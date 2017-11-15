Tokyo World Cup Money Lists: 3 More In Line To Crack $100K

2017 FINA WORLD CUP – TOKYO
- Tuesday, Nov 14 – Wednesday, Nov 15, 2017
- Tokyo, Japan
- Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center
- Short Course Meters (SCM) Format
- Series Points Through Beijing
- Series Money Lists Through Beijing
- Live results
With one stop to go, Chad le Clos and Sarah Sjostrom lead the series money lists, but Vladimir Morozov, Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Kirill Prigoda look poised to join them over six figures by tour’s end.
Currently, Sjostrom leads all earners with $167,500, and she’s in line to win another $50K for winning cluster 3 and $150K on top of that for the series title. Le Clos has $138,850 and should get both of those bonuses as well to easily crack $300K. The only other swimmer currently over six figures is Katinka Hosszu, who has made $137,500 and should make about $30K from cluster 3 and $100,000 for the series bonus.
Three more are on the cusp of joining that group, though, depending on results of this weekend’s Singapore meet.
Morozov has $78,700 in the bank already and should be in line for the second-place $35K bonus for cluster 3, plus a $100K extra for taking second on the tour. Kromowidjojo has earned $72,250 already, should make $35K for cluster 3 and another $50K for the series. Meanwhile Prigoda has the highest total right now ($87,800) but is only lined up to make a smaller, $20K bonus for cluster 3 and a $50K bonus for his third-place series points.
You can see the full point standings here.
PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM
The prize money system has changed in 2017 – full series changes laid out in detail here.
Event Prizes
Prize money is given to the top 6 in each individual event:
- Gold: $1500
- Silver: $1000
- Bronze: $500
- 4th: $400
- 5th: $300
- 6th: $200
Prize money is also given to the top 3 mixed relay teams (though no series points are earned).
- Gold: $3000
- Silver: $2000
- Bronze: $1000
In our money lists, we’ve given each relay member one quarter of that money, which amounts to $750 for a win, $500 for second and $250 for third.
World Record Bonuses
Each world record is worth a $10,000 bonus.
Cluster Bonuses
The 9-meet series is broken into 3 clusters of 3 meets each. Each cluster awards bonuses for the top 8 athletes in points over those three meets. An athlete must swim all 3 meets in the cluster to earn a cluster bonus:
- 1st: $50,000
- 2nd: $35,000
- 3rd: $30,000
- 4th: $20,000
- 5th: $10,000
- 6th: $5,000
- 7th: $4,000
- 8th: $3,000
Series Bonuses
And the series as a whole will give out bonuses to the top 3 men and women in total series points:
- 1st: $150,000
- 2nd: $100,000
- 3rd: $50,000
WORLD CUP MONEY LISTS
Men:
|Rank
|Name
|TOTAL
|Cluster 1
|Cluster 1 Bonus
|Moscow
|Berlin
|Eindhoven
|Cluster 2
|Cluster 2 Bonus
|Hong Kong
|Doha
|Cluster 3
|Cluster 3 Bonus
|Beijing
|Tokyo
|1
|Chad le Clos
|$138,850
|$63,800
|$50,000
|$4,500
|$4,500
|$4,800
|$65,250
|$50,000
|$7,500
|$7,750
|$9,800
|$4,800
|$5,000
|2
|Kirill Prigoda
|$87,800
|$44,250
|$35,000
|$2,750
|$3,000
|$3,500
|$40,000
|$30,000
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$3,550
|$1,250
|$2,300
|3
|Vladimir Morozov
|$78,700
|$40,900
|$30,000
|$5,200
|$1,500
|$4,200
|$32,200
|$20,000
|$5,800
|$6,400
|$5,600
|$3,300
|$2,300
|4
|Tom Shields
|$69,050
|$24,150
|$20,000
|$950
|$1,700
|$1,500
|$44,900
|$35,000
|$5,500
|$4,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|5
|Cameron van der Burgh
|$31,500
|$15,500
|$10,000
|$1,500
|$2,500
|$1,500
|$16,000
|$10,000
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|6
|Christian Diener
|$19,600
|$4,450
|$1,750
|$700
|$2,000
|$13,850
|$5,000
|$3,400
|$5,450
|$1,300
|$500
|$800
|7
|Masaki Kaneko
|$13,500
|$11,000
|$5,000
|$1,500
|$2,500
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,500
|$500
|$2,000
|8
|Ilya Shymanovich
|$13,000
|$3,700
|$2,000
|$900
|$800
|$8,000
|$4,000
|$2,000
|$2,000
|$1,300
|$500
|$800
|9
|Gabriele Detti
|$11,800
|$4,300
|$1,300
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$7,500
|$3,000
|$2,500
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|10
|Pavel Sankovich
|$11,600
|$4,300
|$1,900
|$500
|$1,900
|$5,100
|$2,600
|$2,500
|$2,200
|$1,200
|$1,000
|11
|Radoslaw Kawecki
|$9,800
|$5,550
|$2,300
|$3,250
|$0
|$4,250
|$2,300
|$1,950
|$0
|$0
|$0
|12
|Kenneth To
|$7,650
|$2,800
|$500
|$500
|$1,800
|$3,250
|$3,250
|$0
|$1,600
|$1,300
|$300
|13
|Philip Heintz
|$7,350
|$7,350
|$2,050
|$3,400
|$1,900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|14
|Arno Kamminga
|$6,700
|$2,200
|$0
|$1,050
|$1,150
|$4,100
|$2,250
|$1,850
|$400
|$0
|$400
|15
|Kyle Stolk
|$6,500
|$1,800
|$0
|$600
|$1,200
|$3,700
|$1,750
|$1,950
|$1,000
|$500
|$500
|16
|Thom de Boer
|$6,150
|$2,450
|$0
|$750
|$1,700
|$3,700
|$1,800
|$1,900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|17
|Yasuhiro Koseki
