Grand Canyon’s Mark Nikolaev Makes Program History with NCAA ‘A” Cut

2017 Northwestern TYR Invitational

Friday-Sunday, November 17-19th

Evanston, IL

Short course yards

Day 1 Results (live results can be found on MeetMobile)

Grand Canyon University, who are entering their first year as a full-fledged NCAA Division I member eligible for NCAA Championship competition, has their first-ever Division I NCAA qualifier.

Finishing the session on Saturday at the 2017 Northwestern TYR Invitational, Grand Canyon won the men’s 400 medley relay by more than 10 seconds – touching in 3:07.48. That broke the Pool Record of 3:10.32 by almost 3 seconds (set by Grand Canyon at this meet in 2015), and narrowly missed a relay qualification for NCAAs by .02 seconds.

400 Medley Relay Splits:

Mark Nikolaev – 44.99

Youssef El Kamash – 52.63

Daniil Antipov – 46.26

Mazen El Kamash – 43.60

While that relay entry was missed, leadoff Mark Nikolaev made school history when he swam an NCAA “A” time of 44.99 on the leadoff in the 100 backstroke. With that swim, barring injury or ineligibility, he has become the first swimmer in program history to guarantee himself a spot at the NCAA Championships. It’s also a school record.

The previous season-best time in the NCAA in the 100 back coming into the weekend was a 45.97 by USC freshman Robert Glinta, and nobody was faster than that at either the Art Adamson Invitational or Purdue Invitational on Friday evening. Nikolaev’s previous best time was a 47.49 from the team’s dual meet against Air Force.

Grand Canyon, who competes in the WAC, has built itself to Division I relevance in a hurry thanks in large part to international recruiting. Their current men’s roster has 11 non-American swimmers out of 19 listed, including all 4 members of the winning 400 medley relay on Friday. Those 11 swimmers represent 8 different countries: Russia, Lithuania, Israel, Egypt, Brazil, Poland, Sweden, and Ukraine. The other 8 come from 5 states: California, Texas, Nebraska, Minnesota, and one swimmer, junior Owen Cameron, from the team’s home state of Arizona.