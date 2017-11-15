Li Bingjie Breaks World Junior Record With 3:59 In 400 SCM Free

2017 FINA WORLD CUP – TOKYO

China’s Li Bingjie snapped a World Junior Record on day 2 of the Tokyo World Cup, going 3:59.14 to win gold and knock off the former junior mark.

Prior to November 2017, FINA had only listed the record with a ‘benchmark’ time of 4:00.56, meaning technically no one held that World Junior Record. At the World Cup stop in Beijing last weekend, fellow Chinese swimmer Wang Jianjiahe went 3:59.69 to officially take over the record, though her swim wasn’t technically ratified by the time Li broke it.

It only took five days for Li to better that mark by half a second, and she takes over the record in what should be the final 400 free swum on the World Cup series. That’s because the new World Cup format only features each event at two of the three stops in any given cluster. With the women’s 400 happening in Beijing and Tokyo, it won’t be a part of the meet lineup in Singapore, the series finale this weekend.

Though she’s one of the fastest juniors in history, Li hasn’t been able to crack any other WJRs yet, mostly because superstar Katie Ledecky has set them extraordinarily high. However, the 15-year-old Li still has more than two full calendar years to continue breaking WJRs until she ages out.