15-Year-Old Wang Jianjiahe Nabs 400 SC Free World Junior Record

2017 FINA WORLD CUP – BEIJING
- Friday, November 10th & Saturday, November 11th
- National Aquatics Center (Water Cube), Beijing, China
- SCM
- Startlists
- Results
While competing on night 1 of the FINA World Cup Beijing, Chinese teen Wang Jianjiahe established a new short course World Junior Record in the women’s 400m freestyle. With a listed birth date of July 17, 2002, at just 15 years of age, Jianjiahe clocked a time of 3:59.69 to take the gold medal ahead of countrymate Li Bingjie, who touched in 4:01.75 for silver.
FINA determined the ‘world junior best’ time to beat in order to establish the first WJR would be 4:00.65 therefore, Wang comfortably slid under the mark by over half a second. Her time tonight ranks her as the fastest in the world in the event thus far this short course season.
2017-2018 SCM WOMEN 400 FREE
SHERIDAN
4.02.00
|2
|Jianjiahe
WANG
|CHN
|4.02.43
|10/05
|3
|Bingjie
LI
|CHN
|4.02.58
|10/05
|4
|Duo
SHEN
|CHN
|4.02.94
|10/05
|5
|Femke
HEEMSKERK
|NED
|4.04.30
|10/01
Wang has steadily been making a name for herself within her home nation of China, most recently with performances at the National Games of China in September. Wang finished 4th in the LCM 400m with a time of 4:05.98, while earning silver in the 800m free in 8:22.70.
While competing at the Doha stop of the World Cup Series, Wang earned a new World Junior Record in the 800m freestyle, establishing a new standard in 8:15.35.
