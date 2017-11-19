6 More Pool Records Broken on Day 2 of Northwestern TYR Invitational

2017 Northwestern TYR Invitational

Friday-Sunday, November 17-19th

Evanston, IL

Short course yards

Women

Northwestern – 771 Michigan State – 515 Ohio University – 378 Grand Canyon – 352 UIC – 269 Fresno State – 185 Truman State – 172 Saint Louis – 147 Illinois State – 11

Men

Michigan State – 579.5 Northwestern – 577.5 Grand Canyon – 474 Saint Louis University – 343 Truman State – 251 UIC – 249

6 more pool records fell on day 2 of the Northwestern TYR Invitational, combining with the 6 pool records that fell on day 1 to make a total of 12 pool records broken through 2 days of competition. Day 2 featured the 200 medley relay, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 back, 100 fly, 100 breast, and 800 free relay.

Women’s Recap:

The Northwestern women won both the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay in pool record fashion. The 800 free relay team of Krystal Lara, Ilektra Lebl, Malorie Han, and Anna Keane went 7:15.59 to break the pool record of 7:16.36, and win the event by more than 15 seconds. The medley relay of Calypso Sheridan, Sophie Angus, Nicole Aarts, and Mary Warren won with a 1:39.80, crushing the pool record of 1:41.26. Northwestern was helped in part by Calypso Sheridan‘s speedy 24.87 lead-off split.

Calypso Sheridan, a Northwestern Freshman, then went on to break the pool record in the next event, the 400 IM. Sheridan went 4:09.08 to win the event by 8 seconds, break the pool record by 5 seconds, and achieve an NCAA B cut by over 10 seconds. Fellow Northwestern Freshman, Ilektra Lebl came in 2nd, posting a 4:17.12, which was also good for an NCAA B cut.

Krystal Lara and Corrin Van Lanen both went NCAA B cuts in the 100 fly. Krystal Lara (Northwestern) won the event with a 54.17, and Van Lanen (Ohio) came in a close 2nd with a 54.24. Anna Keane (Northwestern) won the 200 free while going the only B cut in the field: 1:47.64.

Ana Sortland (Michigan State) and Sophie Angus (Northwestern) went 1-2 in the 100 breast in a very tight finish. Sortland got her hand on the wall first, touching in 1:01.86, while Angus was right behind her at 1:01.88. Both girls were under the B cut time of 1:02.49.

Krystal Lara also won the 100 back with a time of 53.65, also good for an NCAA B cut. Nicole Aarts (Northwestern came in 2nd, posting an NCAA B cut of 54.31, while Ugne Mazutaityte (Fresno State) was 3rd with a B cut of 54.84.

Men’s Recap:

Grand Canyon remained dominant in the men’s relays, winning both the 200 medley and 800 free relays. The 200 medley relay of Mark Nikolaev, Youssef El Kamash, Daniil Antipov, and Mazen El Kamash wemt 1:24.46 to crush their own pool record of 1:27.10 and achieve an NCAA A cut. Mark Nikolaev posted a very fast lead-off split of 20.80, and Youssef El Kamash put up 23.66 breast split. In the 800 free relay, Grand Canyon won by almost 10 seconds, posting a 6:32.66.

Will Shanel (Truman State) went a 3:51.24 to win the 400 IM. That time would have led the NCAA Division 2 nationally by 7 seconds before this weekend. Sam Heveroh (Truman State) won the 200 free with a 1:37.06.

Daniil Antipov (Grand Canyon) broke his own pool record in the 100 fly, winning the event with a time of 46.39. That time was also a team record, good for an NCAA B cut, and less than a second off the NCAA A cut.

Youssef El Kamash destroyed the field in the 100 breast, posting a 52.76 to break the pool record of 52.92, which was set by Mike Alexandrov. He achieved the NCAA B cut by over 2 and a half seconds, and is only 1 second off the A cut.

Mark Nikolaev won the 100 back by 3 and a half seconds, posting a 45.22. That time would have been a pool record but Nikolaev lead-off the 400 medley relay the night before with a 44.99. Nikolaev’s 45.22 was his 2nd fastest performance ever, and was his 2nd time under the NCAA A cut this season.