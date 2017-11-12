Sjostrom, Hosszu Tie For Top Earner At Beijing World Cup

2017 FINA WORLD CUP – BEIJING

  • Friday, November 10th & Saturday, November 11th
  • National Aquatics Center (Water Cube), Beijing, China
  • SCM
  • Startlists
  • Results

Sarah Sjostrom and Katinka Hosszu each earned $5500 in prize money in Beijing, tying for the meet-high. Sjostrom leads in points due to a performance bonus (her top event outscored Hosszu’s in FINA points), but that doesn’t carry prize money with it, only points which can earn a cluster bonus later in the meet.

Sjostrom currently leads all earners with $162,000 this year. Hosszu has banked $134,000. The top male earner is Chad le Clos ($133,850), who also led all men in Beijing with $4800 in prize money.

PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM

The prize money system has changed in 2017 – full series changes laid out in detail here.

Event Prizes

Prize money is given to the top 6 in each individual event:

  • Gold: $1500
  • Silver: $1000
  • Bronze: $500
  • 4th: $400
  • 5th: $300
  • 6th: $200

Prize money is also given to the top 3 mixed relay teams (though no series points are earned).

  • Gold: $3000
  • Silver: $2000
  • Bronze: $1000

In our money lists, we’ve given each relay member one quarter of that money, which amounts to $750 for a win, $500 for second and $250 for third.

World Record Bonuses

Each world record is worth a $10,000 bonus.

Cluster Bonuses

The 9-meet series is broken into 3 clusters of 3 meets each. Each cluster awards bonuses for the top 6 athletes in points over those three meets. An athlete must swim all 3 meets in the cluster to earn a cluster bonus:

  • 1st: $50,000
  • 2nd: $35,000
  • 3rd: $30,000
  • 4th: $20,000
  • 5th: $10,000
  • 6th: $5,000

Series Bonuses

And the series as a whole will give out bonuses to the top 3 men and women in total series points:

  • 1st: $100,000
  • 2nd: $50,000
  • 3rd: $30,000

WORLD CUP MONEY LISTS

Men:

