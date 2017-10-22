Kentucky Grabs Verbal from Lakeside Freestyler Morgan Miller

In-state freestyler Morgan Miller has pledged her verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky for next fall. Miller swims for the Lakeside Swim Team and attends North Oldham High School just outside of Louisville.

I am unbelievably excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Kentucky! The coaches and the team made me feel like this is somewhere I can be great. I am looking forward to representing the Big Blue Nation! Go Cats!!

TOP TIMES

200y free – 1:51.80

500y free – 4:56.44

100y back – 57.10

200y back – 2:02.19

Kentucky has, in recent years, garnered the nickname ‘Backstroke U’ for the successes of swimmers like Danielle and Ali Galyer, Asia Seidt, and Bridgette Alexander, particularly in the 200 back. Though she’s not yet in SEC scoring range, Miller’s 100 and 200 back are among her strongest events. Her best race is the 200 free, where Kentucky also has a recent tradition of excellence. Geena Freriks was crowned SEC Champion in the 200 free last season, and her, the Galyer sisters, and Seidt combined for a school record in the 800 free relay at NCAAs, finishing 6th in the nation in the process.

Miller joins Kelly Rodriguez, Isabella Gati, Riley Gaines, and Sophie Sorenson in Kentucky’s class of 2022.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to[email protected]