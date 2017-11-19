Do-It-All Emily Seebohm Clinches 200 IM Australian National Record

2017 FINA WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

As if Australian stalwart Emily Seebohm hasn’t made enough of a mark on her nation’s swimming history, the 25-year-old Olympic medalist cruised to a new record in the women’s 200m IM on day 1 of the FINA World Cup Singapore.

Finishing in 2nd place behind Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu of Hungary (2:04.37), Seebohm charged to the wall in a new personal best of 2:05.46 for silver. That rewrites Australian national record history, overtaking the previous mark of 2:05.63 held by now-retired multi-Olympian Alicia Coutts from 2013.

Spitting 27.81/32.10/36.55/29.00, Seebohm worked her way up from 7th to 4th to 2nd place over the course of the sprint IM race, surpassing Korea’s Kim Seoyeong in the process. Seoyong finished with the bronze in 2:06.12 for a new Korean record as well.

Seebohm’s outing tonight beat what the Brisbane Grammar swimmer produced in Windsor, which was a time of 2:07.41 for 4th overall. Additionally, her time tonight checks her in as the 14th fastest performer of all-time worldwide in the short course 200m IM event.

The prolific Seebohm holds Australian national records across the 50/100/200 LCM backstroke events, as well as the long course 4x100m medley relay. In the short course arena, Seebohm’s 200 IM record tonight is added to her 50/100/200 backstroke events and 4×50 medley relay record.