Sjostrom, Hosszu Tie For Top Earner At Beijing World Cup

2017 FINA WORLD CUP – BEIJING
- Friday, November 10th & Saturday, November 11th
- National Aquatics Center (Water Cube), Beijing, China
- SCM
- Startlists
- Results
Sarah Sjostrom and Katinka Hosszu each earned $5500 in prize money in Beijing, tying for the meet-high. Sjostrom leads in points due to a performance bonus (her top event outscored Hosszu’s in FINA points), but that doesn’t carry prize money with it, only points which can earn a cluster bonus later in the meet.
Sjostrom currently leads all earners with $162,000 this year. Hosszu has banked $134,000. The top male earner is Chad le Clos ($133,850), who also led all men in Beijing with $4800 in prize money.
PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM
The prize money system has changed in 2017 – full series changes laid out in detail here.
Event Prizes
Prize money is given to the top 6 in each individual event:
- Gold: $1500
- Silver: $1000
- Bronze: $500
- 4th: $400
- 5th: $300
- 6th: $200
Prize money is also given to the top 3 mixed relay teams (though no series points are earned).
- Gold: $3000
- Silver: $2000
- Bronze: $1000
In our money lists, we’ve given each relay member one quarter of that money, which amounts to $750 for a win, $500 for second and $250 for third.
World Record Bonuses
Each world record is worth a $10,000 bonus.
Cluster Bonuses
The 9-meet series is broken into 3 clusters of 3 meets each. Each cluster awards bonuses for the top 6 athletes in points over those three meets. An athlete must swim all 3 meets in the cluster to earn a cluster bonus:
- 1st: $50,000
- 2nd: $35,000
- 3rd: $30,000
- 4th: $20,000
- 5th: $10,000
- 6th: $5,000
Series Bonuses
And the series as a whole will give out bonuses to the top 3 men and women in total series points:
- 1st: $100,000
- 2nd: $50,000
- 3rd: $30,000
WORLD CUP MONEY LISTS
Men:
|Rank
|Name
|TOTAL
|Cluster 1
|Cluster 1 Bonus
|Moscow
|Berlin
|Eindhoven
|Cluster 2
|Cluster 2 Bonus
|Hong Kong
|Doha
|Cluster 3
|Cluster 3 Bonus
|Beijing
|1
|Chad le Clos
|$133,850
|$63,800
|$50,000
|$4,500
|$4,500
|$4,800
|$65,250
|$50,000
|$7,500
|$7,750
|$4,800
|$4,800
|2
|Kirill Prigoda
|$85,500
|$44,250
|$35,000
|$2,750
|$3,000
|$3,500
|$40,000
|$30,000
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$1,250
|$1,250
|3
|Vladimir Morozov
|$76,400
|$40,900
|$30,000
|$5,200
|$1,500
|$4,200
|$32,200
|$20,000
|$5,800
|$6,400
|$3,300
|$3,300
|4
|Tom Shields
|$69,050
|$24,150
|$20,000
|$950
|$1,700
|$1,500
|$44,900
|$35,000
|$5,500
|$4,400
|$0
|$0
|5
|Cameron van der Burgh
|$31,500
|$15,500
|$10,000
|$1,500
|$2,500
|$1,500
|$16,000
|$10,000
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$0
|$0
|6
|Christian Diener
|$18,800
|$4,450
|$1,750
|$700
|$2,000
|$13,850
|$5,000
|$3,400
|$5,450
|$500
|$500
|7
|Ilya Shymanovich
|$12,200
|$3,700
|$2,000
|$900
|$800
|$8,000
|$4,000
|$2,000
|$2,000
|$500
|$500
|8
|Gabriele Detti
|$11,800
|$4,300
|$1,300
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$7,500
|$3,000
|$2,500
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|9
|Masaki Kaneko
|$11,500
|$11,000
|$5,000
|$1,500
|$2,500
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$500
|10
|Pavel Sankovich
|$10,600
|$4,300
|$1,900
|$500
|$1,900
|$5,100
|$2,600
|$2,500
|$1,200
|$1,200
|11
|Radoslaw Kawecki
|$9,800
|$5,550
|$2,300
|$3,250
|$0
|$4,250
|$2,300
|$1,950
|$0
|$0
|12
|Philip Heintz
|$7,350
|$7,350
|$2,050
|$3,400
|$1,900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|12
|Kenneth To
|$7,350
|$2,800
|$500
|$500
|$1,800
|$3,250
|$3,250
|$0
|$1,300
|$1,300
|14
|Arno Kamminga
|$6,300
|$2,200
|$0
|$1,050
|$1,150
|$4,100
|$2,250
|$1,850
|$0
|$0
|15
|Thom de Boer
|$6,150
|$2,450
|$0
|$750
|$1,700
|$3,700
|$1,800
|$1,900
|$0
|$0
|16
|Kyle Stolk
|$6,000
|$1,800
|$0
|$600
|$1,200
|$3,700
|$1,750
|$1,950
|$500
|$500
|17
|Ayrton Sweeney
|$4,900
|$1,000
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$3,900
|$2,300
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|18
|Aleksandr Krasnykh
|$4,300
|$4,300
|$2,500
|$300
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|19
|Damian Wierling
|$4,150
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$4,150
|$1,500
|$2,650
|$0
|$0
|20
|Henrik Christiansen
|$4,000
|$4,000
|$500
|$1,000
|$2,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|21
|Jesse Puts
|$3,950
|$3,450
|$200
|$1,500
|$1,750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$500
|22
|Wojciech Wojdak
|$3,800
|$900
|$400
|$500
|$0
|$2,900
|$1,500
|$1,400
|$0
|$0
|23
|Daniil Pasynkov
|$3,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,600
|$1,500
|$2,100
|$0
|$0
|24
|David Foldhazi
|$3,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100
|$1,700
|$1,400
|$400
|$400
|24
|Qibin Zhang
