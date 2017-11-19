Seidt Hits ‘A’ Cut as Kentucky Women Win 1st-Ever OSU Invite Title

2017 OHIO STATE INVITATIONAL

Kentucky Wildcat Asia Seidt capped off an impressive weekend with an NCAA ‘A’ cut in the 200 backstroke, winning the race handily with a 1:50.67. We wouldn’t expect anything less from BackstrokeU, as Wildcats Bridgette Alexander (1:52.16) and Ali Galyer (1:53.16) took 2nd and 3rd for a UK sweep in the event. Freshman Bailey Bonnett, who had already won the 100 breast last night, broke the Kentucky 200 breast record in prelims (2:08.80) and then in finals (2:07.83), earning the win tonight.

The Kentucky women made history tonight by securing the Ohio State Invite team title, marking the first win at the meet in program history. They scored 733 points over the three-day competition, beating out NC State (669.5), Notre Dame (656), and host Ohio State (642), among others.

Hannah Moore took home the sole NC State win tonight on the women’s side with a 15:54.42 in her signature mile. Ohio State grabbed the other two individuals, with Freya Rayner (48.43) taking the 100 free and Meg Bailey (1:55.67) winning the 200 fly by over a full second.

The Notre Dame women got to the wall first in the 400 free relay (3:16.50), keying on freshman Carly Quast splitting a 48.48 on the 2nd leg.

Two members of the NC State Wolfpack notched ‘A’ cuts on the men’s side. Anton Ipsen did so first, swimming to a win in the 1650 free with a 14:39.05, ahead of 2nd place Zach Yeadon, a Notre Dame freshman (14:47.18). Andreas Vazaios slid under the cut in the 200 fly, posting a 1:41.07 to nip the cut by a few tenths and ultimately win the race by almost four seconds.

Ryan Held and Justin Ress came up big in the 100 free final, going 1-2 in 42.45 and 42.51, respectively. Another Wolfpack member, Jacob Molacek, snatched third with a 42.71. NC State was all over the place– Hennessey Stuart pulled out the 200 back win (1:40.47) ahead of teammate Coleman Stewart (1:41.78), and the team wrapped things up with a win in the 400 free relay (2:48.75), getting very consistent splits across the board (Ress 42.4, Held 42.3, Molacek 41.8, Vazaios 42.1). NC State is hungry to seize the 400 free relay crown at NCAAs after falling to a disappointing 7th place finish last season.

Penn State’s Kaelan Freund was the only non-NC State winner tonight on the men’s side, as he was 1:56.96 to win the 200 breast.

FINAL SCORES

Women

Kentucky 733 NC State 669.5 Notre Dame 656 OSU 642 Yale 293.5 Pitt 255 Penn State 175 Washington State 160 South Carolina 139 FGCU 128 WVU 80 Kenyon 27

Men