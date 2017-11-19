Swimming’s TopTenTweets: When It’s an Honor to Get Lapped

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we bring you the week’s best from the swimming Twitterverse. From a #TBT for the ages to a pair of historic World Cup performances, scroll to see what made the cut!
#10
Another reason why Art Adamson Invitational is better than football today: @katieledecky just broke her own American record in the 1650 free
— Pat Forde (@YahooForde) November 18, 2017
For the millionth time, swimming is objectively at least four times more exciting than football.
#9
I’ve beaten Halo 2 on Legendary https://t.co/tWht0zg7k5
— Ryan Held (@heldilox) November 19, 2017
An enticing quality.
#8
Currently txting, Instagram DMing, Facebook messaging, and snap chatting @arschmitty while were in the same city. Separation anxiety is real
— Elizabeth Beisel ⚓ (@ebeisel34) November 16, 2017
There’s really nothing quite like your swim friends.
#7
For people who think they swim slow after a 2 week fall break: try timing yourself in a 100 pull after 1.5 years off. #alarming pic.twitter.com/BWwPV5f4JF
— Shannon Vreeland (@s_vreeland) November 7, 2017
Technically this is from last week, but is just too #real to pass up.
#6
I️ feel like I’m being recruited again. Pick me! Pick me!🙋🏼🙋🏼🙋🏼 https://t.co/AB1bZoOxtc
— Lilly King (@_king_lil) November 16, 2017
Lilly might be in even higher demand now than back in 2014, if that’s even possible.
#5
History made – 4 years undefeated in 50 fly 27 wins in row on World Cup @fina1908 and 29 with World champs #humbled #CleC #andstill thanks for all the support 🙏❤️
— Chad Le Clos (@chadleclos) November 14, 2017
Yeah, we’d say he has the market cornered.
#4
In the 200 IM, the #IronLady wins her 250th Swimming World Cup gold medal tonight!🥇🇭🇺❤️#makinghistory #legend #hwapo #ironnation@HosszuKatinka @toos11 pic.twitter.com/rq13UKlCne
— Alíz 🦄 (@HRHAliz) November 18, 2017
Photoshoot idea: wear them all at once.
#3
In honor of our second World Cup stop in Singapore …#TBT to the World Cup JR group in (2010?)
6 Olympians in this pic.
Thanks to @CoachJackRoach for passing this along! pic.twitter.com/O48UwZ1SID
— Mitch Dalton (@MitchDaltonNJT) November 16, 2017
Just in case you wanted to feel extremely old today.
#2
Monday 😔 pic.twitter.com/FFeTkLIsF4
— Stanford WSwim/Dive (@stanfordwswim) November 13, 2017
Accurate.
#1
I was right next to her and got lapped 3 times by her. It was awesome https://t.co/LJlojfVoCc
— Emma Chard (@emmaswims96) November 19, 2017
There is only one acceptable response to that situation and this is it.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!