|$6,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$6,000
|$3,000
|$3,000
|18
|Daiya Seto
|$5,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$5,400
|$2,400
|$3,000
|19
|Ayrton Sweeney
|$4,900
|$1,000
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$3,900
|$2,300
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|20
|Xu Jiayu
|$4,750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$4,750
|$2,750
|$2,000
|21
|Jesse Puts
|$4,450
|$3,450
|$200
|$1,500
|$1,750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$500
|$500
|22
|Aleksandr Krasnykh
|$4,300
|$4,300
|$2,500
|$300
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|23
|Damian Wierling
|$4,150
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$4,150
|$1,500
|$2,650
|$0
|$0
|$0
|24
|Henrik Christiansen
|$4,000
|$4,000
|$500
|$1,000
|$2,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|25
|Ryosuke Irie
|$3,900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,900
|$1,900
|$2,000
|26
|Cameron McEvoy
|$3,800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,800
|$1,150
|$2,650
|26
|Wojciech Wojdak
|$3,800
|$900
|$400
|$500
|$0
|$2,900
|$1,500
|$1,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|28
|David Foldhazi
|$3,700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100
|$1,700
|$1,400
|$600
|$400
|$200
|29
|Daniil Pasynkov
|$3,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,600
|$1,500
|$2,100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|30
|Qibin Zhang
|$3,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,000
|$1,250
|$1,750
|$500
|$500
|$0
|31
|Yauhen Tsurkin
|$3,350
|$2,350
|$650
|$1,000
|$700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|32
|Qiu Ziao
|$3,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,000
|$2,000
|$0
|$1,200
|$1,200
|$0
|33
|Benjamin Hockin
|$3,150
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,150
|$1,800
|$1,350
|$0
|$0
|$0
|34
|Mitchell Larkin
|$2,800
|$2,800
|$1,200
|$300
|$1,300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|35
|Nelson Silva Junior
|$2,550
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,300
|$1,200
|$1,100
|$250
|$0
|$250
|36
|Ji Xinjie
|$2,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$0
|36
|Gergely Gyurta
|$2,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,000
|$0
|$2,000
|$500
|$500
|$0
|36
|Maksym Shemberev
|$2,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,500
|$0
|$2,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|36
|Adam Barrett
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$2,000
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|36
|Pawe Juraszek
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$2,000
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|41
|Sergei Fesikov
|$2,250
|$2,250
|$2,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|42
|Brodie Cook
|$2,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,200
|$1,100
|$1,100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|43
|Yuya Yajima
|$2,100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,100
|$1,200
|$900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|44
|Andrii Govorov
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,000
|$1,500
|$500
|44
|Mykhailo Romanchuk
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,000
|$500
|$1,500
|46
|Yan Zibei
|$1,950
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,950
|$1,950
|$0
|47
|Filip Zaborowski
|$1,900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,900
|$800
|$1,100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|47
|Dominik Kozma
|$1,900
|$1,900
|$0
|$1,900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|49
|Shinri Shioura
|$1,800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,800
|$1,400
|$400
|49
|David Verraszto
|$1,800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,800
|$1,300
|$500
|49
|Anton Chupkov
|$1,800
|$1,400
|$700
|$200
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$400
|$400
|$0
|52
|Michael Andrew
|$1,750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,750
|$1,000
|$750
|53
|Matthew Wilson
|$1,550
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,550
|$800
|$750
|54
|Li Xiang
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|$700
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|54
|Renato Prono
|$1,500
|$700
|$0
|$300
|$400
|$800
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|54
|Kacper Majchrzak
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|54
|Marco Orsi
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$500
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|58
|Masayuki Umemoto
|$1,400
|$1,100
|$0
|$500
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$300
|58
|Fabio Scozzoli
|$1,400
|$1,400
|$0
|$1,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|58
|Grigory Tarasevich
|$1,400
|$1,400
|$400
|$700
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|58
|Matteo Rivolta
|$1,400
|$1,400
|$400
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|62
|Ramon Klenz
|$1,350
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,350
|$700
|$650
|$0
|$0
|$0
|63
|Peter Bernek
|$1,300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,300
|$0
|$1,300
|63
|Jacob Hansford
|$1,300
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|65
|Alexander Graham
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$0
|66
|Zhuravl Toumarkin
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,200
|$1,200
|$0
|66
|Park Taehwan
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,200
|$0
|$1,200
|66
|Ilya Khomenko
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,200
|$500
|$700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|66
|Tamas Kenderesi
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,200
|$600
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|70
|Takeharu Fujimori
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|70
|Nao Horomura
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|70
|Federico Turrini
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|70
|Marco Koch
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|74
|Anthony Ervin
|$950
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$750
|$0
|$750
|74
|Nic Fink
|$950
|$950
|$0
|$0
|$950
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|76
|Matthew Stanley
|$900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$900
|$500
|$400
|76
|Clement Mignon
|$900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$900
|$400
|$500
|76
|Ferry Weertman
|$900
|$900
|$0
|$0
|$900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|79
|Wang Shun
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$800
|$800
|$0
|79
|Ippei Watanabe
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$800
|$0
|$800
|79
|Jacob Heidtmann
|$800
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$400
|$400
|$0
|79
|Douglas Erasmus
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$800
|$0
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|79
|Basten Caerts
|$800
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|79
|Clyde Lewis
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$300
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|79
|Danas Rapsys
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|79
|Jonathan Gomez
|$800
|$800
|$200
|$400
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|87
|Louis Townsend
|$750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$750
|$0
|$750
|87
|William Stockwell
|$750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$750
|$0
|$750
|87
|Kin Tat Kent Cheung
|$750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$750
|$750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|87
|Jack Cartwright
|$750
|$750
|$0
|$250
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|87
|James Roberts
|$750
|$750
|$0
|$250
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|92
|Konrad Czerniak
|$700
|$700
|$0
|$700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|92
|Maarten Brzoskowski
|$700
|$700
|$0
|$0
|$700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|92
|Riku Potyakivi
|$700
|$700
|$0
|$700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|95
|Pace Clark
|$650
|$650
|$0
|$0
|$650
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|96
|Masaki Niiyama
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$600
|$0
|$600
|96
|Joeri Verlinden
|$600
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|96
|Viktar Staselovich
|$600
|$600
|$200
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|99
|Sun Jiajun
|$550
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$550
|$0
|$550
|$0
|$0
|$0
|99
|Oleg Kostin
|$550
|$550
|$550
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|101
|Junya Koga
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$500
|$0
|101
|Qin Haiyang
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$500
|$0
|101
|Yu Hexin
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$500
|$0
|101
|Bobby Hurley
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$500
|$0
|101
|Takeshi Kawamoto
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$500
|101
|Katsumi Nakamura
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$500
|101
|Katsuhiro Matsumoto
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$500
|101
|Sergii Frolov
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$500
|101
|Keita Sunama
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$500
|101
|Li Zhuhao
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$500
|101
|Ari-Pekka Liukkonen
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|101
|Jake Packard
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|101
|Jakub Skierka
|$500
|$500
|$300
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|101
|Mikhail Vekovishchev
|$500
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|101
|Tomasz Polewka
|$500
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|116
|Raphael Rodrigues
|$450
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$450
|$0
|$450
|117
|Poul Zellman
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$400
