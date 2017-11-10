Swim Houston Aquatics Center’s Annie Norris Verbals to Lehigh

Annie Norris a senior at Memorial High School in Houston, Texas has committed to swim for Lehigh University in the class of 2022.

“Incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Lehigh University! I can’t believe I found such an amazing team that I get to be a part of for the next four years. Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive, and helped me through this process!”

Norris swims for Gilbert Legaspi at SHAC (Swim Houston Aquatics Center) where she specializes in fly, free and IM. She had a strong long-course season, notching PBs in the 100 fly (1:05.29) and 200 fly (2:21.08) at Southern Zone Senior Championships. She had A-final finishes in the 200 fly and 400 IM, and won the consolation final of the 400 free, and was a C finalist in the 200 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

400 IM – 4:23.77

200 IM – 2:06.00

200 fly – 2:03.63

200 free – 1:52.65

500 free – 5:01.37

