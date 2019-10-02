FINA World Cup Budapest Brings First Hosszu Versus Cusinato IM Battle

FINA WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

Cluster #2 of the 2019 FINA World Cup Series is slated to kick-off in Budapest, Hungary on Friday, October 4th, with the 3-day meet taking place at the storied Duna Arena, site of the 2017 FINA World Aquatic Championships. Just 2 stops compose the 2nd cluster of the Series, with Berlin, Germany up next on October 11th.

Entering this Budapest stop, we see Katinka Hosszu of host nation Hungary in the lead for the women’s World Cup standings, holding a total of 156 points. That carries a 6 point advantage over Australia’s Cate Campbell and a 51 point edge over Emily Seebohm, although Seebohm does not appear on the entry lists due to her being a member of the Energy Standard team competing this weekend (see below).

As for the men’s points standings, it’s Russia’s Vladimir Morozov who is getting it done in dominating fashion. He also carries a total of 156 points into this Budapest stop, with the next closest competitor represented by American Andrew Wilson, who holds 129 points after cluster #1. Wilson is also missing from the entry lists due to the Cali Condors, leaving just Michael Andrew and World Cup newcomer Kaersten Meitz as the only Americans.

Andrew ranks 5th among the men’s point standings, while Meitz is competing for the first time. She was a World University Games medalist this summer, with the Purdue Boilermaker taking gold in the 400m free.

You can find the points standings at the bottom of this post.

Of special significance for this weekend’s World Cup event, however, is the fact that the first meet of the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) is taking place simultaneously. The teams of Cali Condors, DC Trident, Energy Standard, Aqua Centurions will be competing in Indianapolis, Indiana, which means a huge host of stars such as Caeleb Dressel, Sarah Sjostrom, Katie Ledecky and Chad Le Clos will be there instead.

Also of significance is the fact that Hosszu and Italy’s Ilaria Cusinato will both be in the pool first time since the latter has paired up with the former’s ex-husband and previous coach, Shane Tusup. Cusinato is among a small training group that also includes David Foldhazi and Liliana Szilagyi.

Hosszu and Cusinato are both IMers, which means we should see them go head-to-head in the 400m IM on day 2 and the 200m IM on day 3, among other potential events.

Hosszu is the reigning World Record holder and Olympic champion in both the 200m IM and 400m IM, holding the fastest times ever of 2:06.12 and 4:26.36, respectively. Cusinato’s personal bests in the events were both produced last year, represented by 2:10.25 and 4:34.65.