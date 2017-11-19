Swimming’s TopTenTweets: When It’s an Honor to Get Lapped

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we bring you the week’s best from the swimming Twitterverse. From a #TBT for the ages to a pair of historic World Cup performances, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Another reason why Art Adamson Invitational is better than football today: @katieledecky just broke her own American record in the 1650 free — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) November 18, 2017

For the millionth time, swimming is objectively at least four times more exciting than football.

#9

I’ve beaten Halo 2 on Legendary https://t.co/tWht0zg7k5 — Ryan Held (@heldilox) November 19, 2017

An enticing quality.

#8

Currently txting, Instagram DMing, Facebook messaging, and snap chatting @arschmitty while were in the same city. Separation anxiety is real — Elizabeth Beisel ⚓ (@ebeisel34) November 16, 2017

There’s really nothing quite like your swim friends.

#7

For people who think they swim slow after a 2 week fall break: try timing yourself in a 100 pull after 1.5 years off. #alarming pic.twitter.com/BWwPV5f4JF — Shannon Vreeland (@s_vreeland) November 7, 2017

Technically this is from last week, but is just too #real to pass up.

#6

I️ feel like I’m being recruited again. Pick me! Pick me!🙋🏼🙋🏼🙋🏼 https://t.co/AB1bZoOxtc — Lilly King (@_king_lil) November 16, 2017

Lilly might be in even higher demand now than back in 2014, if that’s even possible.

#5

History made – 4 years undefeated in 50 fly 27 wins in row on World Cup @fina1908 and 29 with World champs #humbled #CleC #andstill thanks for all the support 🙏❤️ — Chad Le Clos (@chadleclos) November 14, 2017

Yeah, we’d say he has the market cornered.

#4

Photoshoot idea: wear them all at once.

#3

In honor of our second World Cup stop in Singapore …#TBT to the World Cup JR group in (2010?)

6 Olympians in this pic.

Thanks to @CoachJackRoach for passing this along! pic.twitter.com/O48UwZ1SID — Mitch Dalton (@MitchDaltonNJT) November 16, 2017

Just in case you wanted to feel extremely old today.

#2

Accurate.

#1

I was right next to her and got lapped 3 times by her. It was awesome https://t.co/LJlojfVoCc — Emma Chard (@emmaswims96) November 19, 2017

There is only one acceptable response to that situation and this is it.