|$3,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,000
|$1,250
|$1,750
|$500
|$500
|26
|Yauhen Tsurkin
|$3,350
|$2,350
|$650
|$1,000
|$700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|27
|Qiu Ziao
|$3,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,000
|$2,000
|$0
|$1,200
|$1,200
|28
|Benjamin Hockin
|$3,150
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,150
|$1,800
|$1,350
|$0
|$0
|29
|Yasuhiro Koseki
|$3,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,000
|$3,000
|30
|Mitchell Larkin
|$2,800
|$2,800
|$1,200
|$300
|$1,300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|31
|Xu Jiayu
|$2,750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,750
|$2,750
|32
|Adam Barrett
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$2,000
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|32
|Maksym Shemberev
|$2,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,500
|$0
|$2,500
|$0
|$0
|32
|Pawe Juraszek
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$2,000
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|32
|Gergely Gyurta
|$2,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,000
|$0
|$2,000
|$500
|$500
|32
|Ji Xinjie
|$2,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,500
|$2,500
|37
|Daiya Seto
|$2,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,400
|$2,400
|38
|Nelson Silva Junior
|$2,300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,300
|$1,200
|$1,100
|$0
|$0
|39
|Sergei Fesikov
|$2,250
|$2,250
|$2,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|40
|Brodie Cook
|$2,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,200
|$1,100
|$1,100
|$0
|$0
|41
|Yuya Yajima
|$2,100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,100
|$1,200
|$900
|$0
|$0
|42
|Yan Zibei
|$1,950
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,950
|$1,950
|43
|Dominik Kozma
|$1,900
|$1,900
|$0
|$1,900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|43
|Filip Zaborowski
|$1,900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,900
|$800
|$1,100
|$0
|$0
|43
|Ryosuke Irie
|$1,900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,900
|$1,900
|46
|Anton Chupkov
|$1,800
|$1,400
|$700
|$200
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$400
|$400
|47
|Kacper Majchrzak
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|47
|Li Xiang
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|$700
|$800
|$0
|$0
|47
|Marco Orsi
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$500
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|47
|Renato Prono
|$1,500
|$700
|$0
|$300
|$400
|$800
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|47
|Andrii Govorov
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|$1,500
|52
|Fabio Scozzoli
|$1,400
|$1,400
|$0
|$1,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|52
|Grigory Tarasevich
|$1,400
|$1,400
|$400
|$700
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|52
|Matteo Rivolta
|$1,400
|$1,400
|$400
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|52
|Shinri Shioura
|$1,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,400
|$1,400
|56
|Ramon Klenz
|$1,350
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,350
|$700
|$650
|$0
|$0
|57
|Jacob Hansford
|$1,300
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|57
|David Verraszto
|$1,300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,300
|$1,300
|59
|Alexander Graham
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|60
|Ilya Khomenko
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,200
|$500
|$700
|$0
|$0
|60
|Tamas Kenderesi
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,200
|$600
|$600
|$0
|$0
|60
|Zhuravl Toumarkin
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,200
|$1,200
|63
|Cameron McEvoy
|$1,150
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,150
|$1,150
|64
|Masayuki Umemoto
|$1,100
|$1,100
|$0
|$500
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|65
|Federico Turrini
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|65
|Marco Koch
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|65
|Michael Andrew
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|68
|Nic Fink
|$950
|$950
|$0
|$0
|$950
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|69
|Ferry Weertman
|$900
|$900
|$0
|$0
|$900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|70
|Basten Caerts
|$800
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|70
|Clyde Lewis
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$300
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|70
|Danas Rapsys
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|70
|Douglas Erasmus
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$800
|$0
|$800
|$0
|$0
|70
|Jonathan Gomez
|$800
|$800
|$200
|$400