Rank Name TOTAL Cluster 1 Cluster 1 Bonus Moscow Berlin Eindhoven Cluster 2 Cluster 2 Bonus Hong Kong Doha Cluster 3 Cluster 3 Bonus Beijing
1 Chad le Clos $133,850 $63,800 $50,000 $4,500 $4,500 $4,800 $65,250 $50,000 $7,500 $7,750 $4,800 $4,800
2 Kirill Prigoda $85,500 $44,250 $35,000 $2,750 $3,000 $3,500 $40,000 $30,000 $5,000 $5,000 $1,250 $1,250
3 Vladimir Morozov $76,400 $40,900 $30,000 $5,200 $1,500 $4,200 $32,200 $20,000 $5,800 $6,400 $3,300 $3,300
4 Tom Shields $69,050 $24,150 $20,000 $950 $1,700 $1,500 $44,900 $35,000 $5,500 $4,400 $0 $0
5 Cameron van der Burgh $31,500 $15,500 $10,000 $1,500 $2,500 $1,500 $16,000 $10,000 $3,000 $3,000 $0 $0
6 Christian Diener $18,800 $4,450 $1,750 $700 $2,000 $13,850 $5,000 $3,400 $5,450 $500 $500
7 Ilya Shymanovich $12,200 $3,700 $2,000 $900 $800 $8,000 $4,000 $2,000 $2,000 $500 $500
8 Gabriele Detti $11,800 $4,300 $1,300 $1,500 $1,500 $7,500 $3,000 $2,500 $2,000 $0 $0
9 Masaki Kaneko $11,500 $11,000 $5,000 $1,500 $2,500 $2,000 $0 $0 $0 $500 $500
10 Pavel Sankovich $10,600 $4,300 $1,900 $500 $1,900 $5,100 $2,600 $2,500 $1,200 $1,200
11 Radoslaw Kawecki $9,800 $5,550 $2,300 $3,250 $0 $4,250 $2,300 $1,950 $0 $0
12 Philip Heintz $7,350 $7,350 $2,050 $3,400 $1,900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
12 Kenneth To $7,350 $2,800 $500 $500 $1,800 $3,250 $3,250 $0 $1,300 $1,300
14 Arno Kamminga $6,300 $2,200 $0 $1,050 $1,150 $4,100 $2,250 $1,850 $0 $0
15 Thom de Boer $6,150 $2,450 $0 $750 $1,700 $3,700 $1,800 $1,900 $0 $0
16 Kyle Stolk $6,000 $1,800 $0 $600 $1,200 $3,700 $1,750 $1,950 $500 $500
17 Ayrton Sweeney $4,900 $1,000 $500 $500 $0 $3,900 $2,300 $1,600 $0 $0
18 Aleksandr Krasnykh $4,300 $4,300 $2,500 $300 $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
19 Damian Wierling $4,150 $0 $0 $0 $0 $4,150 $1,500 $2,650 $0 $0
20 Henrik Christiansen $4,000 $4,000 $500 $1,000 $2,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
21 Jesse Puts $3,950 $3,450 $200 $1,500 $1,750 $0 $0 $0 $500 $500
22 Wojciech Wojdak $3,800 $900 $400 $500 $0 $2,900 $1,500 $1,400 $0 $0
23 Daniil Pasynkov $3,600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,600 $1,500 $2,100 $0 $0
24 David Foldhazi $3,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,100 $1,700 $1,400 $400 $400
24 Qibin Zhang $3,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,000 $1,250 $1,750 $500 $500
26 Yauhen Tsurkin $3,350 $2,350 $650 $1,000 $700 $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000
27 Qiu Ziao $3,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,000 $2,000 $0 $1,200 $1,200
28 Benjamin Hockin $3,150 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,150 $1,800 $1,350 $0 $0
29 Yasuhiro Koseki $3,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,000 $3,000
30 Mitchell Larkin $2,800 $2,800 $1,200 $300 $1,300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
31 Xu Jiayu $2,750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,750 $2,750
32 Adam Barrett $2,500 $2,500 $2,000 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
32 Maksym Shemberev $2,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,500 $0 $2,500 $0 $0
32 Pawe Juraszek $2,500 $2,500 $2,000 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
32 Gergely Gyurta $2,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,000 $0 $2,000 $500 $500
32 Ji Xinjie $2,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,500 $2,500
37 Daiya Seto $2,400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,400 $2,400
38 Nelson Silva Junior $2,300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,300 $1,200 $1,100 $0 $0
39 Sergei Fesikov $2,250 $2,250 $2,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
40 Brodie Cook $2,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,200 $1,100 $1,100 $0 $0
41 Yuya Yajima $2,100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,100 $1,200 $900 $0 $0
42 Yan Zibei $1,950 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,950 $1,950
43 Dominik Kozma $1,900 $1,900 $0 $1,900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
43 Filip Zaborowski $1,900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,900 $800 $1,100 $0 $0
43 Ryosuke Irie $1,900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,900 $1,900
46 Anton Chupkov $1,800 $1,400 $700 $200 $500 $0 $0 $0 $400 $400
47 Kacper Majchrzak $1,500 $1,500 $0 $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
47 Li Xiang $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,500 $700 $800 $0 $0
47 Marco Orsi $1,500 $1,500 $500 $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
47 Renato Prono $1,500 $700 $0 $300 $400 $800 $400 $400 $0 $0
47 Andrii Govorov $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,500 $1,500
52 Fabio Scozzoli $1,400 $1,400 $0 $1,400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
52 Grigory Tarasevich $1,400 $1,400 $400 $700 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
52 Matteo Rivolta $1,400 $1,400 $400 $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
52 Shinri Shioura $1,400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,400 $1,400
56 Ramon Klenz $1,350 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,350 $700 $650 $0 $0
57 Jacob Hansford $1,300 $500 $0 $0 $500 $800 $800 $0 $0 $0
57 David Verraszto $1,300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,300 $1,300
59 Alexander Graham $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250
60 Ilya Khomenko $1,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,200 $500 $700 $0 $0
60 Tamas Kenderesi $1,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,200 $600 $600 $0 $0
60 Zhuravl Toumarkin $1,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,200 $1,200
63 Cameron McEvoy $1,150 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,150 $1,150
64 Masayuki Umemoto $1,100 $1,100 $0 $500 $600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
65 Federico Turrini $1,000 $1,000 $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
65 Marco Koch $1,000 $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
65 Michael Andrew $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000