|$400
|$0
|117
|Wang Peng
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$400
|$400
|$0
|117
|Naito Ehara
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$400
|117
|Masato Sakai
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$400
|117
|Shiu Yue Lau
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|117
|Aleksandr Osipenko
|$400
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|117
|Florian Wellbrock
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|117
|Markus Lie
|$400
|$400
|$200
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|117
|Maxim Lobanovskij
|$400
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|117
|Nikita Lobintsev
|$400
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|127
|Li Guangyuan
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$300
|$0
|127
|Wang Yizhe
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$300
|$0
|127
|Hayato Watanabe
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$300
|127
|Syogo Takeda
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$300
|127
|Tomoya Takeuchi
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$300
|127
|Jonathan Tan
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|127
|Kai Tik Marcus Mok
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|127
|Alexander Fedorov
|$300
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|127
|Delvidas Margevicius
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|127
|Eduard Valiakhmetov
|$300
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|127
|Egor Suchkov
|$300
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|127
|Kyle Chalmers
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|127
|Patrick Staber
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|127
|Ruwen Straub
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|141
|Wang Lizhuo
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$250
|$250
|$0
|141
|Xu Qiheng
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|141
|Alexander Knabl
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|141
|Alexander Trampitsch
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|141
|Kirill Kiselev
|$250
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|141
|Marcin Stolarski
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|141
|Nikita Korolev
|$250
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|141
|Roman Shevliakov
|$250
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|149
|Bradley Woodward
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$200
|$0
|149
|Junya Hasegawa
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$200
|149
|Youta Nakamura
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$200
|149
|Kouhei Itou
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$200
|149
|Juran Mizohata
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$200
|149
|Yuuya Yajima
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$200
|149
|Henre Louw
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|149
|Leith Shankland
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|149
|Ping Chi Lau
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|149
|Bernhard Reitshammer
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|149
|Daniel Hunter
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|149
|Ilia Druzhinin
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|149
|Ivan Pavlov
|$200
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|149
|Travis Mahoney
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|149
|Rustam Gadirov
|$200
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|149
|Wesley Roberts
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|165
|Lawrence Palmer
|$100
|$100
|$0
|$100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|165
|Marek Botik
|$100
|$100
|$0
|$100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|165
|Yahor Dodaleu
|$100
|$100
|$0
|$0
|$100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
Women:
|Rank
|Name
|TOTAL
|Cluster 1
|Cluster 1 Bonus
|Moscow
|Berlin
|Eindhoven
|Cluster 2
|Cluster 2 Bonus
|Hong Kong
|Doha
|Cluster 3
|Cluster 3 Bonus
|Beijing
|Tokyo
|1
|Sarah Sjostrom
|$167,500
|$104,500
|$50,000
|$25,500
|$5,000
|$24,000
|$52,000
|$35,000
|$8,500
|$8,500
|$11,000
|$5,500
|$5,500
|2
|Katinka Hosszu
|$137,500
|$61,000
|$35,000
|$5,500
|$16,000
|$4,500
|$67,500
|$50,000
|$9,000
|$8,500
|$9,000
|$5,500
|$3,500
|3
|Ranomi Kromowidjojo
|$72,250
|$50,950
|$30,000
|$2,250
|$14,700
|$4,000
|$15,300
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$5,300
|$6,000
|$3,000
|$3,000
|4
|Emily Seebohm
|$65,350
|$15,700
|$5,000
|$4,000
|$2,500
|$4,200
|$40,900
|$30,000
|$4,900
|$6,000
|$8,750
|$4,500
|$4,250
|5
|Alia Atkinson
|$42,400
|$19,400
|$10,000
|$2,900
|$3,500
|$3,000
|$19,000
|$10,000
|$4,600
|$4,400
|$4,000
|$3,000
|$1,000
|6
|Mireia Belmonte
|$40,000
|$40,000
|$20,000
|$3,000
|$2,500
|$14,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|7
|Femke Heemskerk
|$33,050
|$4,800
|$1,500
|$1,650
|$1,650
|$28,250
|$20,000