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|70
|Jacob Heidtmann
|$800
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$400
|$400
|70
|Matthew Wilson
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$800
|$800
|70
|Wang Shun
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$800
|$800
|78
|Jack Cartwright
|$750
|$750
|$0
|$250
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|78
|James Roberts
|$750
|$750
|$0
|$250
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|78
|Kin Tat Kent Cheung
|$750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$750
|$750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|81
|Konrad Czerniak
|$700
|$700
|$0
|$700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|81
|Maarten Brzoskowski
|$700
|$700
|$0
|$0
|$700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|81
|Riku Potyakivi
|$700
|$700
|$0
|$700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|84
|Pace Clark
|$650
|$650
|$0
|$0
|$650
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|85
|Joeri Verlinden
|$600
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|85
|Viktar Staselovich
|$600
|$600
|$200
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|87
|Oleg Kostin
|$550
|$550
|$550
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|87
|Sun Jiajun
|$550
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$550
|$0
|$550
|$0
|$0
|89
|Ari-Pekka Liukkonen
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|89
|Jake Packard
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|89
|Jakub Skierka
|$500
|$500
|$300
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|89
|Mikhail Vekovishchev
|$500
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|89
|Tomasz Polewka
|$500
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|89
|Junya Koga
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$500
|89
|Qin Haiyang
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$500
|89
|Matthew Stanley
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$500
|89
|Mykhailo Romanchuk
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$500
|89
|Yu Hexin
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$500
|89
|Bobby Hurley
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$500
|100
|Aleksandr Osipenko
|$400
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|100
|Florian Wellbrock
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|100
|Markus Lie
|$400
|$400
|$200
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|100
|Maxim Lobanovskij
|$400
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|100
|Nikita Lobintsev
|$400
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|100
|Shiu Yue Lau
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|100
|Clement Mignon
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$400
|$400
|100
|Poul Zellman
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$400
|$400
|100
|Wang Peng
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$400
|$400
|109
|Alexander Fedorov
|$300
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|109
|Delvidas Margevicius
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|109
|Eduard Valiakhmetov
|$300
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|109
|Egor Suchkov
|$300
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|109
|Jonathan Tan
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|109
|Kai Tik Marcus Mok
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|109
|Kyle Chalmers
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|109
|Patrick Staber
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|109
|Ruwen Straub
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|109
|Li Guangyuan
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$300
|109
|Wang Yizhe
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$300
|120
|Alexander Knabl
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|120
|Alexander Trampitsch
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|120
|Kirill Kiselev
|$250
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|120
|Marcin Stolarski
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|120
|Nikita Korolev
|$250
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|120
|Roman Shevliakov
|$250
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|120
|Xu Qiheng
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|120
|Wang Lizhuo
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$250
|$250
|128
|Anthony Ervin
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|128
|Bernhard Reitshammer
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|128
|Daniel Hunter
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|128
|Henre Louw
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|128
|Ilia Druzhinin
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|128
