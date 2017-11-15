Tokyo World Cup Money Lists: 3 More In Line To Crack $100K

2017 FINA WORLD CUP – TOKYO

With one stop to go, Chad le Clos and Sarah Sjostrom lead the series money lists, but Vladimir MorozovRanomi Kromowidjojo and Kirill Prigoda look poised to join them over six figures by tour’s end.

Currently, Sjostrom leads all earners with $167,500, and she’s in line to win another $50K for winning cluster 3 and $150K on top of that for the series title. Le Clos has $138,850 and should get both of those bonuses as well to easily crack $300K. The only other swimmer currently over six figures is Katinka Hosszuwho has made $137,500 and should make about $30K from cluster 3 and $100,000 for the series bonus.

Three more are on the cusp of joining that group, though, depending on results of this weekend’s Singapore meet.

Morozov has $78,700 in the bank already and should be in line for the second-place $35K bonus for cluster 3, plus a $100K extra for taking second on the tour. Kromowidjojo has earned $72,250 already, should make $35K for cluster 3 and another $50K for the series. Meanwhile Prigoda has the highest total right now ($87,800) but is only lined up to make a smaller, $20K bonus for cluster 3 and a $50K bonus for his third-place series points.

You can see the full point standings here.

 

PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM

The prize money system has changed in 2017 – full series changes laid out in detail here.

Event Prizes

Prize money is given to the top 6 in each individual event:

  • Gold: $1500
  • Silver: $1000
  • Bronze: $500
  • 4th: $400
  • 5th: $300
  • 6th: $200

Prize money is also given to the top 3 mixed relay teams (though no series points are earned).

  • Gold: $3000
  • Silver: $2000
  • Bronze: $1000

In our money lists, we’ve given each relay member one quarter of that money, which amounts to $750 for a win, $500 for second and $250 for third.

World Record Bonuses

Each world record is worth a $10,000 bonus.

Cluster Bonuses

The 9-meet series is broken into 3 clusters of 3 meets each. Each cluster awards bonuses for the top 8 athletes in points over those three meets. An athlete must swim all 3 meets in the cluster to earn a cluster bonus:

  • 1st: $50,000
  • 2nd: $35,000
  • 3rd: $30,000
  • 4th: $20,000
  • 5th: $10,000
  • 6th: $5,000
  • 7th: $4,000
  • 8th: $3,000

Series Bonuses

And the series as a whole will give out bonuses to the top 3 men and women in total series points:

  • 1st: $150,000
  • 2nd: $100,000
  • 3rd: $50,000

WORLD CUP MONEY LISTS

Men:

