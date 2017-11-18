Michael Andrew Ties Phelps as 2nd Fastest American 100 IMer

2017 FINA WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

Saturday, November 18th & Sunday, November 19th

OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore

SCM

Prelims 9:30am local/Finals 6pm local

Reigning short course world champion in the 100m IM, Michael Andrew of the United States, lowered his own World Junior Record in the event while competing on day 1 of the Singapore World Cup stop. After bypassing prelims, Andrew crushed a new personal best of 51.65 to earn silver tonight behind Russian Vlad Morozov, while outperforming his own pervious career-fastest of 51.84 that won him the world title in Windsor.

In both his Windsor race and tonight’s event in Singapore, Andrew took out his opening 50 in identical marks of 23.57. The difference came on the back half, where the Kansas native was able to drop .19 and earn a split of 28.08 tonight compared to the 28.27 he registered last December.

Andrew had another big star from whom he could pace tonight, as Russia’s Vlad Morozov clocked 50.49 to come within .19 of his own World Record time of 50.30. For perspective, the 25-year-old former USC Trojan scored splits of 23.00 and 27.49 to win the gold tonight by over a second.

Andrew’s 51.65 now checks the teen in as the 14th fastest performer in the event of all-time, tying China’s Wang Shun. When looking exclusively at Americans, however, Andrew now slides into the spot as the 2nd fastest performer ever, sitting only behind Ryan Lochte and his 50.71 from Istanbul. Andrew’s time tonight ties legendary swimmer Michael Phelps‘ mark of 51.65 from 2011 as the #2 fastest U.S. performer of all-time.