|Ivan Pavlov
|$200
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|128
|Travis Mahoney
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|128
|Leith Shankland
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|128
|Ping Chi Lau
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|128
|Rustam Gadirov
|$200
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|128
|Wesley Roberts
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|128
|Bradley Woodward
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$200
|140
|Lawrence Palmer
|$100
|$100
|$0
|$100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|140
|Marek Botik
|$100
|$100
|$0
|$100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|140
|Yahor Dodaleu
|$100
|$100
|$0
|$0
|$100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
Women:
|Rank
|Name
|TOTAL
|Cluster 1
|Cluster 1 Bonus
|Moscow
|Berlin
|Eindhoven
|Cluster 2
|Cluster 2 Bonus
|Hong Kong
|Doha
|Cluster 3
|Cluster 3 Bonus
|Beijing
|1
|Sarah Sjostrom
|$162,000
|$104,500
|$50,000
|$25,500
|$5,000
|$24,000
|$52,000
|$35,000
|$8,500
|$8,500
|$5,500
|$5,500
|2
|Katinka Hosszu
|$134,000
|$61,000
|$35,000
|$5,500
|$16,000
|$4,500
|$67,500
|$50,000
|$9,000
|$8,500
|$5,500
|$5,500
|3
|Ranomi Kromowidjojo
|$69,250
|$50,950
|$30,000
|$2,250
|$14,700
|$4,000
|$15,300
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$5,300
|$3,000
|$3,000
|4
|Emily Seebohm
|$61,100
|$15,700
|$5,000
|$4,000
|$2,500
|$4,200
|$40,900
|$30,000
|$4,900
|$6,000
|$4,500
|$4,500
|5
|Alia Atkinson
|$41,400
|$19,400
|$10,000
|$2,900
|$3,500
|$3,000
|$19,000
|$10,000
|$4,600
|$4,400
|$3,000
|$3,000
|6
|Mireia Belmonte
|$40,000
|$40,000
|$20,000
|$3,000
|$2,500
|$14,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|7
|Femke Heemskerk
|$33,050
|$4,800
|$1,500
|$1,650
|$1,650
|$28,250
|$20,000
|$4,950
|$3,300
|$0
|$0
|8
|Rikke Moller Pedersen
|$15,500
|$3,700
|$1,700
|$1,300
|$700
|$10,900
|$4,000
|$3,000
|$3,900
|$900
|$900
|9
|Zhang Yufei
|$12,750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$9,500
|$3,000
|$3,250
|$3,250
|$3,250
|$3,250
|10
|Maalke De Waard
|$11,400
|$4,400
|$1,400
|$1,750
|$1,250
|$5,800
|$2,400
|$3,400
|$1,200
|$1,200
|11
|Li Bingjie
|$6,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$5,100
|$2,800
|$2,300
|$1,400
|$1,400
|12
|Cate Campbell
|$6,400
|$3,650
|$1,000
|$750
|$1,900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,750
|$2,750
|13
|Wang Jianjiahe
|$6,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,000
|$0
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$3,000
|14
|Franziska Hentke
|$4,500
|$3,500
|$1,800
|$400
|$1,300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|15
|Alexandra Wenk
|$4,200
|$950
|$550
|$0
|$400
|$3,250
|$400
|$2,850
|$0
|$0
|16
|Federica Pellegrini
|$3,750
|$3,750
|$1,750
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|17
|Ruta Meilutyte
|$3,300
|$3,300
|$1,300
|$0
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|18
|Chan Kin Lok
|$3,200
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$2,500
|$800
|$1,700
|$300
|$300
|19
|Shen Duo
|$2,900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,700
|$950
|$1,750
|$200
|$200
|20
|Aleksandra Urbanczyk
|$2,850
|$2,850
|$1,300
|$1,550
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|21
|Jenna Laukkanen
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$600
|$1,900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|22
|Melanie Margalis
|$2,450
|$2,450
|$0
|$0
|$2,450
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|23
|Lisa Hopink
|$2,350
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,350
|$400
|$1,950
|$0
|$0
|24
|Boglarka Kapas
|$2,300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,100
|$0
|$1,100
|$1,200
|$1,200
|25
|Kristel Kobrich
|$2,200
|$2,200
|$1,300
|$400
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|26
|Lena Kreundl
|$2,050
|$650
|$0
|$200
|$450
|$1,400
|$0
|$1,400
|$0
|$0
|26
|Lisa Graf
|$2,050
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$1,800
|$700
|$1,100
|$0
|$0
|28
|Kierra Smith
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,000
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|28
|Sarah Kohler
|$2,000
|$2,000
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|30
|Kira Toussaint
|$1,900
|$1,900
|$0
|$1,400
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|30
|Stephanie Au
|$1,900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,900
|$1,900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|30
|Christina Licciardi
|$1,900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,200
|$1,200
|$0
|$700
|$700
|33
|Alicia Tchorz
|$1,800
|$1,800
|$1,800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|33
|Runa Imai
|$1,800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,800
