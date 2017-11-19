Isaac Jones “Wasn’t Expecting” 3 School Record Swims for Kentucky

2017 OHIO STATE INVITATIONAL

Australian-born senior Isaac Jones broke his own University of Kentucky record twice this weekend at the Ohio State Invitational, swimming a 4:14.77 in prelims and a 4:14.74 in finals. That blew-away his own school record done last season in 4:17.52.

He followed that day 1 performance with a 1:35.50 for 3rd in the 200 free and a 14:48.51 for 3rd in the 1650 free. Those times were both also lifetime bests, and the 1650 swim was also a school record – crushing his own standard of 14:57.77.

Jones, a distance swimmer like his head coach Lars Jorgensen,hasn’t yet qualified for the NCAA Championships. Based on historical qualifying times, though, he should fly into the meet this year with a chance to do serious damage. He now ranks 4th in the NCAA this season in the 1650 and 2nd in the 500 free (based on times currently in the NCAA database, plus Ohio State Invite results).

Other Kentucky Records Broken:

Asia Seidt, 100 back – 51.17

Asia Seidt, 200 IM – 1:53.84

Bailey Bonnett, 100 breast – 59.60

Bailey Bonnett, 200 breast – 2:07.83 (2:08.80 – prelims)

Glen Brown, 200 IM – 1:45.28

Seidt also swam a lifetime best of 1:50.67, which was about a second shy of her school record in that event. Bonnett, who now holds both school breaststroke records, is only a freshman.

Below, Jones speaks at the end of the Ohio State Invite, talking about what his expectations were for the meet, and a reaction to his big swims. Below that is an interview with Asia Seidt after a 2-record performance of her own.