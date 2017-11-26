Watch Michael Andrew’s 51.65 100 IM (SC) World Junior Record

While competing at the Singapore stop of this year’s World Cup series, reigning short course 100m IM world champion Michael Andrew lowered his own World Junior Record in the event. The 18-year-old crushed a new personal best of 51.65 to earn silver behind Russian Vlad Morozov, while outperforming his own previous career-fastest of 51.84 that won him the world title in Windsor.

In both his Windsor race and tonight’s event in Singapore, Andrew took out his opening 50 in identical marks of 23.57. The difference came on the back half, where the Kansas native was able to drop .19 and earn a split of 28.08 tonight compared to the 28.27 he registered last December.

Catch how the entire race unfolded in the video above, courtesy of Michael Andrew‘s YouTube channel. Winning the race in Singapore was Russia’s Vlad Morozov, who clocked 50.49 to come within .19 of his own World Record time of 50.30.

Andrew’s 51.65 checks the teen in as the 14th fastest performer in the event of all-time, tying China’s Wang Shun. When looking exclusively at Americans, however, Andrew now slides into the spot as the 2nd fastest performer ever, sitting only behind Ryan Lochte and his 50.71 from Istanbul. Andrew’s time tonight ties legendary swimmer Michael Phelps‘ mark of 51.65 from 2011 as the #2 fastest U.S. performer of all-time.