|$1,800
|35
|Svetlana Chimrova
|$1,750
|$1,750
|$1,750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|35
|Veronika Popova
|$1,750
|$1,750
|$1,750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|37
|Jessica Whelan
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,600
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|37
|Lisa Zaiser
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,600
|$0
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|39
|Sze Hang Yu
|$1,550
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,550
|$1,550
|$0
|$0
|$0
|39
|Liu Xiang
|$1,550
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,550
|$1,550
|41
|Fanny Lecluyse
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,000
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|41
|Nam Wei Ho
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|43
|Olivia Smoliga
|$1,450
|$1,450
|$0
|$0
|$1,450
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|44
|Peng Xuwei
|$1,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,200
|$0
|$1,200
|$200
|$200
|44
|Chen Jie
|$1,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$600
|$600
|46
|Bao Lin
|$1,300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,300
|$600
|$700
|$0
|$0
|46
|Mikkayla Sheridan
|$1,300
|$1,300
|$0
|$900
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|48
|Rainbow Ip
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,200
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|48
|Chen Yuxi
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,200
|$400
|$800
|$0
|$0
|48
|Zhu Menghui
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,200
|$1,200
|51
|Miroslava Zaborska
|$1,100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,100
|$0
|$1,100
|$0
|$0
|51
|Hoi Kiu Lam
|$1,100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,100
|$1,100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|51
|Yujuan Chang
|$1,100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,100
|$1,100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|51
|Kim Seoyeong
|$1,100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,100
|$1,100
|55
|Ilaria Cusinato
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$400
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|55
|Ella Eastin
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|55
|Maria Temnikova
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|55
|Ilaria Bianchi
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|55
|Feng Junyang
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|55
|Hou Yawen
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|61
|Bronte Campbell
|$950
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$950
|$950
|62
|Katii Tang
|$900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$900
|$900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|62
|Mimosa Jallow
|$900
|$900
|$0
|$900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|62
|Anna Egorova
|$900
|$900
|$900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|62
|Maria Kameneva
|$900
|$900
|$900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|62
|Zhang Sishi
|$900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$600
|$600
|$0
|$300
|$300
|67
|Tessa Vermeulen
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$200
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|67
|Nikoleta Trnikova
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$800
|$0
|$800
|$0
|$0
|67
|Dominika Sztandera
|$800
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|67
|Kristen Straszacker
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|67
|Blair Evans
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$500
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|67
|Kimberly Buys
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|73
|Rozaliya Nasretdinova
|$750
|$750
|$750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|73
|Anna Dowgiert
|$750
|$750
|$0
|$750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|75
|Emma Robinson
|$700
|$700
|$700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|75
|Diana Duraes
|$700
|$700
|$700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|75
|Camille Cheng
|$700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$700
|$700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|75
|Dahlas Rogers
|$700
|$700
|$0
|$300
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|75
|Yu Jingyao
|$700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$700
|$700
|75
|Pernille Blume
|$700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$700
|$700
|81
|Barbora Tomanova
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$600
|$0
|$600
|$0
|$0
|81
|Andrea Murez
|$600
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|81
