Behind the Scenes: USA Swimming U-18 World Cup Trip (VIDEO)

18-year old USA Swimming National Team member Michael Andrew was part of a group of 18 & unders that has just returned from the annual USA Swimming-sponsored 18 & under World Cup trip. He was one of a group of 10 who raced at the final stop of the USA Swimming World Cup in Tokyo, Japan and Singapore earlier this month.

Accompanied by two-time Olympian Lia Neal as their official mentor, and a handful of other Americans like Tom Shields competing at the meet independently, the group raced and experienced Asia over a two week period.

See below a video that Andrew put together of the trip, including an adventure to Shibuya, the city center of Tokyo. Shibuya is home to one of the world’s greatest examples of the elegant chaos that thrives in large urban centers via the Shibuya Crossing – and the group takes their hand at experiencing it.

USA 18 & under roster