68 Nic Fink $950 $950 $0 $0 $950 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
69 Ferry Weertman $900 $900 $0 $0 $900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
70 Basten Caerts $800 $800 $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
70 Clyde Lewis $800 $800 $0 $300 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
70 Danas Rapsys $800 $800 $0 $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
70 Douglas Erasmus $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $800 $0 $800 $0 $0
70 Jonathan Gomez $800 $800 $200 $400 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
70 Jacob Heidtmann $800 $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $400 $400
70 Matthew Wilson $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $800 $800
70 Wang Shun $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $800 $800
78 Jack Cartwright $750 $750 $0 $250 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
78 James Roberts $750 $750 $0 $250 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
78 Kin Tat Kent Cheung $750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $750 $750 $0 $0 $0
81 Konrad Czerniak $700 $700 $0 $700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
81 Maarten Brzoskowski $700 $700 $0 $0 $700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
81 Riku Potyakivi $700 $700 $0 $700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
84 Pace Clark $650 $650 $0 $0 $650 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
85 Joeri Verlinden $600 $600 $0 $0 $600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
85 Viktar Staselovich $600 $600 $200 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
87 Oleg Kostin $550 $550 $550 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
87 Sun Jiajun $550 $0 $0 $0 $0 $550 $0 $550 $0 $0
89 Ari-Pekka Liukkonen $500 $500 $0 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
89 Jake Packard $500 $500 $0 $0 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
89 Jakub Skierka $500 $500 $300 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
89 Mikhail Vekovishchev $500 $500 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
89 Tomasz Polewka $500 $500 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
89 Junya Koga $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $500
89 Qin Haiyang $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $500
89 Matthew Stanley $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $500
89 Mykhailo Romanchuk $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $500
89 Yu Hexin $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $500
89 Bobby Hurley $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $500
100 Aleksandr Osipenko $400 $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
100 Florian Wellbrock $400 $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
100 Markus Lie $400 $400 $200 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
100 Maxim Lobanovskij $400 $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
100 Nikita Lobintsev $400 $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
100 Shiu Yue Lau $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $400 $400 $0 $0 $0
100 Clement Mignon $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $400 $400
100 Poul Zellman $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $400 $400
100 Wang Peng $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $400 $400
109 Alexander Fedorov $300 $300 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
109 Delvidas Margevicius $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
109 Eduard Valiakhmetov $300 $300 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
109 Egor Suchkov $300 $300 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
109 Jonathan Tan $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0
109 Kai Tik Marcus Mok $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $300 $0 $0 $0
109 Kyle Chalmers $300 $300 $0 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
109 Patrick Staber $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
109 Ruwen Straub $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
109 Li Guangyuan $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $300
109 Wang Yizhe $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $300
120 Alexander Knabl $250 $250 $0 $0 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
120 Alexander Trampitsch $250 $250 $0 $0 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
120 Kirill Kiselev $250 $250 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
120 Marcin Stolarski $250 $250 $0 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
120 Nikita Korolev $250 $250 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
120 Roman Shevliakov $250 $250 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
120 Xu Qiheng $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $250 $250 $0 $0 $0
120 Wang Lizhuo $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $250 $250
128 Anthony Ervin $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0
128 Bernhard Reitshammer $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
128 Daniel Hunter $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
128 Henre Louw $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200 $0 $0
128 Ilia Druzhinin $200 $200 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
128 Ivan Pavlov $200 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
128 Travis Mahoney $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
128 Leith Shankland $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200 $0 $0
128 Ping Chi Lau $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0
128 Rustam Gadirov $200 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
128 Wesley Roberts $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
128 Bradley Woodward $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200
140 Lawrence Palmer $100 $100 $0 $100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
140 Marek Botik $100 $100 $0 $100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
140 Yahor Dodaleu $100 $100 $0 $0 $100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0