|Marieke Tienstra
|$600
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|81
|Isabella Arcila
|$600
|$600
|$200
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|81
|Toto Kwan To Wong
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$600
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|81
|Dong Jie
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$600
|$600
|87
|Martina Van Berkel
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|87
|Nadine Laemmler
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|87
|Fatima Alkaramova
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$0
|87
|Natalia Ivaneeva
|$500
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|87
|Breeja Larson
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|87
|Ai Yanhan
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|87
|Aliena Schmidtke
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|87
|Sayaka Akase
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$500
|87
|Suo Ran
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$500
|87
|Shi Jinglin
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$500
|97
|Daria Kartashova
|$450
|$450
|$450
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|98
|Ekaterina Shapanikova
|$400
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|98
|Paige Brombacher
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|98
|Martina Carraro
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|98
|Aisling Scott
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|98
|Anastasia Guzhenkova
|$400
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|98
|Arianna Castiglioni
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|98
|Daria Chikunova
|$400
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|98
|Robin Neumann
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|98
|Yang Caiping
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$400
|$400
|98
|Liu Jing
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$400
|$400
|108
|Jenny Mensing
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|108
|Camille Dauba
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|108
|Marjolein Delno
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|108
|Carla Buchanan
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|108
|Tamara van Vliet
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|108
|Gemma Cooney
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|108
|Claudia Hufnagl
|$300
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|108
|Maya Tobehn
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|108
|Ching Lam Wong
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|108
|Tessa Wallace
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|108
|Tsz Ching Chan
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|108
|Wang Guoyue
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|108
|Xu Huiyi
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|108
|Ye Shiwen
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$300
|108
|Park Yerin
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$300
|123
|Daria Ustinova
|$250
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|123
|Brittany Elmslie
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|123
|Anastasiia Fesikova
|$250
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|123
|Cornelia Pammer
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|127
|Natalie Kan
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|127
|Marlene Kahler
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|127
|Hiba Doueihy
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|127
|Josien Wijkhuijs
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|127
|Ho Ching Leung
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|127
|Tamila Holub
|$200
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|127
|Michelle Chu
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|127
|Danielle Carter
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|127
|Dana Ann Chan
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|127
|Kristina Vershinina
|$200
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|127
|Tamara Potocka
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|127
|Tsz Klu Chan
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|127
|Valerie Yue
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|127
|Vera Kalashnikova
|$200
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|127
|Zheng Muyan
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$200
|127
|Lia Neal
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$200
|127
|Yu Zhuoxuan
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$200
|127
|Zhang Jiaqi
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$200
