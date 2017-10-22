Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Maryland’s Recipe for Success

October 22nd, 2017 News

We’re back with the best swimming tweets of the week.

The swimming Twitterverse was a melting pot of content this week; scroll to see what made the cut!

 

#10

Like any true swimmer, Kelsi Worrell takes #nodaysoff, regardless of impending major life events.

#9

Ricky Berens‘ breakout advice doubles as life advice.

#8

We can think of more than a few people we’d watch Lilly battle on the big screen.

#7

Just when you though the College Challenge team couldn’t get any more inspirational…

#6

Like Christmas, but way, way better (and after a lot more work).

#5

10/10 would recommend you check this out.

#4

Just watching this makes us tired.

#3

Meet introductions + fog machine = automatic TopTenTweet, for future reference.

#2

Ross Dant may be young, but he knows what’s up.

#1

Ledecky might be on to something here… we can think of another MD GOAT who fits the script.

We’ll see you back here next Sunday. In the meantime, start brainstorming your best halloween-themed swimming tweets!

