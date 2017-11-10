Butterflyer Gaby Pires Makes Verbal Commitment to Kentucky

Charlotte, North Carolina’s Gaby Pires has verbally committed to swim for the University of Kentucky in 2018-19, joining the ranks of fellow class of 2022 commits Isabella Gati, Kelly Rodriguez, Morgan Miller, Riley Gaines, and Sophie Sorenson.

“Thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky. When I visited the coaches and team made me feel right at home. Shout out to my family, friends and coaches for helping me get here. Go Cats!”

Pires attends Ardrey Kell High School, where she is a three-year member of the state champ team. She was part of the quartet that set the school record in the 200 medley relay in 2016-17, and she made the So. Meck 8 All-Conference Second Team for the season. Pires split a 26.03 fly on the Kinghts’ 200 medley relay at the 2017 NCHSAA 4A State Championship, and a 55.29 on the 400 free relay.

Pires swims year-round for Enfinity Aquatic Club. Primarily a butterfly specialist, she also swims free and IM. She achieved personal bests in the 100 back, 200 fly, and 400 IM at last November’s Big Southern Classic, and in the 100 free and 100 fly at this spring’s North Carolina Swimming Senior Short Course Championships.

Her best SCY times include:

100 fly – 58.79

200 fly – 2:13.95

100 free – 55.89

200 IM – 2:13.82

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].