|$4,950
|$3,300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|8
|Rikke Moller Pedersen
|$17,600
|$3,700
|$1,700
|$1,300
|$700
|$10,900
|$4,000
|$3,000
|$3,900
|$3,000
|$900
|$2,100
|9
|Zhang Yufei
|$13,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$9,500
|$3,000
|$3,250
|$3,250
|$3,750
|$3,250
|$500
|10
|Maalke De Waard
|$12,200
|$4,400
|$1,400
|$1,750
|$1,250
|$5,800
|$2,400
|$3,400
|$2,000
|$1,200
|$800
|11
|Cate Campbell
|$9,800
|$3,650
|$1,000
|$750
|$1,900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$6,150
|$2,750
|$3,400
|12
|Li Bingjie
|$8,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$5,100
|$2,800
|$2,300
|$3,400
|$1,400
|$2,000
|13
|Wang Jianjiahe
|$6,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,000
|$0
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$0
|14
|Franziska Hentke
|$4,500
|$3,500
|$1,800
|$400
|$1,300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|15
|Alexandra Wenk
|$4,200
|$950
|$550
|$0
|$400
|$3,250
|$400
|$2,850
|$0
|$0
|$0
|16
|Federica Pellegrini
|$3,750
|$3,750
|$1,750
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|17
|Boglarka Kapas
|$3,300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,100
|$0
|$1,100
|$2,200
|$1,200
|$1,000
|17
|Ruta Meilutyte
|$3,300
|$3,300
|$1,300
|$0
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|19
|Chan Kin Lok
|$3,200
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$2,500
|$800
|$1,700
|$300
|$300
|$0
|20
|Shen Duo
|$2,900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,700
|$950
|$1,750
|$200
|$200
|$0
|21
|Aleksandra Urbanczyk
|$2,850
|$2,850
|$1,300
|$1,550
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|22
|Runa Imai
|$2,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,500
|$1,800
|$700
|22
|Rikako Ikee
|$2,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,500
|$0
|$2,500
|22
|Jenna Laukkanen
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$600
|$1,900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|25
|Melanie Margalis
|$2,450
|$2,450
|$0
|$0
|$2,450
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|26
|Lisa Hopink
|$2,350
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,350
|$400
|$1,950
|$0
|$0
|$0
|27
|Kristel Kobrich
|$2,200
|$2,200
|$1,300
|$400
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|28
|Lisa Graf
|$2,050
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$1,800
|$700
|$1,100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|28
|Lena Kreundl
|$2,050
|$650
|$0
|$200
|$450
|$1,400
|$0
|$1,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|30
|Bronte Campbell
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,000
|$950
|$1,050
|30
|Yulia Efimova
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,000
|$0
|$2,000
|30
|Kierra Smith
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,000
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|30
|Sarah Kohler
|$2,000
|$2,000
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|34
|Regan Smith
|$1,900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,900
|$0
|$1,900
|34
|Christina Licciardi
|$1,900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,200
|$1,200
|$0
|$700
|$700
|$0
|34
|Stephanie Au
|$1,900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,900
|$1,900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|34
|Kira Toussaint
|$1,900
|$1,900
|$0
|$1,400
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|38
|Alicia Tchorz
|$1,800
|$1,800
|$1,800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|39
|Svetlana Chimrova
|$1,750
|$1,750
|$1,750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|39
|Veronika Popova
|$1,750
|$1,750
|$1,750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|41
|Jessica Whelan
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,600
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|41
|Lisa Zaiser
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,600
|$0
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|43
|Liu Xiang
|$1,550
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,550
|$1,550
|$0
|43
|Alex Walsh
|$1,550
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,550
|$0
|$1,550
|43
|Sze Hang Yu
|$1,550
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,550
|$1,550
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|46
|Kim Seoyeong
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|$1,100
|$400
|46
|Nam Wei Ho
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|46
|Fanny Lecluyse
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,000
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|49
|Etiene Medeiros
|$1,450
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,450
|$0
|$1,450
|49
|Olivia Smoliga
|$1,450
|$1,450
|$0
|$0
|$1,450
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|51
|Chen Jie
|$1,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$600
|$600
|$0
|51
|Peng Xuwei
|$1,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,200
|$0
|$1,200
|$200
|$200
|$0
|53
|Bao Lin
|$1,300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,300
|$600
|$700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|53
|Mikkayla Sheridan
|$1,300
|$1,300
|$0
|$900
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|55
|Zhu Menghui
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,200
|$1,200
|$0
|55
|Rainbow Ip
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,200
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|55
|Chen Yuxi
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,200
|$400
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|58
|Pernille Blume
|$1,100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,100
|$700
|$400
|58
|Dong Jie
|$1,100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,100
|$600
|$500
|58
|Miroslava Zaborska
|$1,100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,100
|$0
|$1,100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|58
|Hoi Kiu Lam
|$1,100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,100
|$1,100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|58
|Yujuan Chang
|$1,100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,100
|$1,100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|63
|Feng Junyang
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|63
|Hou Yawen
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|63
|Reona Aoki
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|63
|Yui Ohashi
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|63
|Ilaria Cusinato
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$400
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|63
|Ella Eastin
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|63
|Maria Temnikova
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|63
|Ilaria Bianchi
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|71
|Sayaka Akase
|$900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$900
|$500
|$400
|71
|Yu Jingyao
|$900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$900
|$700
|$200
|71
|Zhang Sishi
|$900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$600
|$600
|$0
|$300
|$300
|$0
|71
|Katii Tang
|$900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$900
|$900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|71
|Mimosa Jallow
|$900
|$900
|$0
|$900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|71
|Anna Egorova
|$900
|$900
|$900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|71
|Maria Kameneva
|$900
|$900
|$900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|78
|Chihiro Igarashi
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$800
|$0
|$800
|78
|Nikoleta Trnikova
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$800
|$0
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|78
|Kristen Straszacker
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|78
|Tessa Vermeulen
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$200
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|78
|Dominika Sztandera
|$800
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|78
|Blair Evans
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$500
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|78
|Kimberly Buys
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|85
|Rozaliya Nasretdinova
|$750
|$750
|$750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|85
|Anna Dowgiert
|$750
|$750
|$0
|$750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|87
|Jessica Vall
|$700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$700
|$0
|$700
|87
|Ai Yanhan
|$700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$200
|87
|Camille Cheng
|$700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$700
|$700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|87
|Emma Robinson
|$700
|$700
|$700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|87
|Diana Duraes
|$700
|$700
|$700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|87
|Dahlas Rogers
|$700
|$700
|$0
|$300
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|93
|Barbora Tomanova
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$600
|$0
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|93
|Toto Kwan To Wong
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$600
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|93
|Andrea Murez
|$600
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|93
|Marieke Tienstra
|$600
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|93
|Isabella Arcila
|$600
|$600
|$200
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|98
|Suo Ran
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$500
|$0
|98
|Shi Jinglin
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$500
|$0
|98
|Mayuko Mori
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$500
|98
|Kanako Watanabe
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$500
|98
|Sakiko Shimizu
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$500
|98
|Fatima Alkaramova
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|98
|Martina Van Berkel
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|98
