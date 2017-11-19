Russia’s Prigoda Clocks New 200 SCM Breaststroke National Record

2017 FINA WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

In a head-to-head battle with newly-minted Japanese national record holder Daiya Seto, Russia’s Kirill Prigoda took home a hard-earned 200m breaststroke victory on the final session of the final stop of the 2017 FINA World Cup Series.

Entering the meet, Prigoda held the Russian national record in the short course version of the event with his mark of 2:01.24. Tonight, pushed by Seto, Prigoda shaved .06 off of that outing, registering a new Russian NR of 2:01.18 en route to topping the podium. Splitting 27.31/30.84/31.27/31/76, it was Prigoda’s front half that established enough of a lead to hold off Seto, who closed in a final 50 of 31.26 to earn silver in a new Japanese NR of 2:01.30.

Both Prigoda and Seto would have medaled at the 2016 Short Course World Championships with their times tonight. Additionally, both men check-in among the world’s fastest-ever performers in the event, situated as follows:

Top 5 Performers in 200 Breaststroke All-Time, Worldwide:

Marco Koch (GER), 2:00.44, 2016 Daniel Gyurta (HUN), 2:00.48, 2014 Kirill Prigoda (RUS), 2:01.18, 2017 Daiya Seto (JPN), 2:01.30, 2017 Michael Jamieson (GBR), 2:01.43, 2013

Prigoda also won the 50m breaststroke at the Singapore stop on day 1, touching in 25.80.