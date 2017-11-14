Ikee Cracks WJR in 50 Fly At Tokyo World Cup

2017 FINA WORLD CUP – TOKYO

Japanese 17-year-old Rikako Ikee lowered her own World Junior Record in the 50 fly on day 1 of the Tokyo World Cup, going 25.14 in short course meters.

Ikee technically held the record already at 25.73, but she has been quite a bit faster than that in her career. 25.73 is listed as the official record even though Ikee went 25.32 at Short Course Worlds last December. That record isn’t yet officially ratified by FINA (a common issue with World Junior Records in particular), and now won’t have to be, as Ikee went 25.14 this morning.

That swim earned her third place overall behind world champ Sarah Sjostrom and world ranks leader Ranomi Kromowidjojo. Ikee now sits third in the world rankings behind those two and is on the cusp of becoming just the third woman this season to break 25 seconds in the race:

2017-2018 SCM WOMEN 50 FLY

RanomiNED
KROMOWIDJOJO
10/20
24.53
2Sarah
SJOSTROM		SWE24.6210/01
3Maike
DE WAARD		NED25.5110/20
4Cate
CAMPBELL		AUS25.5610/26
5Elinore
DE JONG		NED25.8210/20
View Top 26»

Ikee has until December 31 of this year to continue breaking World Junior Records, as she turns 18 next year. FINA rules calculate age as of Dec. 31 of the current year, so Ikee will be ineligible for WJRs as of January.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career of almost two decades wasn’t enough for this Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every level. He’s an …

Read More »