|Nadine Laemmler
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|98
|Natalia Ivaneeva
|$500
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|98
|Breeja Larson
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|98
|Aliena Schmidtke
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|109
|Lia Neal
|$450
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$450
|$200
|$250
|109
|Daynara de Paula
|$450
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$450
|$0
|$450
|109
|Daria Kartashova
|$450
|$450
|$450
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|112
|Yang Caiping
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$400
|$400
|$0
|112
|Liu Jing
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$400
|$400
|$0
|112
|Paige Brombacher
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|112
|Ekaterina Shapanikova
|$400
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|112
|Martina Carraro
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|112
|Aisling Scott
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|112
|Anastasia Guzhenkova
|$400
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|112
|Arianna Castiglioni
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|112
|Daria Chikunova
|$400
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|112
|Robin Neumann
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|122
|Ye Shiwen
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$300
|$0
|122
|Park Yerin
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$300
|$0
|122
|Emi Moronuki
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$300
|122
|Rio Shirai
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$300
|122
|Tomomi Aoki
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$300
|122
|Mayuko Gotou
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$300
|122
|Miku Kozima
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$300
|122
|Ching Lam Wong
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|122
|Tsz Ching Chan
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|122
|Xu Huiyi
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|122
|Jenny Mensing
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|122
|Camille Dauba
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|122
|Marjolein Delno
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|122
|Carla Buchanan
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|122
|Tamara van Vliet
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|122
|Gemma Cooney
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|122
|Claudia Hufnagl
|$300
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|122
|Maya Tobehn
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|122
|Tessa Wallace
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|122
|Wang Guoyue
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|142
|Daria Ustinova
|$250
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|142
|Brittany Elmslie
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|142
|Anastasiia Fesikova
|$250
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|142
|Cornelia Pammer
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|146
|Zheng Muyan
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$200
|$0
|146
|Yu Zhuoxuan
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$200
|$0
|146
|Zhang Jiaqi
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$200
|$0
|146
|Natsumi Sakai
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$200
|146
|Rumi Teramoto
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$200
|146
|Mariia Temnikova
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$200
|146
|Waka Kobori
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$200
|146
|Rika Oomoto
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$200
|146
|Hiroko Makino
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$200
|146
|Maho Hirata
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$200
|146
|Natalie Kan
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|146
|Hiba Doueihy
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|146
|Ho Ching Leung
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|146
|Michelle Chu
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|146
|Dana Ann Chan
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|146
|Tamara Potocka
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|146
|Tsz Klu Chan
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|146
|Valerie Yue
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|146
|Marlene Kahler
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|146
|Josien Wijkhuijs
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|146
|Tamila Holub
|$200
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|146
|Danielle Carter
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|146
|Kristina Vershinina
|$200
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|146
|Vera Kalashnikova
|$200
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
