15-Year-Old Wang Jianjiahe Nabs 400 SC Free World Junior Record

2017 FINA WORLD CUP – BEIJING

Friday, November 10th & Saturday, November 11th

National Aquatics Center (Water Cube), Beijing, China

SCM

While competing on night 1 of the FINA World Cup Beijing, Chinese teen Wang Jianjiahe established a new short course World Junior Record in the women’s 400m freestyle. With a listed birth date of July 17, 2002, at just 15 years of age, Jianjiahe clocked a time of 3:59.69 to take the gold medal ahead of countrymate Li Bingjie, who touched in 4:01.75 for silver.

FINA determined the ‘world junior best’ time to beat in order to establish the first WJR would be 4:00.65 therefore, Wang comfortably slid under the mark by over half a second. Her time tonight ranks her as the fastest in the world in the event thus far this short course season.

Wang has steadily been making a name for herself within her home nation of China, most recently with performances at the National Games of China in September. Wang finished 4th in the LCM 400m with a time of 4:05.98, while earning silver in the 800m free in 8:22.70.

While competing at the Doha stop of the World Cup Series, Wang earned a new World Junior Record in the 800m freestyle, establishing a new standard in 8:15.35.