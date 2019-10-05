2019 ISL Group A Match 1 Live Recap – Day 1

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 1
- Saturday, October 5th – Sunday, October 6th
- 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm EST
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium (IUPUI)
- Short Course Meters (SCM)
- Group A: Cali Condors, DC Trident, Energy Standard, Aqua Centurions
- U.S. Live Stream (ESPN3)
Day one of two of the very first ISL quad meet is today, with sixteen individual events and three relay events on tap. Follow along as we recap the meet in real-time.
SwimSwam editor-in-chief, Braden Keith, says there are an estimated 500-600 spectators in the stands in Indy.
Lanes
- 1 & 2 – Cali Condors
- 3 & 4 – DC Trident
- 5 & 6 – Aqua Centurions
- 7 & 8 – Energy Standard
START LISTS
WOMEN’S 100 FLY
- Sarah Sjöström – Energy Standard – 55.65
- Kelsi Dahlia – Cali Condors
- Brianna Throssell – DC Trident
- Elena Di Liddo – Aqua Centurions
- Anastasiya Shkurdai – Energy Standard
- Mallory Comerford – Cali Condors
- Ilaria Bianchi – Aqua Centurions
- Bethany Galat – DC Trident
Sarah Sjöström of Energy Standard grabbed the win here in 55.65 over Cali Condor Kelsi Dahlia. She’s the first official event winner of the ISL, ever, pulling in nine points for Energy Standard. Dahlia adds seven points for the Condors, while Brianna Throssell of DC Trident touched third.
MEN’S 100 FLY
- Chad Le Clos – Energy Standard – 49.65
- Matteo Rivolta – Aqua Centurions
- Santo Condorelli – Aqua Centurions
- Giles Smith – DC Trident
- John Shebat – Cali Condors
- Zach Harting – DC Trident
- Kregor Zirk – DC Trident
- Jan Switkowski – Cali Condors
Chad le Clos won the 100 fly for Energy Standard, their second win in a row. He touched the wall in 49.65, with Matteo Rivolta and Santo Condorelli hauling in big points for Aqua Centurions in second and third.
The Aqua Centurions have already lost one point as Jan Switkowski failed to hit the time standard for the 100 fly.
WOMEN’S 50 BREAST
- Lilly King – Cali Condors – 29.23
- Molly Hannis – Cali Condors – 29.56
- Imogen Clark – Energy Standard – 29.77
- Leiston Pickett – DC Trident – 29.96
- Martina Carraro – Aqua Centurions – 29.98
- Bethany Galat – DC Trident – 30.51
- Georgia Bohl – Aqua Centurions – 30.94
- Kierra Smith – Energy Standard – 31.16
No surprises in the 100 breast, as Lilly King had to be considered the heavy favorite in this event. Condors go 1-2, picking up big points after losing one the event before.
MEN’S 50 BREAST
- Nicolo Martinenghi – Aqua Centurions – 26.03
- Fabio Scozzoli – Aqua Centurions – 26.11
- Ilya Shymanovich – Energy Standard – 26.16
- Nic Fink – Cali Condors – 26.39
- Anton Chupkov – Energy Standard – 26.75
- Ian Finnerty – DC Trident – 26.77
- Cody Miller – DC Trident – 26.97
- Andrew Wilson – Cali Condors – 27.16
WOMEN’S 400 IM
- Melanie Margalis – Cali Condors – 4:25.77
- Katie Ledecky – DC Trident – 4:27.18
- Mary-Sophie Harvey – Energy Standard – 4:31.08
- Hali Flickinger – Cali Condors – 4:33.24
- Viktoriya Gunes – Energy Standard – 4:33.39
- Emma Barksdale – DC Trident – 4:33.56
- Hannah Miley – Aqua Centurions – 4:34.12
- Alba Vazquez – Aqua Centurions – 4:42.85
Melanie Margalis got the job done here, pushing past Katie Ledecky and hammering it home on freestyle to turn in a winning time of 4:25.77 for the Cali Condors.
Margalis’s Swiss Army knife-like ability to race in a variety of disciplines still gives her a ton of value in this format. However, the Condors are stacked enough that they don’t need Margalis in the other two individual events she could swim today, the 200 free (were they have Mallory Comerford and Ariarne Titmus) or the 200 breast (Kelsey Wog and Lilly King).
MEN’S 400 IM
- Jay Litherland – DC Trident – 4:06.92
- Mark Szaranek – Cali Condors – 4:08.45
- Philip Heintz – Aqua Centurions – 4:09.56
- Anton Ipsen – Cali Condors – 4:10.76
- Mykhailo Romanchuk – Energy Standard – 4:12.29
- Laszlo Cseh – Aqua Centurions – 4:14.81
- Maxim Stupin – Energy Standard – 4:16.48
- Abrahm Devine – DC Trident – 4:17.85
Jay Litherland gets DC Trident their first win in ISL history, taking the lead on the freestyle over Mark Szaranek of Cali Condors.
Is it just me or did they assign lanes in a silly way? I would have expected 1&5, 2&6, 3&7, 4&8 that way every one has a middle of the pool and an outside of the pool lane assignment.
I expected the same as you. I’m in the pool right now, and I’m wondering if there’s a television reason for it. If they’re going to color the lanes somehow, and it’s easier to color the lanes in pairs than in individuals.
anyone got a stream?
Livesteam link anyone?
https://swimswam.com/a-viewers-guide-to-the-first-ever-isl-meet-in-indianapolis-this-weekend/
Im using a VPN and watching the CBC (Canada) Stream