Kromowidjojo Tops Sjostrom, Rattles WR On Day 2 of Tokyo World Cup

2017 FINA WORLD CUP – TOKYO

Women’s Events

Ranomi Kromowidjojo avenged a 50 fly loss to Sarah Sjostrom with a touchout 50 free win on day 2 of the Tokyo World Cup, coming within a few tenths of her own world record in the process.

Kromowidjojo went 23.29 to beat Sjostrom (23.34) for that win, with Australian Cate Campbell (23.70) taking bronze.

Sjostrom got her own win in the 100 fly, going 55.07 to set a World Cup record and come within four tenths of her world record. The other series points contender, Katinka Hosszu, pulled down one win in the 100 IM, going 57.38 to touch out Japanese youngster Rikako Ikee (57.75 and a new World Junior Record).

Li Bingjie set a World Junior Record too, going 3:59.14 and winning the 400 free by almost a second over Boglarka Kapas. Other event winners were Emily Seebohm in the 200 back (2:01.98) and Yulia Efimova in the 100 breast (1:03.90).

Men’s Events

On the men’s side, Daiya Seto set a new World Cup record with a 3:57.66 win in the 400 IM. That blew out the field by a whopping 5.7 seconds. It was a solid day for home nation swimmers all-around, with Yasuhiro Koseki taking home the 50 breast title in 26.06. He completes a breaststroke sweep in Tokyo.

Series points leader Chad le Clos went 1:50.71 to win the 200 fly over Nao Horomura (1:51.37), with the latter just a hair off of a World Junior Record benchmark time (1:51.30). Le Clos just missed a second win in the 200 free, going 1:43.56 but coming up short to Cameron McEvoy‘s 1:43.37. The other event winner was China’s Xu Jiayu at 49.86 in the 100 backstroke.