Rank Name TOTAL Cluster 1 Cluster 1 Bonus Moscow Berlin Eindhoven Cluster 2 Cluster 2 Bonus Hong Kong Doha Cluster 3 Cluster 3 Bonus Beijing Tokyo
1 Chad le Clos $138,850 $63,800 $50,000 $4,500 $4,500 $4,800 $65,250 $50,000 $7,500 $7,750 $9,800 $4,800 $5,000
2 Kirill Prigoda $87,800 $44,250 $35,000 $2,750 $3,000 $3,500 $40,000 $30,000 $5,000 $5,000 $3,550 $1,250 $2,300
3 Vladimir Morozov $78,700 $40,900 $30,000 $5,200 $1,500 $4,200 $32,200 $20,000 $5,800 $6,400 $5,600 $3,300 $2,300
4 Tom Shields $69,050 $24,150 $20,000 $950 $1,700 $1,500 $44,900 $35,000 $5,500 $4,400 $0 $0 $0
5 Cameron van der Burgh $31,500 $15,500 $10,000 $1,500 $2,500 $1,500 $16,000 $10,000 $3,000 $3,000 $0 $0 $0
6 Christian Diener $19,600 $4,450 $1,750 $700 $2,000 $13,850 $5,000 $3,400 $5,450 $1,300 $500 $800
7 Masaki Kaneko $13,500 $11,000 $5,000 $1,500 $2,500 $2,000 $0 $0 $0 $2,500 $500 $2,000
8 Ilya Shymanovich $13,000 $3,700 $2,000 $900 $800 $8,000 $4,000 $2,000 $2,000 $1,300 $500 $800
9 Gabriele Detti $11,800 $4,300 $1,300 $1,500 $1,500 $7,500 $3,000 $2,500 $2,000 $0 $0 $0
10 Pavel Sankovich $11,600 $4,300 $1,900 $500 $1,900 $5,100 $2,600 $2,500 $2,200 $1,200 $1,000
11 Radoslaw Kawecki $9,800 $5,550 $2,300 $3,250 $0 $4,250 $2,300 $1,950 $0 $0 $0
12 Kenneth To $7,650 $2,800 $500 $500 $1,800 $3,250 $3,250 $0 $1,600 $1,300 $300
13 Philip Heintz $7,350 $7,350 $2,050 $3,400 $1,900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
14 Arno Kamminga $6,700 $2,200 $0 $1,050 $1,150 $4,100 $2,250 $1,850 $400 $0 $400
15 Kyle Stolk $6,500 $1,800 $0 $600 $1,200 $3,700 $1,750 $1,950 $1,000 $500 $500
16 Thom de Boer $6,150 $2,450 $0 $750 $1,700 $3,700 $1,800 $1,900 $0 $0 $0
17 Yasuhiro Koseki $6,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $6,000 $3,000 $3,000
18 Daiya Seto $5,400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $5,400 $2,400 $3,000
19 Ayrton Sweeney $4,900 $1,000 $500 $500 $0 $3,900 $2,300 $1,600 $0 $0 $0
20 Xu Jiayu $4,750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $4,750 $2,750 $2,000
21 Jesse Puts $4,450 $3,450 $200 $1,500 $1,750 $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $500 $500
22 Aleksandr Krasnykh $4,300 $4,300 $2,500 $300 $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
23 Damian Wierling $4,150 $0 $0 $0 $0 $4,150 $1,500 $2,650 $0 $0 $0
24 Henrik Christiansen $4,000 $4,000 $500 $1,000 $2,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
25 Ryosuke Irie $3,900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,900 $1,900 $2,000
26 Cameron McEvoy $3,800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,800 $1,150 $2,650
26 Wojciech Wojdak $3,800 $900 $400 $500 $0 $2,900 $1,500 $1,400 $0 $0 $0
28 David Foldhazi $3,700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,100 $1,700 $1,400 $600 $400 $200
29 Daniil Pasynkov $3,600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,600 $1,500 $2,100 $0 $0 $0
30 Qibin Zhang $3,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,000 $1,250 $1,750 $500 $500 $0
31 Yauhen Tsurkin $3,350 $2,350 $650 $1,000 $700 $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000 $0
32 Qiu Ziao $3,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,000 $2,000 $0 $1,200 $1,200 $0
33 Benjamin Hockin $3,150 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,150 $1,800 $1,350 $0 $0 $0
34 Mitchell Larkin $2,800 $2,800 $1,200 $300 $1,300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
35 Nelson Silva Junior $2,550 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,300 $1,200 $1,100 $250 $0 $250
36 Ji Xinjie $2,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,500 $2,500 $0
36 Gergely Gyurta $2,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,000 $0 $2,000 $500 $500 $0
36 Maksym Shemberev $2,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,500 $0 $2,500 $0 $0 $0
36 Adam Barrett $2,500 $2,500 $2,000 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
36 Pawe Juraszek $2,500 $2,500 $2,000 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
41 Sergei Fesikov $2,250 $2,250 $2,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
42 Brodie Cook $2,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,200 $1,100 $1,100 $0 $0 $0
43 Yuya Yajima $2,100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,100 $1,200 $900 $0 $0 $0
44 Andrii Govorov $2,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,000 $1,500 $500
44 Mykhailo Romanchuk $2,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,000 $500 $1,500
46 Yan Zibei $1,950 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,950 $1,950 $0
47 Filip Zaborowski $1,900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,900 $800 $1,100 $0 $0 $0
47 Dominik Kozma $1,900 $1,900 $0 $1,900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
49 Shinri Shioura $1,800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,800 $1,400 $400
49 David Verraszto $1,800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,800 $1,300 $500
