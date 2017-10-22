Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Maryland’s Recipe for Success

We’re back with the best swimming tweets of the week.

The swimming Twitterverse was a melting pot of content this week; scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Like any true swimmer, Kelsi Worrell takes #nodaysoff, regardless of impending major life events.

#9

Tried my best to have no delay between last dolphin and flutter. Always want to be moving forward. https://t.co/g93m1t31Qh — Ricky Berens (@RickyBerens) October 20, 2017

Ricky Berens‘ breakout advice doubles as life advice.

#8

Just saw Battle of the Sexes. @BillieJeanKing you're incredible. Thanks for paving the way for the next generation of King's! #mustbethename — Lilly King (@_king_lil) October 15, 2017

We can think of more than a few people we’d watch Lilly battle on the big screen.

#7

Two-time Olympian Eric Shanteau, who battled cancer, is the honorary captain for #TeamUSA at #USAvsPac12. 💪 pic.twitter.com/REP3M3BuD5 — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) October 22, 2017

Just when you though the College Challenge team couldn’t get any more inspirational…

#6

Like Christmas, but way, way better (and after a lot more work).

#5

My VLOG drops in 1 Hour!! pic.twitter.com/w9GiCImUuF — Cody Miller (@swimiller) October 18, 2017

10/10 would recommend you check this out.

#4

Just watching this makes us tired.

#3

Take a look at the highlights from last night, these are the nights we live for…#STATEment #PackFamily 🐺🐺 pic.twitter.com/9QEfucaCxl — NC State Swim / Dive (@packswimdive) October 21, 2017

Meet introductions + fog machine = automatic TopTenTweet, for future reference.

#2

I just love food — Ross Dant (@Ross_Dant) October 19, 2017

Ross Dant may be young, but he knows what’s up.

#1

Ran into Marylander @helen_maroulis on the Farm today. MD = Crab Cakes + Gold Medals, right? 🏅💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/aFRPlv281z — Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) October 21, 2017

Ledecky might be on to something here… we can think of another MD GOAT who fits the script.

We’ll see you back here next Sunday. In the meantime, start brainstorming your best halloween-themed swimming tweets!