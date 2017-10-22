Rice Tops SMU at Home Dual

Rice vs SMU

Saturday, October 21st

Rice University, Houston, TX

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Rice: 190.5

SMU: 103.5

The Rice women won handily over SMU despite not having any divers, on Saturday, October 21st. At their Senior Meet, where Rice’s 7 seniors were honored before the meet, the Owls won 11 of 16 events (11 of 14 events where they had athletes entered) to win by a final score of 190.5-103.5.

SMU’s Matea Samardzic won the 200 back with a time of 1:58.62, her fastest dual meet performance ever. Samardzic also won the 200 IM by .01 seconds over Rice’s Kaitlyn Swinney, going 2:04.11 to Swinney’s 2:04.12.

Rice won the 200 free relay with a time of 1:33.77 (Nezelek, Caldwell, Schillinger, Rhodes), which just under 3 seconds slower than their fastest time of last season (1:30.83).

Press Release – Rice:

On a day seven seniors were honored at their final home meet, the Rice veterans helped pace the Owl swimmers to a convincing 190.5-to-103.5 dual meet victory over longtime state foe SMU Saturday at the Competition Pool.

The Rice senior trio of Jaecey Parham (100-backstroke, 56.97), Lauren Rhodes (50-freestyle, 23.45) and Alicia Caldwell (100-free 51.48 and 200-free 1:50.64) all won individual events. Caldwell and Rhodes meanwhile combined to help the Owls sweep both relay events. Junior Marie-Claire Schillinger was sound and solid on the way to four wins, sweeping both breaststroke events and swimming the third leg on both relays. Hanna Huston raced to wins in the rugged distance duo of both the 500- and 1,000-yard freestyle.

True freshman Brittany Bui won the 200-butterfly. Overall the Owls won 11 of the day’s 14 swim events. It was only the second time in the history of the Rice swim program for the Owls to defeat SMU in a dual meet.

A video recap with Rice head coach Seth Huston is available at the above link. The Owls are next scheduled to compete in New Orleans, La., at the annual four-team Dualapalooza on Oct. 27-28 (Friday and Saturday). Rice faces Florida International, Denver and host Tulane for three dual meets in a 48-hour period.

Press Release – SMU:

HOUSTON (SMU) – Senior Matea Samardzic and sophomore Erin Trahan combined for a trio of first place finishes in the SMU women’s swimming and diving team’s loss at Rice on Saturday.

Samardzic paced the field in both the 200-yard backstroke (1:58.62) and the 200-yard individual medley (2:04.11), while Trahan led the field in the 100-yard butterfly (55.47). Samardzic was also third in the 200-yard freestyle (1:53.06), and Trahan was the runner-up in the 200-yard butterfly (2:03.05).

Freshman Felicity Passon earned her highest finish of the event in the 100-yard backstroke, covering the distance in 57.23 for second, and went on to finish third in the 100-yard freestyle at 52.40. Sophomore Eva Gliozeryte was also third in the 50-yard freestyle (24.49).

The Mustangs highest relay placement was second in the 200-yard freestyle relay in a season-best 1:35.29. The relay was comprised of Trahan, Passon, freshman Sam Smith and Gliozeryte.