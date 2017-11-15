Tokyo World Cup Money Lists: 3 More In Line To Crack $100K

2017 FINA WORLD CUP – TOKYO

With one stop to go, Chad le Clos and Sarah Sjostrom lead the series money lists, but Vladimir Morozov, Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Kirill Prigoda look poised to join them over six figures by tour’s end.

Currently, Sjostrom leads all earners with $167,500, and she’s in line to win another $50K for winning cluster 3 and $150K on top of that for the series title. Le Clos has $138,850 and should get both of those bonuses as well to easily crack $300K. The only other swimmer currently over six figures is Katinka Hosszu, who has made $137,500 and should make about $30K from cluster 3 and $100,000 for the series bonus.

Three more are on the cusp of joining that group, though, depending on results of this weekend’s Singapore meet.

Morozov has $78,700 in the bank already and should be in line for the second-place $35K bonus for cluster 3, plus a $100K extra for taking second on the tour. Kromowidjojo has earned $72,250 already, should make $35K for cluster 3 and another $50K for the series. Meanwhile Prigoda has the highest total right now ($87,800) but is only lined up to make a smaller, $20K bonus for cluster 3 and a $50K bonus for his third-place series points.

You can see the full point standings here.

PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM

The prize money system has changed in 2017 – full series changes laid out in detail here.

Event Prizes

Prize money is given to the top 6 in each individual event:

Gold: $1500

Silver: $1000

Bronze: $500

4th: $400

5th: $300

6th: $200

Prize money is also given to the top 3 mixed relay teams (though no series points are earned).

Gold: $3000

Silver: $2000

Bronze: $1000

In our money lists, we’ve given each relay member one quarter of that money, which amounts to $750 for a win, $500 for second and $250 for third.

World Record Bonuses

Each world record is worth a $10,000 bonus.

Cluster Bonuses

The 9-meet series is broken into 3 clusters of 3 meets each. Each cluster awards bonuses for the top 8 athletes in points over those three meets. An athlete must swim all 3 meets in the cluster to earn a cluster bonus:

1st: $50,000

2nd: $35,000

3rd: $30,000

4th: $20,000

5th: $10,000

6th: $5,000

7th: $4,000

8th: $3,000

Series Bonuses

And the series as a whole will give out bonuses to the top 3 men and women in total series points:

1st: $150,000

2nd: $100,000

3rd: $50,000

WORLD CUP MONEY LISTS

Men:

Rank Name TOTAL Cluster 1 Cluster 1 Bonus Moscow Berlin Eindhoven Cluster 2 Cluster 2 Bonus Hong Kong Doha Cluster 3 Cluster 3 Bonus Beijing Tokyo 1 Chad le Clos $138,850 $63,800 $50,000 $4,500 $4,500 $4,800 $65,250 $50,000 $7,500 $7,750 $9,800 $4,800 $5,000 2 Kirill Prigoda $87,800 $44,250 $35,000 $2,750 $3,000 $3,500 $40,000 $30,000 $5,000 $5,000 $3,550 $1,250 $2,300 3 Vladimir Morozov $78,700 $40,900 $30,000 $5,200 $1,500 $4,200 $32,200 $20,000 $5,800 $6,400 $5,600 $3,300 $2,300 4 Tom Shields $69,050 $24,150 $20,000 $950 $1,700 $1,500 $44,900 $35,000 $5,500 $4,400 $0 $0 $0 5 Cameron van der Burgh $31,500 $15,500 $10,000 $1,500 $2,500 $1,500 $16,000 $10,000 $3,000 $3,000 $0 $0 $0 6 Christian Diener $19,600 $4,450 $1,750 $700 $2,000 $13,850 $5,000 $3,400 $5,450 $1,300 $500 $800 7 Masaki Kaneko $13,500 $11,000 $5,000 $1,500 $2,500 $2,000 $0 $0 $0 $2,500 $500 $2,000 8 Ilya Shymanovich $13,000 $3,700 $2,000 $900 $800 $8,000 $4,000 $2,000 $2,000 $1,300 $500 $800 9 Gabriele Detti $11,800 $4,300 $1,300 $1,500 $1,500 $7,500 $3,000 $2,500 $2,000 $0 $0 $0 10 Pavel Sankovich $11,600 $4,300 $1,900 $500 $1,900 $5,100 $2,600 $2,500 $2,200 $1,200 $1,000 11 Radoslaw Kawecki $9,800 $5,550 $2,300 $3,250 $0 $4,250 $2,300 $1,950 $0 $0 $0 12 Kenneth To $7,650 $2,800 $500 $500 $1,800 $3,250 $3,250 $0 $1,600 $1,300 $300 13 Philip Heintz $7,350 $7,350 $2,050 $3,400 $1,900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 14 Arno Kamminga $6,700 $2,200 $0 $1,050 $1,150 $4,100 $2,250 $1,850 $400 $0 $400 15 Kyle Stolk $6,500 $1,800 $0 $600 $1,200 $3,700 $1,750 $1,950 $1,000 $500 $500 16 Thom de Boer $6,150 $2,450 $0 $750 $1,700 $3,700 $1,800 $1,900 $0 $0 $0 17 Yasuhiro Koseki $6,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $6,000 $3,000 $3,000 18 Daiya Seto $5,400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $5,400 $2,400 $3,000 19 Ayrton Sweeney $4,900 $1,000 $500 $500 $0 $3,900 $2,300 $1,600 $0 $0 $0 20 Xu Jiayu $4,750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $4,750 $2,750 $2,000 21 Jesse Puts $4,450 $3,450 $200 $1,500 $1,750 $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $500 $500 22 Aleksandr Krasnykh $4,300 $4,300 $2,500 $300 $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 23 Damian Wierling $4,150 $0 $0 $0 $0 $4,150 $1,500 $2,650 $0 $0 $0 24 Henrik Christiansen $4,000 $4,000 $500 $1,000 $2,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 25 Ryosuke Irie $3,900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,900 $1,900 $2,000 26 Cameron McEvoy $3,800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,800 $1,150 $2,650 26 Wojciech Wojdak $3,800 $900 $400 $500 $0 $2,900 $1,500 $1,400 $0 $0 $0 28 David Foldhazi $3,700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,100 $1,700 $1,400 $600 $400 $200 29 Daniil Pasynkov $3,600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,600 $1,500 $2,100 $0 $0 $0 30 Qibin Zhang $3,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,000 $1,250 $1,750 $500 $500 $0 31 Yauhen Tsurkin $3,350 $2,350 $650 $1,000 $700 $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000 $0 32 Qiu Ziao $3,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,000 $2,000 $0 $1,200 $1,200 $0 33 Benjamin Hockin $3,150 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,150 $1,800 $1,350 $0 $0 $0 34 Mitchell Larkin $2,800 $2,800 $1,200 $300 $1,300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 35 Nelson Silva Junior $2,550 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,300 $1,200 $1,100 $250 $0 $250 36 Ji Xinjie $2,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,500 $2,500 $0 36 Gergely Gyurta $2,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,000 $0 $2,000 $500 $500 $0 36 Maksym Shemberev $2,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,500 $0 $2,500 $0 $0 $0 36 Adam Barrett $2,500 $2,500 $2,000 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 36 Pawe Juraszek $2,500 $2,500 $2,000 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 41 Sergei Fesikov $2,250 $2,250 $2,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 42 Brodie Cook $2,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,200 $1,100 $1,100 $0 $0 $0 43 Yuya Yajima $2,100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,100 $1,200 $900 $0 $0 $0 44 Andrii Govorov $2,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,000 $1,500 $500 44 Mykhailo Romanchuk $2,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,000 $500 $1,500 46 Yan Zibei $1,950 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,950 $1,950 $0 47 Filip Zaborowski $1,900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,900 $800 $1,100 $0 $0 $0 47 Dominik Kozma $1,900 $1,900 $0 $1,900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 49 Shinri Shioura $1,800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,800 $1,400 $400 49 David Verraszto $1,800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,800 $1,300 $500 49 Anton Chupkov $1,800 $1,400 $700 $200 $500 $0 $0 $0 $400 $400 $0 52 Michael Andrew $1,750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,750 $1,000 $750 53 Matthew Wilson $1,550 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,550 $800 $750 54 Li Xiang $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,500 $700 $800 $0 $0 $0 54 Renato Prono $1,500 $700 $0 $300 $400 $800 $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 54 Kacper Majchrzak $1,500 $1,500 $0 $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 54 Marco Orsi $1,500 $1,500 $500 $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 58 Masayuki Umemoto $1,400 $1,100 $0 $500 $600 $0 $0 $0 $300 $0 $300 58 Fabio Scozzoli $1,400 $1,400 $0 $1,400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 58 Grigory Tarasevich $1,400 $1,400 $400 $700 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 58 Matteo Rivolta $1,400 $1,400 $400 $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 62 Ramon Klenz $1,350 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,350 $700 $650 $0 $0 $0 63 Peter Bernek $1,300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,300 $0 $1,300 63 Jacob Hansford $1,300 $500 $0 $0 $500 $800 $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 65 Alexander Graham $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $0 66 Zhuravl Toumarkin $1,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,200 $1,200 $0 66 Park Taehwan $1,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,200 $0 $1,200 66 Ilya Khomenko $1,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,200 $500 $700 $0 $0 $0 66 Tamas Kenderesi $1,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,200 $600 $600 $0 $0 $0 70 Takeharu Fujimori $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $0 $1,000 70 Nao Horomura $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $0 $1,000 70 Federico Turrini $1,000 $1,000 $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 70 Marco Koch $1,000 $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 74 Anthony Ervin $950 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200 $0 $750 $0 $750 74 Nic Fink $950 $950 $0 $0 $950 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 76 Matthew Stanley $900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $900 $500 $400 76 Clement Mignon $900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $900 $400 $500 76 Ferry Weertman $900 $900 $0 $0 $900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 79 Wang Shun $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $800 $800 $0 79 Ippei Watanabe $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $800 $0 $800 79 Jacob Heidtmann $800 $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $400 $400 $0 79 Douglas Erasmus $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $800 $0 $800 $0 $0 $0 79 Basten Caerts $800 $800 $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 79 Clyde Lewis $800 $800 $0 $300 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 79 Danas Rapsys $800 $800 $0 $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 79 Jonathan Gomez $800 $800 $200 $400 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 87 Louis Townsend $750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $750 $0 $750 87 William Stockwell $750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $750 $0 $750 87 Kin Tat Kent Cheung $750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $750 $750 $0 $0 $0 $0 87 Jack Cartwright $750 $750 $0 $250 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 87 James Roberts $750 $750 $0 $250 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 92 Konrad Czerniak $700 $700 $0 $700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 92 Maarten Brzoskowski $700 $700 $0 $0 $700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 92 Riku Potyakivi $700 $700 $0 $700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 95 Pace Clark $650 $650 $0 $0 $650 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 96 Masaki Niiyama $600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $600 $0 $600 96 Joeri Verlinden $600 $600 $0 $0 $600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 96 Viktar Staselovich $600 $600 $200 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 99 Sun Jiajun $550 $0 $0 $0 $0 $550 $0 $550 $0 $0 $0 99 Oleg Kostin $550 $550 $550 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 101 Junya Koga $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $500 $0 101 Qin Haiyang $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $500 $0 101 Yu Hexin $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $500 $0 101 Bobby Hurley $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $500 $0 101 Takeshi Kawamoto $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $0 $500 101 Katsumi Nakamura $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $0 $500 101 Katsuhiro Matsumoto $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $0 $500 101 Sergii Frolov $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $0 $500 101 Keita Sunama $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $0 $500 101 Li Zhuhao $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $0 $500 101 Ari-Pekka Liukkonen $500 $500 $0 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 101 Jake Packard $500 $500 $0 $0 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 101 Jakub Skierka $500 $500 $300 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 101 Mikhail Vekovishchev $500 $500 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 101 Tomasz Polewka $500 $500 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 116 Raphael Rodrigues $450 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $450 $0 $450 117 Poul Zellman $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $400 $400 $0 117 Wang Peng $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $400 $400 $0 117 Naito Ehara $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $400 $0 $400 117 Masato Sakai $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $400 $0 $400 117 Shiu Yue Lau $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 117 Aleksandr Osipenko $400 $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 117 Florian Wellbrock $400 $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 117 Markus Lie $400 $400 $200 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 117 Maxim Lobanovskij $400 $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 117 Nikita Lobintsev $400 $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 127 Li Guangyuan $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $300 $0 127 Wang Yizhe $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $300 $0 127 Hayato Watanabe $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $0 $300 127 Syogo Takeda $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $0 $300 127 Tomoya Takeuchi $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $0 $300 127 Jonathan Tan $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 127 Kai Tik Marcus Mok $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 127 Alexander Fedorov $300 $300 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 127 Delvidas Margevicius $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 127 Eduard Valiakhmetov $300 $300 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 127 Egor Suchkov $300 $300 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 127 Kyle Chalmers $300 $300 $0 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 127 Patrick Staber $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 127 Ruwen Straub $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 141 Wang Lizhuo $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $250 $250 $0 141 Xu Qiheng $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $250 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 141 Alexander Knabl $250 $250 $0 $0 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 141 Alexander Trampitsch $250 $250 $0 $0 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 141 Kirill Kiselev $250 $250 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 141 Marcin Stolarski $250 $250 $0 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 141 Nikita Korolev $250 $250 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 141 Roman Shevliakov $250 $250 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 149 Bradley Woodward $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200 $0 149 Junya Hasegawa $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200 149 Youta Nakamura $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200 149 Kouhei Itou $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200 149 Juran Mizohata $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200 149 Yuuya Yajima $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200 149 Henre Louw $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 149 Leith Shankland $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 149 Ping Chi Lau $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 149 Bernhard Reitshammer $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 149 Daniel Hunter $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 149 Ilia Druzhinin $200 $200 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 149 Ivan Pavlov $200 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 149 Travis Mahoney $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 149 Rustam Gadirov $200 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 149 Wesley Roberts $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 165 Lawrence Palmer $100 $100 $0 $100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 165 Marek Botik $100 $100 $0 $100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 165 Yahor Dodaleu $100 $100 $0 $0 $100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0

Women: