6 Pool Records Broken on Day 1 of Northwestern TYR Invite

2017 Northwestern TYR Invitational

Friday-Sunday, November 17-19th

Evanston, IL

Short course yards

Day 1 Results (live results can be found on MeetMobile)

Team Scores

Women

Northwestern – 370 Michigan State – 274 Ohio University – 216 Grand Canyon – 192 UIC – 133 Truman State – 86 Saint Louis University – 75 Fresno State – 50 Illinois State – 5

Men

Michigan State – 292.5 Northwestern – 276.5 Grand Canyon – 251 Saint Louis University – 161 UIC – 133 Truman State – 123

Day 1 of the Northwestern TYR Invitational saw 6 pool records broken and 11 NCAA B cuts achieved, 5 of which were achieved by Grand Canyon. The events of day 1 were the 200 free relay, 500 free, 50 back, 50 breast, 50 fly, 50 free, 200 IM, and 400 medley relay. The diving events today were the men’s 1 meter and women’s 3 meter.

Women’s Recap:

Northwestern (Warren, Han, Aarts, Keane) went a season best by over 4 seconds to win the 200 free relay. Their time of 1:32.06 was nearly a second better than 2nd place Grand Canyon, who went 1:32.92. UIC distance standout Brie Hines won the 500 convincingly, posting a 4:51.10 to beat 2nd place Emily Zimcosky (Ohio U), who went 4:54.15.

In a tight finish in the 50 back, Krystal Lara of Northwestern went 25.34 to touch out Estela Davis Ortiz (25.39), and Nicole Aarts (25.49). Lara and Davis Ortiz later led off the 400 medley relay with times of 54.17 and 55.29, respectively.

Calypso Sheridan, a Freshman from Northwestern, destroyed the field to achieve an NCAA B cut and shatter the pool record. Sheridan’s time of 1:57.82 was well under the pool record of 1:59.13, and even further under 2nd place finisher Ilektra Lebl, who went 2:00.85 to also get a B cut.

In the 50 free, Northwestern Senior Mary Warren went 22.72 to win and break her own pool record of 22.74. 2nd place was Rachel Bukowski, a Michigan State Senior, who went 22.84. Both girls got their first NCAA B cuts of the season.

Northwestern’s A 400 medley relay led the field by a large margin through the entire race. Their winning time of 3:39.87 shattered the pool record of 3:41.54. Calypso Sheridan had the fastest backstroke split of the field, at 53.40. Their time was still a ways off the NCAA B cut of 3:34.48. The Northwestern B relay got 3rd with a 3:43.48, but swam the race exhibition since it was a B relay.

Men’s Recap:

Grand Canyon destroyed the field in the 200 free relay, and got an NCAA B cut. Their time of 1:18.26 was also a team record. They also broke the pool record of 1:19.21. All 4 members were sub 20: Mazen El Kamash (19.88), Bogdan Plavin (19.64), Mark Nikolaev (19.10), and Daniil Antipov (19.64).

Youssef El Kamash won the 50 breast by over a second, posting a speedy 24.09. He later split 52.63 on the 400 medley relay.

Guy Moskovich, A Michigan State Freshman, took the 500 in 4:24.97, good for an NCAA B cut. In the 200 IM, Tal Hanini won and got his first NCAA B cut this season with his time of 1:47.67. Notably, Mark Nikolaev, who placed 2nd in prelims with a 1:49.48, did not swim the 200 IM in finals.

Grand Canyon went 1-2-3-4-8 in the 50 free, showing off very solid sprint depth. Mazen El Kamash won with a 19.80, Daniil Antipov took 2nd with a 20.06, and Bogdan Plavin took 3rd with a 20.07, all 3 were good for NCAA B cuts. Youssef El Kamash and Victor Kertesz of Grand Canyon went 20.34 and 20.69 respectively.

The Grand Canyon 400 medley relay won by 10 seconds, broke the pool record, and broke the team record. The lead-off leg by Mark Nikolaev (44.99) was both a team record and pool record.