Women:

Rank Name TOTAL Cluster 1 Cluster 1 Bonus Moscow Berlin Eindhoven Cluster 2 Cluster 2 Bonus Hong Kong Doha Cluster 3 Cluster 3 Bonus Beijing
1 Sarah Sjostrom $162,000 $104,500 $50,000 $25,500 $5,000 $24,000 $52,000 $35,000 $8,500 $8,500 $5,500 $5,500
2 Katinka Hosszu $134,000 $61,000 $35,000 $5,500 $16,000 $4,500 $67,500 $50,000 $9,000 $8,500 $5,500 $5,500
3 Ranomi Kromowidjojo $69,250 $50,950 $30,000 $2,250 $14,700 $4,000 $15,300 $5,000 $5,000 $5,300 $3,000 $3,000
4 Emily Seebohm $61,100 $15,700 $5,000 $4,000 $2,500 $4,200 $40,900 $30,000 $4,900 $6,000 $4,500 $4,500
5 Alia Atkinson $41,400 $19,400 $10,000 $2,900 $3,500 $3,000 $19,000 $10,000 $4,600 $4,400 $3,000 $3,000
6 Mireia Belmonte $40,000 $40,000 $20,000 $3,000 $2,500 $14,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
7 Femke Heemskerk $33,050 $4,800 $1,500 $1,650 $1,650 $28,250 $20,000 $4,950 $3,300 $0 $0
8 Rikke Moller Pedersen $15,500 $3,700 $1,700 $1,300 $700 $10,900 $4,000 $3,000 $3,900 $900 $900
9 Zhang Yufei $12,750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $9,500 $3,000 $3,250 $3,250 $3,250 $3,250
10 Maalke De Waard $11,400 $4,400 $1,400 $1,750 $1,250 $5,800 $2,400 $3,400 $1,200 $1,200
11 Li Bingjie $6,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $5,100 $2,800 $2,300 $1,400 $1,400
12 Cate Campbell $6,400 $3,650 $1,000 $750 $1,900 $0 $0 $0 $2,750 $2,750
13 Wang Jianjiahe $6,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,000 $0 $3,000 $3,000 $3,000
14 Franziska Hentke $4,500 $3,500 $1,800 $400 $1,300 $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000
15 Alexandra Wenk $4,200 $950 $550 $0 $400 $3,250 $400 $2,850 $0 $0
16 Federica Pellegrini $3,750 $3,750 $1,750 $1,000 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
17 Ruta Meilutyte $3,300 $3,300 $1,300 $0 $2,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
18 Chan Kin Lok $3,200 $400 $400 $0 $0 $2,500 $800 $1,700 $300 $300
19 Shen Duo $2,900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,700 $950 $1,750 $200 $200
20 Aleksandra Urbanczyk $2,850 $2,850 $1,300 $1,550 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
21 Jenna Laukkanen $2,500 $2,500 $600 $1,900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
22 Melanie Margalis $2,450 $2,450 $0 $0 $2,450 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
23 Lisa Hopink $2,350 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,350 $400 $1,950 $0 $0
24 Boglarka Kapas $2,300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,100 $0 $1,100 $1,200 $1,200
25 Kristel Kobrich $2,200 $2,200 $1,300 $400 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
26 Lena Kreundl $2,050 $650 $0 $200 $450 $1,400 $0 $1,400 $0 $0
26 Lisa Graf $2,050 $250 $250 $0 $0 $1,800 $700 $1,100 $0 $0
28 Kierra Smith $2,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,000 $2,000 $0 $0 $0
28 Sarah Kohler $2,000 $2,000 $0 $1,000 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
30 Kira Toussaint $1,900 $1,900 $0 $1,400 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
30 Stephanie Au $1,900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,900 $1,900 $0 $0 $0
30 Christina Licciardi $1,900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,200 $1,200 $0 $700 $700
33 Alicia Tchorz $1,800 $1,800 $1,800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
33 Runa Imai $1,800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,800 $1,800
35 Svetlana Chimrova $1,750 $1,750 $1,750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
35 Veronika Popova $1,750 $1,750 $1,750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
37 Jessica Whelan $1,600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,600 $1,600 $0 $0 $0
37 Lisa Zaiser $1,600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,600 $0 $1,600 $0 $0
39 Sze Hang Yu $1,550 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,550 $1,550 $0 $0 $0
39 Liu Xiang $1,550 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,550 $1,550
41 Fanny Lecluyse $1,500 $1,500 $0 $1,000 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
41 Nam Wei Ho $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,500 $1,500 $0 $0 $0
43 Olivia Smoliga $1,450 $1,450 $0 $0 $1,450 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
44 Peng Xuwei $1,400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,200 $0 $1,200 $200 $200
44 Chen Jie $1,400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $800 $800 $0 $600 $600
46 Bao Lin $1,300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,300 $600 $700 $0 $0
46 Mikkayla Sheridan $1,300 $1,300 $0 $900 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
48 Rainbow Ip $1,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,200 $1,200 $0 $0 $0
48 Chen Yuxi $1,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,200 $400 $800 $0 $0
48 Zhu Menghui $1,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,200 $1,200
51 Miroslava Zaborska $1,100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,100 $0 $1,100 $0 $0
51 Hoi Kiu Lam $1,100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,100 $1,100 $0 $0 $0
51 Yujuan Chang $1,100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,100 $1,100 $0 $0 $0
51 Kim Seoyeong $1,100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,100 $1,100
55 Ilaria Cusinato $1,000 $1,000 $0 $400 $600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
55 Ella Eastin $1,000 $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
55 Maria Temnikova $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
55 Ilaria Bianchi $1,000 $1,000 $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
55 Feng Junyang $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000
55 Hou Yawen $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000
61 Bronte Campbell $950 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $950 $950
62 Katii Tang $900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $900 $900 $0 $0 $0
62 Mimosa Jallow $900 $900 $0 $900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
62 Anna Egorova $900 $900 $900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
62 Maria Kameneva $900 $900 $900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
62 Zhang Sishi $900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $600 $600 $0 $300 $300
67 Tessa Vermeulen $800 $800 $0 $200 $600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