49 Anton Chupkov $1,800 $1,400 $700 $200 $500 $0 $0 $0 $400 $400 $0
52 Michael Andrew $1,750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,750 $1,000 $750
53 Matthew Wilson $1,550 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,550 $800 $750
54 Li Xiang $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,500 $700 $800 $0 $0 $0
54 Renato Prono $1,500 $700 $0 $300 $400 $800 $400 $400 $0 $0 $0
54 Kacper Majchrzak $1,500 $1,500 $0 $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
54 Marco Orsi $1,500 $1,500 $500 $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
58 Masayuki Umemoto $1,400 $1,100 $0 $500 $600 $0 $0 $0 $300 $0 $300
58 Fabio Scozzoli $1,400 $1,400 $0 $1,400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
58 Grigory Tarasevich $1,400 $1,400 $400 $700 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
58 Matteo Rivolta $1,400 $1,400 $400 $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
62 Ramon Klenz $1,350 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,350 $700 $650 $0 $0 $0
63 Peter Bernek $1,300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,300 $0 $1,300
63 Jacob Hansford $1,300 $500 $0 $0 $500 $800 $800 $0 $0 $0 $0
65 Alexander Graham $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $0
66 Zhuravl Toumarkin $1,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,200 $1,200 $0
66 Park Taehwan $1,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,200 $0 $1,200
66 Ilya Khomenko $1,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,200 $500 $700 $0 $0 $0
66 Tamas Kenderesi $1,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,200 $600 $600 $0 $0 $0
70 Takeharu Fujimori $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $0 $1,000
70 Nao Horomura $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $0 $1,000
70 Federico Turrini $1,000 $1,000 $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
70 Marco Koch $1,000 $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
74 Anthony Ervin $950 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200 $0 $750 $0 $750
74 Nic Fink $950 $950 $0 $0 $950 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
76 Matthew Stanley $900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $900 $500 $400
76 Clement Mignon $900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $900 $400 $500
76 Ferry Weertman $900 $900 $0 $0 $900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
79 Wang Shun $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $800 $800 $0
79 Ippei Watanabe $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $800 $0 $800
79 Jacob Heidtmann $800 $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $400 $400 $0
79 Douglas Erasmus $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $800 $0 $800 $0 $0 $0
79 Basten Caerts $800 $800 $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
79 Clyde Lewis $800 $800 $0 $300 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
79 Danas Rapsys $800 $800 $0 $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
79 Jonathan Gomez $800 $800 $200 $400 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
87 Louis Townsend $750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $750 $0 $750
87 William Stockwell $750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $750 $0 $750
87 Kin Tat Kent Cheung $750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $750 $750 $0 $0 $0 $0
87 Jack Cartwright $750 $750 $0 $250 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
87 James Roberts $750 $750 $0 $250 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
92 Konrad Czerniak $700 $700 $0 $700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
92 Maarten Brzoskowski $700 $700 $0 $0 $700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
92 Riku Potyakivi $700 $700 $0 $700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
95 Pace Clark $650 $650 $0 $0 $650 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
96 Masaki Niiyama $600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $600 $0 $600
96 Joeri Verlinden $600 $600 $0 $0 $600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
96 Viktar Staselovich $600 $600 $200 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
99 Sun Jiajun $550 $0 $0 $0 $0 $550 $0 $550 $0 $0 $0
99 Oleg Kostin $550 $550 $550 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
101 Junya Koga $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $500 $0
101 Qin Haiyang $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $500 $0
101 Yu Hexin $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $500 $0
101 Bobby Hurley $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $500 $0
101 Takeshi Kawamoto $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $0 $500
101 Katsumi Nakamura $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $0 $500
101 Katsuhiro Matsumoto $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $0 $500
101 Sergii Frolov $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $0 $500
101 Keita Sunama $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $0 $500
101 Li Zhuhao $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $0 $500
101 Ari-Pekka Liukkonen $500 $500 $0 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
101 Jake Packard $500 $500 $0 $0 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
101 Jakub Skierka $500 $500 $300 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
101 Mikhail Vekovishchev $500 $500 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
101 Tomasz Polewka $500 $500 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
116 Raphael Rodrigues $450 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $450 $0 $450
117 Poul Zellman $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $400 $400 $0
117 Wang Peng $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $400 $400 $0
117 Naito Ehara $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $400 $0 $400
117 Masato Sakai $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $400 $0 $400
117 Shiu Yue Lau $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0
117 Aleksandr Osipenko $400 $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
117 Florian Wellbrock $400 $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
117 Markus Lie $400 $400 $200 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
117 Maxim Lobanovskij $400 $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
117 Nikita Lobintsev $400 $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
127 Li Guangyuan $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $300 $0
127 Wang Yizhe $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $300 $0
127 Hayato Watanabe $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $0 $300
127 Syogo Takeda $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $0 $300
127 Tomoya Takeuchi $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $0 $300
127 Jonathan Tan $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0
127 Kai Tik Marcus Mok $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0
127 Alexander Fedorov $300 $300 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
127 Delvidas Margevicius $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
127 Eduard Valiakhmetov $300 $300 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
127 Egor Suchkov $300 $300 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
127 Kyle Chalmers $300 $300 $0 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
127 Patrick Staber $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
127 Ruwen Straub $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
141 Wang Lizhuo $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $250 $250 $0
141 Xu Qiheng $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $250 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0
141 Alexander Knabl $250 $250 $0 $0 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
141 Alexander Trampitsch $250 $250 $0 $0 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
141 Kirill Kiselev $250 $250 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
141 Marcin Stolarski $250 $250 $0 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
141 Nikita Korolev $250 $250 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
141 Roman Shevliakov $250 $250 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
149 Bradley Woodward $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200 $0
149 Junya Hasegawa $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200
149 Youta Nakamura $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200
149 Kouhei Itou $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200
149 Juran Mizohata $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200
149 Yuuya Yajima $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200
149 Henre Louw $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0
149 Leith Shankland $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0
149 Ping Chi Lau $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0
149 Bernhard Reitshammer $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
149 Daniel Hunter $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
149 Ilia Druzhinin $200 $200 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
149 Ivan Pavlov $200 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
149 Travis Mahoney $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
149 Rustam Gadirov $200 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
149 Wesley Roberts $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
165 Lawrence Palmer $100 $100 $0 $100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
165 Marek Botik $100 $100 $0 $100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
165 Yahor Dodaleu $100 $100 $0 $0 $100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0

Women:

Rank Name TOTAL Cluster 1 Cluster 1 Bonus Moscow Berlin Eindhoven Cluster 2 Cluster 2 Bonus Hong Kong Doha Cluster 3 Cluster 3 Bonus Beijing Tokyo
1 Sarah Sjostrom $167,500 $104,500 $50,000 $25,500 $5,000 $24,000 $52,000 $35,000 $8,500 $8,500 $11,000 $5,500 $5,500
2 Katinka Hosszu $137,500 $61,000 $35,000 $5,500 $16,000 $4,500 $67,500 $50,000 $9,000 $8,500 $9,000 $5,500 $3,500
3 Ranomi Kromowidjojo $72,250 $50,950 $30,000 $2,250 $14,700 $4,000 $15,300 $5,000 $5,000 $5,300 $6,000 $3,000 $3,000
4 Emily Seebohm $65,350 $15,700 $5,000 $4,000 $2,500 $4,200 $40,900 $30,000 $4,900 $6,000 $8,750 $4,500 $4,250
5 Alia Atkinson $42,400 $19,400 $10,000 $2,900 $3,500 $3,000 $19,000 $10,000 $4,600 $4,400 $4,000 $3,000 $1,000
6 Mireia Belmonte $40,000 $40,000 $20,000 $3,000 $2,500 $14,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
7 Femke Heemskerk $33,050 $4,800 $1,500 $1,650 $1,650 $28,250 $20,000 $4,950 $3,300 $0 $0 $0
8 Rikke Moller Pedersen $17,600 $3,700 $1,700 $1,300 $700 $10,900 $4,000 $3,000 $3,900 $3,000 $900 $2,100
9 Zhang Yufei $13,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $9,500 $3,000 $3,250 $3,250 $3,750 $3,250 $500
10 Maalke De Waard $12,200 $4,400 $1,400 $1,750 $1,250 $5,800 $2,400 $3,400 $2,000 $1,200 $800
11 Cate Campbell $9,800 $3,650 $1,000 $750 $1,900 $0 $0 $0 $6,150 $2,750 $3,400
12 Li Bingjie $8,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $5,100 $2,800 $2,300 $3,400 $1,400 $2,000
13 Wang Jianjiahe $6,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,000 $0 $3,000 $3,000 $3,000 $0
14 Franziska Hentke $4,500 $3,500 $1,800 $400 $1,300 $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000 $0
15 Alexandra Wenk $4,200 $950 $550 $0 $400 $3,250 $400 $2,850 $0 $0 $0
16 Federica Pellegrini $3,750 $3,750 $1,750 $1,000 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
17 Boglarka Kapas $3,300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,100 $0 $1,100 $2,200 $1,200 $1,000
17 Ruta Meilutyte $3,300 $3,300 $1,300 $0 $2,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
19 Chan Kin Lok $3,200 $400 $400 $0 $0 $2,500 $800 $1,700 $300 $300 $0
20 Shen Duo $2,900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,700 $950 $1,750 $200 $200 $0
21 Aleksandra Urbanczyk $2,850 $2,850 $1,300 $1,550 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
22 Runa Imai $2,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,500 $1,800 $700
22 Rikako Ikee $2,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,500 $0 $2,500
22 Jenna Laukkanen $2,500 $2,500 $600 $1,900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
25 Melanie Margalis $2,450 $2,450 $0 $0 $2,450 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
26 Lisa Hopink $2,350 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,350 $400 $1,950 $0 $0 $0
27 Kristel Kobrich $2,200 $2,200 $1,300 $400 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
28 Lisa Graf $2,050 $250 $250 $0 $0 $1,800 $700 $1,100 $0 $0 $0
28 Lena Kreundl $2,050 $650 $0 $200 $450 $1,400 $0 $1,400 $0 $0 $0
30 Bronte Campbell $2,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,000 $950 $1,050
30 Yulia Efimova $2,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,000 $0 $2,000
30 Kierra Smith $2,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,000 $2,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
30 Sarah Kohler $2,000 $2,000 $0 $1,000 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
34 Regan Smith $1,900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,900 $0 $1,900
34 Christina Licciardi $1,900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,200 $1,200 $0 $700 $700 $0
34 Stephanie Au $1,900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,900 $1,900 $0 $0 $0 $0
34 Kira Toussaint $1,900 $1,900 $0 $1,400 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
38 Alicia Tchorz $1,800 $1,800 $1,800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
39 Svetlana Chimrova $1,750 $1,750 $1,750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
39 Veronika Popova $1,750 $1,750 $1,750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
41 Jessica Whelan $1,600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,600 $1,600 $0 $0 $0 $0
41 Lisa Zaiser $1,600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,600 $0 $1,600 $0 $0 $0
43 Liu Xiang $1,550 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,550 $1,550 $0
43 Alex Walsh $1,550 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,550 $0 $1,550
43 Sze Hang Yu $1,550 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,550 $1,550 $0 $0 $0 $0
46 Kim Seoyeong $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,500 $1,100 $400
46 Nam Wei Ho $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,500 $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $0
46 Fanny Lecluyse $1,500 $1,500 $0 $1,000 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
49 Etiene Medeiros $1,450 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,450 $0 $1,450
49 Olivia Smoliga $1,450 $1,450 $0 $0 $1,450 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
51 Chen Jie $1,400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $800 $800 $0 $600 $600 $0
51 Peng Xuwei $1,400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,200 $0 $1,200 $200 $200 $0
53 Bao Lin $1,300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,300 $600 $700 $0 $0 $0
53 Mikkayla Sheridan $1,300 $1,300 $0 $900 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
55 Zhu Menghui $1,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,200 $1,200 $0
55 Rainbow Ip $1,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,200 $1,200 $0 $0 $0 $0
55 Chen Yuxi $1,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,200 $400 $800 $0 $0 $0
58 Pernille Blume $1,100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,100 $700 $400
58 Dong Jie $1,100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,100 $600 $500
58 Miroslava Zaborska $1,100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,100 $0 $1,100 $0 $0 $0
58 Hoi Kiu Lam $1,100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,100 $1,100 $0 $0 $0 $0
58 Yujuan Chang $1,100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,100 $1,100 $0 $0 $0 $0
63 Feng Junyang $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000 $0
63 Hou Yawen $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000 $0
63 Reona Aoki $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $0 $1,000
63 Yui Ohashi $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $0 $1,000
63 Ilaria Cusinato $1,000 $1,000 $0 $400 $600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
63 Ella Eastin $1,000 $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
63 Maria Temnikova $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
63 Ilaria Bianchi $1,000 $1,000 $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
71 Sayaka Akase $900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $900 $500 $400
71 Yu Jingyao $900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $900 $700 $200
71 Zhang Sishi $900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $600 $600 $0 $300 $300 $0
71 Katii Tang $900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $900 $900 $0 $0 $0 $0
71 Mimosa Jallow $900 $900 $0 $900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
71 Anna Egorova $900 $900 $900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
71 Maria Kameneva $900 $900 $900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
78 Chihiro Igarashi $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $800 $0 $800
78 Nikoleta Trnikova $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $800 $0 $800 $0 $0 $0
78 Kristen Straszacker $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $800 $800 $0 $0 $0 $0
78 Tessa Vermeulen $800 $800 $0 $200 $600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
78 Dominika Sztandera $800 $800 $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
78 Blair Evans $800 $800 $0 $500 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
78 Kimberly Buys $800 $800 $0 $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
85 Rozaliya Nasretdinova $750 $750 $750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
85 Anna Dowgiert $750 $750 $0 $750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
87 Jessica Vall $700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $700 $0 $700
87 Ai Yanhan $700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $500 $0 $200 $0 $200
87 Camille Cheng $700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $700 $700 $0 $0 $0 $0
87 Emma Robinson $700 $700 $700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
87 Diana Duraes $700 $700 $700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
87 Dahlas Rogers $700 $700 $0 $300 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
93 Barbora Tomanova $600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $600 $0 $600 $0 $0 $0
93 Toto Kwan To Wong $600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $600 $600 $0 $0 $0 $0
93 Andrea Murez $600 $600 $0 $0 $600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
93 Marieke Tienstra $600 $600 $0 $0 $600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
93 Isabella Arcila $600 $600 $200 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
98 Suo Ran $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $500 $0
98 Shi Jinglin $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $500 $0
98 Mayuko Mori $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $0 $500
98 Kanako Watanabe $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $0 $500
98 Sakiko Shimizu $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $0 $500
98 Fatima Alkaramova $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $0 $500 $0 $0 $0
98 Martina Van Berkel $500 $500 $0 $0 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
98 Nadine Laemmler $500 $500 $0 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
98 Natalia Ivaneeva $500 $500 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
98 Breeja Larson $500 $500 $0 $0 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
98 Aliena Schmidtke $500 $500 $0 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
109 Lia Neal $450 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $450 $200 $250
109 Daynara de Paula $450 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $450 $0 $450
109 Daria Kartashova $450 $450 $450 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
112 Yang Caiping $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $400 $400 $0
112 Liu Jing $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $400 $400 $0
112 Paige Brombacher $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0
112 Ekaterina Shapanikova $400 $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
112 Martina Carraro $400 $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
112 Aisling Scott $400 $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
112 Anastasia Guzhenkova $400 $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
112 Arianna Castiglioni $400 $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
112 Daria Chikunova $400 $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
112 Robin Neumann $400 $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
122 Ye Shiwen $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $300 $0
122 Park Yerin $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $300 $0
122 Emi Moronuki $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $0 $300
122 Rio Shirai $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $0 $300
122 Tomomi Aoki $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $0 $300
122 Mayuko Gotou $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $0 $300
122 Miku Kozima $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $0 $300
122 Ching Lam Wong $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0
122 Tsz Ching Chan $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0
122 Xu Huiyi $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0
122 Jenny Mensing $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
122 Camille Dauba $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
122 Marjolein Delno $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
122 Carla Buchanan $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
122 Tamara van Vliet $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
122 Gemma Cooney $300 $300 $0 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
122 Claudia Hufnagl $300 $300 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
122 Maya Tobehn $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
122 Tessa Wallace $300 $300 $0 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
122 Wang Guoyue $300 $300 $0 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
142 Daria Ustinova $250 $250 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
142 Brittany Elmslie $250 $250 $0 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
142 Anastasiia Fesikova $250 $250 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
142 Cornelia Pammer $250 $250 $0 $0 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
146 Zheng Muyan $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200 $0
146 Yu Zhuoxuan $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200 $0
146 Zhang Jiaqi $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200 $0
146 Natsumi Sakai $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200
146 Rumi Teramoto $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200
146 Mariia Temnikova $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200
146 Waka Kobori $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200
146 Rika Oomoto $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200
146 Hiroko Makino $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200
146 Maho Hirata $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200
146 Natalie Kan $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0
146 Hiba Doueihy $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0
146 Ho Ching Leung $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0
146 Michelle Chu $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0
146 Dana Ann Chan $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0
146 Tamara Potocka $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0
146 Tsz Klu Chan $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0
146 Valerie Yue $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0
146 Marlene Kahler $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
146 Josien Wijkhuijs $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
146 Tamila Holub $200 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
146 Danielle Carter $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
146 Kristina Vershinina $200 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
146 Vera Kalashnikova $200 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0

