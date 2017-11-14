Sjostrom Beats Kromowidjojo, Campbell To Open Tokyo World Cup

2017 FINA World Cup – Tokyo

Women’s Events

Sarah Sjostrom topped Ranomi Kromowidjojo in the 50 fly and Cate Campbell in the 200 free for two hard-fought wins on day 1 in Tokyo.

Currently leading series points and money lists, Sjostrom put herself in the driver’s seat of Cluster 3 with a pair of wins, outpacing her closest rivals Kromowidjojo and Katinka Hosszu.

Sjostrom went 24.65 to win the 50 fly, topping Kromowidjojo’s 24.81. Both were within half a second of the world record, which should put them in the running for FINA Point performance bonuses in Tokyo. Further back in the field, bronze medalist Rikako Ikee broke a world junior record with a 25.14, technically shaving six tenths off her own record. Ikee was 25.32 last December, but that record was never ratified by FINA.

Later, Sjostrom went 1:52.94 to blow out Campbell (1:54.69) in the 200 free.

Hosszu managed a 400 IM win (4:22.05) by a wide margin, and should still have three entries left for tomorrow. Other winners were Emily Seebohm in the 50 back (26.24) in a tight race with Brazil’s Etiene Medeiros (26.34) and Rikke Moller Pedersen in the 200 breast (2:18.29).

Men’s Events

Meanwhile in the men’s race, Chad le Clos leads by a wide margin, but Vladimir Morozov is tied with him for the Cluster 3 lead. Morozov beat le Clos head-to-head in the 100 free on day 1 to set himself up for a big weekend, though Le Clos won a race of his own, too.

Morozov went 45.65 to top le Clos (46.09) in the 100 free. Le Clos would return to win the 50 fly in 22.49 with Morozov 5th. That means Le Clos should have the early points edge (21-12) with both men holding two more event entries in Tokyo. However, Morozov’s swim is the highest in FINA points so far, and if that holds up, it’ll net him a 24-point bonus, a big edge over le Clos.

Yasuhiro Koseki trails Morozov’s FINA point value by just one point with his 56.49 100 breast win. That beat tour stalwarts Kirill Prigoda (56.71) and Ilya Shymanovich (57.15).

Other men’s winners were Masaki Kaneko in the 200 back (1:49.74), Mykhailo Romanchuk in the 1500 free (14:28.26) and Daiya Seto in the 200 IM (1:51.40).