67 Nikoleta Trnikova $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $800 $0 $800 $0 $0
67 Dominika Sztandera $800 $800 $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
67 Kristen Straszacker $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $800 $800 $0 $0 $0
67 Blair Evans $800 $800 $0 $500 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
67 Kimberly Buys $800 $800 $0 $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
73 Rozaliya Nasretdinova $750 $750 $750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
73 Anna Dowgiert $750 $750 $0 $750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
75 Emma Robinson $700 $700 $700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
75 Diana Duraes $700 $700 $700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
75 Camille Cheng $700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $700 $700 $0 $0 $0
75 Dahlas Rogers $700 $700 $0 $300 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
75 Yu Jingyao $700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $700 $700
75 Pernille Blume $700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $700 $700
81 Barbora Tomanova $600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $600 $0 $600 $0 $0
81 Andrea Murez $600 $600 $0 $0 $600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
81 Marieke Tienstra $600 $600 $0 $0 $600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
81 Isabella Arcila $600 $600 $200 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
81 Toto Kwan To Wong $600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $600 $600 $0 $0 $0
81 Dong Jie $600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $600 $600
87 Martina Van Berkel $500 $500 $0 $0 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
87 Nadine Laemmler $500 $500 $0 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
87 Fatima Alkaramova $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $0 $500 $0 $0
87 Natalia Ivaneeva $500 $500 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
87 Breeja Larson $500 $500 $0 $0 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
87 Ai Yanhan $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $500 $0 $0 $0
87 Aliena Schmidtke $500 $500 $0 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
87 Sayaka Akase $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $500
87 Suo Ran $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $500
87 Shi Jinglin $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $500
97 Daria Kartashova $450 $450 $450 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
98 Ekaterina Shapanikova $400 $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
98 Paige Brombacher $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $400 $0 $400 $0 $0
98 Martina Carraro $400 $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
98 Aisling Scott $400 $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
98 Anastasia Guzhenkova $400 $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
98 Arianna Castiglioni $400 $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
98 Daria Chikunova $400 $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
98 Robin Neumann $400 $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
98 Yang Caiping $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $400 $400
98 Liu Jing $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $400 $400
108 Jenny Mensing $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
108 Camille Dauba $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
108 Marjolein Delno $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
108 Carla Buchanan $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
108 Tamara van Vliet $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
108 Gemma Cooney $300 $300 $0 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
108 Claudia Hufnagl $300 $300 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
108 Maya Tobehn $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
108 Ching Lam Wong $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $300 $0 $0 $0
108 Tessa Wallace $300 $300 $0 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
108 Tsz Ching Chan $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $300 $0 $0 $0
108 Wang Guoyue $300 $300 $0 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
108 Xu Huiyi $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0
108 Ye Shiwen $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $300
108 Park Yerin $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $300
123 Daria Ustinova $250 $250 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
123 Brittany Elmslie $250 $250 $0 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
123 Anastasiia Fesikova $250 $250 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
123 Cornelia Pammer $250 $250 $0 $0 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
127 Natalie Kan $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0
127 Marlene Kahler $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
127 Hiba Doueihy $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200 $0 $0
127 Josien Wijkhuijs $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
127 Ho Ching Leung $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0
127 Tamila Holub $200 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
127 Michelle Chu $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200 $0 $0
127 Danielle Carter $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
127 Dana Ann Chan $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0
127 Kristina Vershinina $200 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
127 Tamara Potocka $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200 $0 $0
127 Tsz Klu Chan $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0
127 Valerie Yue $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0
127 Vera Kalashnikova $200 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
127 Zheng Muyan $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200
127 Lia Neal $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200
127 Yu Zhuoxuan $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200
127 Zhang Jiaqi $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200

