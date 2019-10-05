Iron Lady Crushes 400 IM Field, Morozov Hits 47.99 On Day 2 Of FINA World Cup

FINA WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

Although the International Swimming League’s (ISL) opening match is taking place today in Indianapolis, Indiana, key elite swimmers are making some major waves on day 2 of the FINA World Cup Series top in Budapest.

Dutch National Records were once again registered by Kira Toussaint and teammate Arno Kamminga. They each collected a pair of records on day 1 in the 50m back and 100m breast, respectively. Tonight, Toussaint put up the fastest 100m back time of her career, 59.56 to take gold and check-in with a new NR.

Kamminga’s damage was done in the morning, with the 23-year-old firing off a new Dutch standard of 27.00 in the 50m breast. He followed up with 27.13 for the gold in the evening. You can read about both of these swims here.

Of note, Uzbekistani swimmer Vladimir Mustafin earned a new national record in the 50m breast in the heats with his morning swim of 27.39. He was just off that mark tonight but still earned bronze in a time of 27.46. Silver went to Hungary’s Csaba Szilagyi in 27.41.

The first 400m IM battle between Hungarian Katinka Hosszu and Italy’s Ilaria Cusinato turned out to be no contest, as the Iron Lady crushed the field by over 7 seconds, winning in a 4:34.37 scorcher.

This meet represents the first time both women were in the pool since Cusinato has paired up with the Hosszu’s ex-husband and previous coach, Shane Tusup. Cusinato is among a small training group that also includes David Foldhazi and Liliana Szilagyi.

Hosszu is the reigning World Record holder and Olympic champion in the 400m IM and habitually wreaks havoc in this event. Tonight was no different, as her 4:34.37 winning effort was within 2 seconds of the World Cup Record of 4:32.30 she set at the Tokyo stop this year.

The next closes competitor tonight was fellow Hungarian Zsuzsanna Jakabos who touched in 4:41.73, while Spanish 200m fly Olympic champion Mireia Belmonte wrapped up bronze in 4:41.81.

As for Cusinato, the now-20-year-old celebrated her birthday day with a 5th place finish, touching in a time of 4:48.64. Although that’s well off her own personal best of 4:34.65 in the event, her performance is indicative of the heavy training she is currently under while training for Tusup.

American Michael Andrew got his first win here in Budapest, topping the men’s 200m IM podium in a time of 1:59.02. Lithuanian 400m free victor from night 1, Danas Rapsys, finished less than half a second behind in 1:59.42, while Aussie Thomas Fraser-Holmes got on the board with bronze in 1:59.71.

For Andrew, the Race Pace swimmer’s personal best in this 200m IM is represented by the 1:57.49 he produced at the Pro Swim Series in Richmond this past April. That time remained as the 8th fastest mark in the world at the end of the 2018-19 season, even after the World Championships in Gwangju, Korea.

Finnish swimmer Ida Hulkko got it done in the women’s 100m breast, putting up the fastest time of 1:07.42 for gold. Tonight’s performance checks in as Hulkko’s quickest of her career, beating out the 1:08.04 the Florida State Seminole produced at last year’s European Championships.

As such, tonight marks the first time Hulkko has ever been under the 1:08 threshold in the event.. In fact, her time fell just .07 outside of Jenna Laukkanen’s Finnish National Record of 1:07.35 that’s been on the books since the 2016 Olympic Games.

The reigning World Champion in the men’s 1500m freestyle, Florian Wellbrock of Germany, asserted his dominance once again in the grueling event. Wellbrock crushed a time of 14:57.83 to represent the only swimmer under 15:00 tonight. His time was within range of Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri’s World Cup Record of 14:55.06 that’s been on the books for 4 years.

Wellbrock owns the German National Record in the 1500m in the 14:36.15 he registered at the 2018 European Championships. He came within a hair of that time in Gwangju, claiming gold in a mark of 14:36.54.

Yesterday’s 50m free winner and overall World Cup points standings leader for the men thus far, Vlad Morozov of Russia, found success in the 100m free tonight. Splitting 22.71/25.28, Morozov produced a winning effort of 47.99 to register the only sub-48 second time of the field.

His outing was enough to hold off teammate Vladislav Grinev who touched in 48.57, while Japan’s 200m free World Championships silver medalist Katsuhiro Matsumoto wrangled up 48.97 for bronze.

Grinev is the Russian National Record holder in this 100m free event, holding a lifetime best of 47.43 from this April’s Russian National Championships. He finished with the bronze in Gwangju with a final time of 47.82.

Additional Winners: