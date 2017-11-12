Sjostrom, Hosszu Tie For Top Earner At Beijing World Cup

2017 FINA WORLD CUP – BEIJING

Friday, November 10th & Saturday, November 11th

National Aquatics Center (Water Cube), Beijing, China

SCM

Sarah Sjostrom and Katinka Hosszu each earned $5500 in prize money in Beijing, tying for the meet-high. Sjostrom leads in points due to a performance bonus (her top event outscored Hosszu’s in FINA points), but that doesn’t carry prize money with it, only points which can earn a cluster bonus later in the meet.

Sjostrom currently leads all earners with $162,000 this year. Hosszu has banked $134,000. The top male earner is Chad le Clos ($133,850), who also led all men in Beijing with $4800 in prize money.

PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM

The prize money system has changed in 2017 – full series changes laid out in detail here.

Event Prizes

Prize money is given to the top 6 in each individual event:

Gold: $1500

Silver: $1000

Bronze: $500

4th: $400

5th: $300

6th: $200

Prize money is also given to the top 3 mixed relay teams (though no series points are earned).

Gold: $3000

Silver: $2000

Bronze: $1000

In our money lists, we’ve given each relay member one quarter of that money, which amounts to $750 for a win, $500 for second and $250 for third.

World Record Bonuses

Each world record is worth a $10,000 bonus.

Cluster Bonuses

The 9-meet series is broken into 3 clusters of 3 meets each. Each cluster awards bonuses for the top 6 athletes in points over those three meets. An athlete must swim all 3 meets in the cluster to earn a cluster bonus:

1st: $50,000

2nd: $35,000

3rd: $30,000

4th: $20,000

5th: $10,000

6th: $5,000

Series Bonuses

And the series as a whole will give out bonuses to the top 3 men and women in total series points:

1st: $100,000

2nd: $50,000

3rd: $30,000

WORLD CUP MONEY LISTS

Men:

Rank Name TOTAL Cluster 1 Cluster 1 Bonus Moscow Berlin Eindhoven Cluster 2 Cluster 2 Bonus Hong Kong Doha Cluster 3 Cluster 3 Bonus Beijing 1 Chad le Clos $133,850 $63,800 $50,000 $4,500 $4,500 $4,800 $65,250 $50,000 $7,500 $7,750 $4,800 $4,800 2 Kirill Prigoda $85,500 $44,250 $35,000 $2,750 $3,000 $3,500 $40,000 $30,000 $5,000 $5,000 $1,250 $1,250 3 Vladimir Morozov $76,400 $40,900 $30,000 $5,200 $1,500 $4,200 $32,200 $20,000 $5,800 $6,400 $3,300 $3,300 4 Tom Shields $69,050 $24,150 $20,000 $950 $1,700 $1,500 $44,900 $35,000 $5,500 $4,400 $0 $0 5 Cameron van der Burgh $31,500 $15,500 $10,000 $1,500 $2,500 $1,500 $16,000 $10,000 $3,000 $3,000 $0 $0 6 Christian Diener $18,800 $4,450 $1,750 $700 $2,000 $13,850 $5,000 $3,400 $5,450 $500 $500 7 Ilya Shymanovich $12,200 $3,700 $2,000 $900 $800 $8,000 $4,000 $2,000 $2,000 $500 $500 8 Gabriele Detti $11,800 $4,300 $1,300 $1,500 $1,500 $7,500 $3,000 $2,500 $2,000 $0 $0 9 Masaki Kaneko $11,500 $11,000 $5,000 $1,500 $2,500 $2,000 $0 $0 $0 $500 $500 10 Pavel Sankovich $10,600 $4,300 $1,900 $500 $1,900 $5,100 $2,600 $2,500 $1,200 $1,200 11 Radoslaw Kawecki $9,800 $5,550 $2,300 $3,250 $0 $4,250 $2,300 $1,950 $0 $0 12 Philip Heintz $7,350 $7,350 $2,050 $3,400 $1,900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 12 Kenneth To $7,350 $2,800 $500 $500 $1,800 $3,250 $3,250 $0 $1,300 $1,300 14 Arno Kamminga $6,300 $2,200 $0 $1,050 $1,150 $4,100 $2,250 $1,850 $0 $0 15 Thom de Boer $6,150 $2,450 $0 $750 $1,700 $3,700 $1,800 $1,900 $0 $0 16 Kyle Stolk $6,000 $1,800 $0 $600 $1,200 $3,700 $1,750 $1,950 $500 $500 17 Ayrton Sweeney $4,900 $1,000 $500 $500 $0 $3,900 $2,300 $1,600 $0 $0 18 Aleksandr Krasnykh $4,300 $4,300 $2,500 $300 $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 19 Damian Wierling $4,150 $0 $0 $0 $0 $4,150 $1,500 $2,650 $0 $0 20 Henrik Christiansen $4,000 $4,000 $500 $1,000 $2,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 21 Jesse Puts $3,950 $3,450 $200 $1,500 $1,750 $0 $0 $0 $500 $500 22 Wojciech Wojdak $3,800 $900 $400 $500 $0 $2,900 $1,500 $1,400 $0 $0 23 Daniil Pasynkov $3,600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,600 $1,500 $2,100 $0 $0 24 David Foldhazi $3,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,100 $1,700 $1,400 $400 $400 24 Qibin Zhang $3,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,000 $1,250 $1,750 $500 $500 26 Yauhen Tsurkin $3,350 $2,350 $650 $1,000 $700 $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000 27 Qiu Ziao $3,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,000 $2,000 $0 $1,200 $1,200 28 Benjamin Hockin $3,150 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,150 $1,800 $1,350 $0 $0 29 Yasuhiro Koseki $3,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,000 $3,000 30 Mitchell Larkin $2,800 $2,800 $1,200 $300 $1,300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 31 Xu Jiayu $2,750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,750 $2,750 32 Adam Barrett $2,500 $2,500 $2,000 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 32 Maksym Shemberev $2,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,500 $0 $2,500 $0 $0 32 Pawe Juraszek $2,500 $2,500 $2,000 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 32 Gergely Gyurta $2,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,000 $0 $2,000 $500 $500 32 Ji Xinjie $2,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,500 $2,500 37 Daiya Seto $2,400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,400 $2,400 38 Nelson Silva Junior $2,300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,300 $1,200 $1,100 $0 $0 39 Sergei Fesikov $2,250 $2,250 $2,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 40 Brodie Cook $2,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,200 $1,100 $1,100 $0 $0 41 Yuya Yajima $2,100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,100 $1,200 $900 $0 $0 42 Yan Zibei $1,950 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,950 $1,950 43 Dominik Kozma $1,900 $1,900 $0 $1,900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 43 Filip Zaborowski $1,900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,900 $800 $1,100 $0 $0 43 Ryosuke Irie $1,900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,900 $1,900 46 Anton Chupkov $1,800 $1,400 $700 $200 $500 $0 $0 $0 $400 $400 47 Kacper Majchrzak $1,500 $1,500 $0 $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 47 Li Xiang $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,500 $700 $800 $0 $0 47 Marco Orsi $1,500 $1,500 $500 $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 47 Renato Prono $1,500 $700 $0 $300 $400 $800 $400 $400 $0 $0 47 Andrii Govorov $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,500 $1,500 52 Fabio Scozzoli $1,400 $1,400 $0 $1,400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 52 Grigory Tarasevich $1,400 $1,400 $400 $700 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 52 Matteo Rivolta $1,400 $1,400 $400 $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 52 Shinri Shioura $1,400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,400 $1,400 56 Ramon Klenz $1,350 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,350 $700 $650 $0 $0 57 Jacob Hansford $1,300 $500 $0 $0 $500 $800 $800 $0 $0 $0 57 David Verraszto $1,300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,300 $1,300 59 Alexander Graham $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250 60 Ilya Khomenko $1,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,200 $500 $700 $0 $0 60 Tamas Kenderesi $1,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,200 $600 $600 $0 $0 60 Zhuravl Toumarkin $1,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,200 $1,200 63 Cameron McEvoy $1,150 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,150 $1,150 64 Masayuki Umemoto $1,100 $1,100 $0 $500 $600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 65 Federico Turrini $1,000 $1,000 $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 65 Marco Koch $1,000 $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 65 Michael Andrew $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000 68 Nic Fink $950 $950 $0 $0 $950 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 69 Ferry Weertman $900 $900 $0 $0 $900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 70 Basten Caerts $800 $800 $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 70 Clyde Lewis $800 $800 $0 $300 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 70 Danas Rapsys $800 $800 $0 $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 70 Douglas Erasmus $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $800 $0 $800 $0 $0 70 Jonathan Gomez $800 $800 $200 $400 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 70 Jacob Heidtmann $800 $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $400 $400 70 Matthew Wilson $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $800 $800 70 Wang Shun $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $800 $800 78 Jack Cartwright $750 $750 $0 $250 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 78 James Roberts $750 $750 $0 $250 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 78 Kin Tat Kent Cheung $750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $750 $750 $0 $0 $0 81 Konrad Czerniak $700 $700 $0 $700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 81 Maarten Brzoskowski $700 $700 $0 $0 $700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 81 Riku Potyakivi $700 $700 $0 $700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 84 Pace Clark $650 $650 $0 $0 $650 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 85 Joeri Verlinden $600 $600 $0 $0 $600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 85 Viktar Staselovich $600 $600 $200 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 87 Oleg Kostin $550 $550 $550 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 87 Sun Jiajun $550 $0 $0 $0 $0 $550 $0 $550 $0 $0 89 Ari-Pekka Liukkonen $500 $500 $0 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 89 Jake Packard $500 $500 $0 $0 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 89 Jakub Skierka $500 $500 $300 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 89 Mikhail Vekovishchev $500 $500 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 89 Tomasz Polewka $500 $500 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 89 Junya Koga $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $500 89 Qin Haiyang $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $500 89 Matthew Stanley $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $500 89 Mykhailo Romanchuk $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $500 89 Yu Hexin $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $500 89 Bobby Hurley $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $500 100 Aleksandr Osipenko $400 $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 100 Florian Wellbrock $400 $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 100 Markus Lie $400 $400 $200 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 100 Maxim Lobanovskij $400 $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 100 Nikita Lobintsev $400 $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 100 Shiu Yue Lau $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 100 Clement Mignon $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $400 $400 100 Poul Zellman $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $400 $400 100 Wang Peng $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $400 $400 109 Alexander Fedorov $300 $300 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 109 Delvidas Margevicius $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 109 Eduard Valiakhmetov $300 $300 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 109 Egor Suchkov $300 $300 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 109 Jonathan Tan $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 109 Kai Tik Marcus Mok $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $300 $0 $0 $0 109 Kyle Chalmers $300 $300 $0 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 109 Patrick Staber $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 109 Ruwen Straub $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 109 Li Guangyuan $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $300 109 Wang Yizhe $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $300 120 Alexander Knabl $250 $250 $0 $0 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 120 Alexander Trampitsch $250 $250 $0 $0 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 120 Kirill Kiselev $250 $250 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 120 Marcin Stolarski $250 $250 $0 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 120 Nikita Korolev $250 $250 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 120 Roman Shevliakov $250 $250 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 120 Xu Qiheng $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $250 $250 $0 $0 $0 120 Wang Lizhuo $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $250 $250 128 Anthony Ervin $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0 128 Bernhard Reitshammer $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 128 Daniel Hunter $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 128 Henre Louw $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200 $0 $0 128 Ilia Druzhinin $200 $200 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 128 Ivan Pavlov $200 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 128 Travis Mahoney $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 128 Leith Shankland $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200 $0 $0 128 Ping Chi Lau $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0 128 Rustam Gadirov $200 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 128 Wesley Roberts $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 128 Bradley Woodward $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200 140 Lawrence Palmer $100 $100 $0 $100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 140 Marek Botik $100 $100 $0 $100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 140 Yahor Dodaleu $100 $100 $0 $0 $100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0

Women: