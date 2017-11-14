Ikee Cracks WJR in 50 Fly At Tokyo World Cup

2017 FINA WORLD CUP – TOKYO

Japanese 17-year-old Rikako Ikee lowered her own World Junior Record in the 50 fly on day 1 of the Tokyo World Cup, going 25.14 in short course meters.

Ikee technically held the record already at 25.73, but she has been quite a bit faster than that in her career. 25.73 is listed as the official record even though Ikee went 25.32 at Short Course Worlds last December. That record isn’t yet officially ratified by FINA (a common issue with World Junior Records in particular), and now won’t have to be, as Ikee went 25.14 this morning.

That swim earned her third place overall behind world champ Sarah Sjostrom and world ranks leader Ranomi Kromowidjojo. Ikee now sits third in the world rankings behind those two and is on the cusp of becoming just the third woman this season to break 25 seconds in the race:

Ikee has until December 31 of this year to continue breaking World Junior Records, as she turns 18 next year. FINA rules calculate age as of Dec. 31 of the current year, so Ikee will be ineligible for WJRs as of January.