.32 and 29.44 for a 54.76 on the first 100 of the race.

Nebraska’s Gwen Worlton was dominant in the 200 breast, touching in 2:15.78. Worlton led the field by 3 seconds, splitting the fastest in the field on all 4 50s. Teammate Madison Coughlen won the 200 fly in dominant fashion as well, posting a 1:56.39. She got out to a qucik start, touching the 100 mark in 55.92, and managed to expand her lead over the field on the back half as well, ultimately finishing the race first by 5.5 seconds.

Rutgers swept the relays, with Chichaikina, Ghidini, Phillip, and Clare Lawlor combining for a 1:32.48 to win the 200 free relay. They split 23.11, 23.23, 22.70. and 23.44 respectively. The Rutgers B relay of Eleonora Trenton, Meghan Moses, Elizabeth Zeller, and Alex Fabugais-Inaba came in 2nd with a 1:34.67. Rutgers also won the 200 medley relay, with Grusova leading off in 24.86, followed by Aleksa Ignatova (28.63), Kasja Dymek (24.46), and Elinah Phillip (22.62) for a 1:40.57.