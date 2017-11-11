Wang Jianjiahe Nabs 2nd World Junior Record In As Many Days

2017 FINA WORLD CUP – BEIJING

China’s 15-year-old freestyle ace Wang Jianjiahe stole the show in front of her home crowd once again, nabbing her 2nd World Junior Record in as many days. While competing on day 2 of the World Cup stop in Beijing, Wang fired off a speedy mark of 8:12.30 in the women’s 800m freestyle, overtaking her own previous WJR mark of 8:15.35 set just weeks ago at the Doha stop in this same series.

Tonight, patience and maturity were displayed by the teen, as Wang masterfully split her 800m freestyle to beat the field by well over 2 seconds. Here’s a breakdown of how Wang’s race unfolded:

58.98/1:02.08/1:02.30/1:02.30/1:02.40/1:02.49/1:02.47/1:02.00 = 8:12.30

Wang now inserted herself into the listing of the fastest performers of all-time in the event, coming in at #19, the highest ranking from an Asian swimmer. She remains the fastest swimmer in the world in this event thus far this season.

2017-2018 SCM WOMEN 800 FREE

JianjiaheCHN
WANG
10/04
8.15.35*WJR
2Bingjie
LI		CHN8.18.1410/04
3Jessica
ASHWOOD		AUS8.20.4110/26
4Kiah
MELVERTON		AUS8.21.4910/26
5Madeleine
GOUGH		AUS8.23.8610/26
Yesterday Wang established a new World Junior Record in the 400m freestyle with a time of 3:59.69.

