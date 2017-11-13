Distance Freestyler Kassidy Lemminn Commits to UCSB

Kassidy Lemminn from Bakersfield, California has verbally committed to swim at University of California, Santa Barbara.

“I chose UCSB because I instantly fell in love with the campus and the team was like a big family. I know that my next 4 years will be great under the Santa Barbara coaching staff and such supportive teammates. Go Gauchos!”

Lemminn is a senior at Bakersfield’s Frontier High School who specializes mainly in the full range of freestyle events. She took fourth in the 200 free (1:52.29) and third in the 100 free (52.80) at the 2017 CIF-Central Section Division I Championships. She also anchored Frontier’s 200 free relay (23.90) and led off the 400 free relay (53.48). In 2016 she was runner-up in the 200 free and placed third in the 100 free. Lemminn does her club swimming with Roadrunner Aquatics on the Cal State Bakersfield campus. A particularly strong long-course season this summer saw her improve her lifetime bests in the 50/100/200/400 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Lemminn will be an asset to the Gauchos as soon as she steps foot on campus. Her best 1650 time would have scored 16th at the 2017 MPSF Championships, and she would have been a B finalist in the 200 free and a C finalist in the 100/500 free.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 17:27.01

1000 free – 10:29.54

500 free – 5:00.54

200 free – 1:51.73

100 free – 52.17

200 IM – 2:11.15

